TEAM CHEVY NASCAR RACE ADVANCE: Homestead-Miami Speedway

TEAM CHEVY ADVANCE

Homestead-Miami Speedway

March 21-23, 2025

﻿The second of three-straight tripleheader weekends will see the NASCAR Cup, Xfinity and Craftsman Truck Series head south to Homestead-Miami Speedway.

The Truck Series will again kick off the weekend under the lights in Friday’s Baptist Health 200, where Chevrolet’s Grant Enfinger will aim to defend his race-winning title at the 1.5-mile oval. On Saturday, Chevrolet will look to make its fifth-straight trip to victory lane in the Xfinity Series with the Hard Rock Bet 300. Finally, the Cup Series will take center stage on Sunday for the Straight Talk Wireless 400 to wrap up the tripleheader weekend.

﻿Chevrolet at Homestead-Miami Speedway:

Homestead-Miami Speedway has a 30-year history with NASCAR – hosting its first national series race in Nov. 1995 with the Xfinity Series’ debut event. The South Florida venue’s most notable tenure with NASCAR came in 2002-19, with the track hosting the championship-deciding race for all three divisions for 18 consecutive seasons.

Chevrolet has made seven trips to victory lane in NASCAR’s top division at Homestead – each earned with a different driver behind the wheel. Among those triumphs include three that also came with a championship including Tony Stewart’s third and final title in 2011; Kevin Harvick’s first title in 2014; and Jimmie Johnson’s record-setting seventh title in 2016. The Bowtie brand’s most recent triumph came with Hendrick Motorsports’ Kyle Larson in the debut race for the Next Gen car in Nov. 2022.

In the Xfinity Series, Chevrolet owns nearly half of the series’ wins at Homestead – entering the weekend with 15 wins in 31 races. Of those wins includes back-to-back triumphs by Richard Childress Racing and Tyler Reddick in the series’ season finale race in 2018-19 – also delivering the team a pair of championship titles. The set of triumphs started a string of strong finishes for the Bowtie brand at the South Florida oval, with four different drivers boosting a streak of four-straight trips to victory lane heading into the weekend. Most recently, it was Richard Childress Racing’s Austin Hill that paid a visit to victory lane at the track (Oct. 2023) – a win that also sealed the team’s berth into the Championship Four.

Chevrolet has tallied seven all-time Truck Series victories at Homestead, with the manufacturer looking to drive to a three-peat in Friday’s 200-mile race. The Bowtie brand’s active streak was kick-started by now full-time Cup Series driver, Carson Hocevar, in Oct. 2023 – a victory that broke a 10-year winless streak at the track for the manufacturer. One year ago, it was CR7 Motorsport’s Grant Enfinger that drove his Chevrolet-powered machine to back-to-back wins in the series’ Round of Eight.

LARSON LOOKING FOR TRIPLEHEADER SWEEP

Kyle Larson will be the first driver this season to attempt a tripleheader sweep, with the former Cup Series champion set to get behind the wheel of a Chevrolet-powered machine in all three NASCAR national series this weekend. Along with his full-time ride in the Cup Series, the 32-year-old Elk Grove, California, native will also make his first of two starts of the season in both the Xfinity and Truck Series – taking over the driving duties for No. 17 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet in Saturday’s Xfinity Series race and the No. 07 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet in Friday’s Truck Series race. Larson is a two-time winner in the NASCAR national ranks at Homestead, including the Next Gen car’s debut race at the track in Oct. 2022. In his four career Xfinity Series starts at the South Florida oval, Larson has tallied results no worse than seventh, including a win (Nov. 2015) and three podium finishes. Larson has made just one start in a Spire Motorsports-prepared Chevrolet in the Truck Series – a race that ended in a trip to victory lane (North Wilkesboro; May 2023). The tall task of a tripleheader sweep has only been done by one other driver in NASCAR history – fellow Chevrolet driver, Kyle Busch, who successfully accomplished the feat twice at Bristol Motor Speedway (2010 and 2017).



TALLYING TOP-10S

Despite coming up just one spot short of a trip to victory lane in NASCAR’s top division at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Chevrolet rounded out the weekend with yet another stout representation in the top-10 of the final leaderboard. The manufacturer earned a season-best record of seven top-10 finishes at the 1.5-mile Nevada oval, with three different Chevrolet organizations contributing to those results including: Trackhouse Racing with a pair of top-fives; all four Hendrick Motorsports entries in the top-10; and an eighth-place finish for Kaulig Racing’s AJ Allmendinger. In four of the five points-paying races this season, Chevrolet has owned at least half of the top-10 finishing positions. Among those races includes five of the top-eight in just the series’ second race of the season at Atlanta Motor Speedway, with each of those finishes earned by a different Chevrolet organization.



BIGGEST MOVERS

With the NASCAR Cup Series wrapping up the west coast swing, a handful of Chevrolet drivers put together a strong points day to shake up the standings. A pair of drivers made a double-digit jump up the points standings, including Trackhouse Racing’s Daniel Suarez, who moved up 10 positions in the standings following his season-best runner-up finish. Suarez’s teammate, Ross Chastain, also netted his first top-five finish of the season to inch his way into the top-10 of the points standings. Also leaving Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the top-10 of the points standings was Kyle Larson and the No. 5 Chevrolet team. The 32-year-old Elk Grove, California, native was among just four drivers who collected points in both stages of the race – ultimately taking the checkered flag for his third top-10 finish of the season. The result was enough to propel him up five positions in the standings – putting all four Hendrick Motorsports drivers in the top-six positions in the points heading into the Homestead race weekend.

PAGING A NEW POINTS LEADER

JR Motorsports’ Justin Allgaier will have the opportunity to defend his championship title this season following a trip to victory lane at Las Vegas Motor Speedway last weekend. In near dominate fashion, the 38-year-old Riverton, Illinois, native piloted his No. 7 Chevrolet to a one-two finish in the stages, going on to lead a race-high 102 laps en route to his first victory of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. Allgaier is now the fourth different driver to visit victory lane in just five Xfinity Series races this season, joining his JR Motorsports teammate, Connor Zilisch, and the pair of Richard Childress Racing teammates, Jesse Love and Austin Hill.

Allgaier’s race-high 59-point day at the Nevada oval was enough to put him at the top of the series’ points standings heading into the Homestead race weekend. The reigning champion sits 19-markers ahead of fellow Chevrolet driver, Jesse Love, who continues to impress in his sophomore campaign in the series – collecting his series-leading fourth top-10 finish of the season last weekend.

ENFINGER AIMING FOR A REPEAT

Coming off his season-best runner-up finish at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, CR7 Motorsports’ Grant Enfinger will carry the momentum to a track where he knows how to find victory lane. The 40-year-old Fairhope, Alabama, native returns to Homestead-Miami Speedway as the Truck Series’ defending winner at the track, with the Chevrolet driver being one of just three full-time competitors who is a past winner at the South Florida venue. In just eight career Truck Series starts at the 1.5-mile oval, Enfinger has collected five top-eight results, including back-to-back top-five finishes in his last two appearances at the track.

Among those who also had a strong outing in the series’ last race at Homestead includes McAnally-Hilgemann Racing’s Connor Mosack and Tyler Ankrum, who each piloted a Chevrolet-powered machine to top-five finishes. For Mosack, Homestead is the site of his career-best Truck Series finish of third, which he earned in the Oct. 2024 event.



BOWTIE BULLETS:

· Chevrolet will serve as the official pace vehicle for the tripleheader weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway, with the Corvette Stingray pacing the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series and the Silverado RST pacing the Craftsman Truck Series.

· Active Chevrolet drivers with a NASCAR Cup Series win at Homestead-Miami Speedway:

Kyle Busch – two wins (2015, 2019)

Kyle Larson – one win (2022)

William Byron – one win (2021)

· In 26 NASCAR Cup Series races held at Homestead-Miami Speedway, Chevrolet has recorded seven victories, including one triumph in three races in the Next Gen era (Kyle Larson – Oct. 2022).

· In 113 points-paying races in the Next Gen era, Chevrolet leads all manufacturers with 53 victories – a winning percentage of 46.9%.

· With its 43 NASCAR Cup Series Manufacturer Championships, 33 NASCAR Cup Series Driver Championships, and 867 all-time NASCAR Cup Series wins, Chevrolet continues to hold the title as the winningest brand in NASCAR Cup Series history.

FOR THE FANS:

· Fans can visit the Team Chevy Racing Display in the Fan Midway at Homestead-Miami Speedway, which will feature an assortment of Chevrolet vehicles including: Colorado Trailboss, Silverado 1500 High Country, Equinox ACTIV, Equinox EV RS, Traverse RS and a Corvette Z06.

﻿Chevrolet Display Hours of Operation:

· Friday, March 21: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

· Saturday, March 22: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

· Sunday, March 23: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.



TUNE-IN:

NASCAR Cup Series

Straight Talk Wireless 400

Sunday, March 23, at 3 p.m. ET

(FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90)

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Hard Rock Bet 300

Saturday, March 22, at 4 p.m. ET

(CW, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90)

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series

Baptist Health 200

Friday, March 21, at 8 p.m. ET

(FS1, NASCAR Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90)



QUOTABLE QUOTES:

Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

How do you look at the mile-and-a-half tracks now that you’ve raced at Las Vegas and are going to Homestead-Miami?

“It was great to get a top-five at Las Vegas. We had a couple of things that didn’t go our way when it came to cautions versus what we had hoped for with our strategy. We certainly made the best of it though and had a nice recovery. Of course, it’s always easier to recover when the car is fast. Miami is the second mile-and-a-half this season and obviously it’s important to run well at the intermediate tracks because we have so many. So it will be nice to get to Miami and see what we have there too and have a better understanding of how our mile-and-a-half program will be.”

Why you look forward to going to Homestead-Miami Speedway?

“It’s the closest to home in Alva, just a couple of hours away and I’m going to drive over to the track. The weather in South Florida is beautiful and it’s fun to have so many friends and family at the track. I think Homestead provides some great racing and the ability to run up by the wall. I was there last week for an event at the track and got to meet different people from the community. I enjoy it anytime I get the chance to go to South Florida.”

Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

What are your thoughts on Homestead-Miami Speedway?

“I look forward to returning to Homestead-Miami Speedway. It’s my favorite track that we race at. Homestead-Miami Speedway is a driver’s racetrack. It’s so much fun to run right up against the fence. You have to be disciplined in how you drive and save your tires. It’s a track that’s been good for me in my career winning a NASCAR Truck Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship. The Miami atmosphere is just one of the things I love about this time of year. There is nice weather, and fans always show up to support NASCAR racing. I can’t wait to get on track in the No. 3 Bass Pro Shops/Winchester Chevrolet.”

Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

“We had a good day in Las Vegas and hopefully we can turn that into a solid run this weekend in Homestead. We’re bringing fast cars so we’ll work on trying to build some momentum and putting together some consistent finishes.”

Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

“Homestead-Miami Speedway is always a fun racetrack. It lends itself to drivers well because it can be a three, even four lane track as we venture from the bottom all the way to the wall. It’s going to be exciting to have Bank OZK on out No. 8 Chevrolet for the first time, we’re looking forward to giving them a strong run and finish.

I’ve always looked forward to going to Homestead. It’s a unique mile-and-a-half. We’ve run well there. I’ve won there. It’s been a great track for me. I’ve won two championships by winning races there.”

Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

“Homestead is one of my favorite tracks just because it’s worn out so much, it’s multi groove and kind of reminds me of my dirt racing background being able to, as a driver, change lanes and kind of change the handling of your car. Also, it’s exciting going back to Homestead where Andrew (Dickeson, crew chief) and AJ (Allmendinger) ran really well there at the end of the year last year. I think we have some good notes and we’re just going try to learn from them. I’m looking forward to going to Homestead with our Sea Best team.”

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

“Homestead has been a really good racetrack for us over the last couple years and it’s a track I’ve always enjoyed. We’re coming off a good weekend in Las Vegas and we’ll carry that momentum on to Homestead. I’ve been happy with the speed of our Chevys the last few weeks; if we go there with the same mindset to execute, we have an opportunity to have another really good run.”

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

With such a strong showing in the Xfinity Series at Homestead and some roller coaster of runs in the Cup Series, how do you feel about Homestead overall as a racetrack?

“Homestead was one of my favorite racetracks, by far, for the longest time. Especially in the Xfinity Series. I’ve always had good memories of going down there. Back in the day, that was the championship race, and I won both of mine there in the Xfinity Series. It was a racetrack where I always thought that I would win at and we always had fast cars. Unfortunately, we have just not been able to get that win there yet. I think our last two races at Homestead in the Cup car were decent. We’re improving this year on the cars that we had, so hopefully we’ll get some better finishes.”

Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

“Homestead it’s still one of those racetracks you go to where tires fall off, you slip and slide around, and you work really hard as a driver all race all day long. You have a lot of options, you can run the bottom, run the top or run the top to the bottom. So, you can find where your car works best, you can find clean air, and it’s just one of those tracks that you just drive all day long and it’s a lot of fun.”

Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

The No. 77 has had a lot of speed to start the year. What kind of confidence does that give you this early in the season?

“It’s been great. We’ve been faster, we just haven’t finished as good as we should. Last year, I thought we were really good at running decent and finishing really well. Now, we’re running really well and we just have something happen that takes away that finish to match. Having that speed and knowing that we’re good from practice to qualifying to the race definitely builds a lot of confidence for the team. We can work on the things that have kept us from getting those finishes, so I would much rather be super-fast and have issues that take us out and know we can work on it, then have to find speed and hope that we can finish a race.”

Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

You are carrying Jockey and the American Flag on your car this weekend. Can you tell us about racing full-time in America?

“I’ve always dreamed of racing in America, especially in NASCAR, it’s the pinnacle of stock car racing in the entire world. It’s the biggest challenge I’ve ever raced in my career, so I’m putting every effort into driving these cars and racing against these drivers. I’m having a blast doing it. Excited to be behind the wheel of the No. 88 Jockey Chevrolet this weekend and I’m hoping for a great result.”

The NASCAR Cup Series schedule has many different varieties of tracks. Are there any ovals in particular that you have earmarked for this year?

“I really like the different variety of tracks. It’s a different style of track every week and a new challenge. I think that’s good because it’s not the same style of track every week. I excited for Homestead this weekend. I’ve never been there in a Cup car, so I’m looking forward to seeing what that’s like. Looks like a cool but challenging track.”

Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

What are your thoughts on last week’s second-place finish at Las Vegas?

“I was a little disappointed, but the No. 99 Freeway Insurance Chevy team did everything right. The pit crew did an amazing job with the pit stops throughout the race on Sunday. We did everything right with the strategy. Our Chevy was fast, but we just struggled a little bit on the short runs. But overall, just very, very proud of everyone at Trackhouse Racing. The entire organization has been working very hard and it’s showing. Thank you to Chevrolet, Freeway Insurance, Coca-Cola, Quaker State, Jockey Wendy’s, Kubota – all of our partners that help us to get to the track every weekend. It was a solid effort. We hope we can build on it this weekend and keep it going through the season.”

What do you remember about winning the Xfinity championship in Homestead in 2016?

“I remember I was really speechless. I was just very proud of everyone and thankful to have the family that I have – my mom, my dad. They gave me all the tools to be there. They put me in a car even when we didn’t have the support or the racing background. They supported me and it was like living a dream. Homestead will always be a special place for me.”

Do you enjoy Miami?

“Yes, this is like a second home to me. Julia, my wife, went to college here and we visit often. I feel at home here. We have lots of fans, so we try to do things to go out and meet everyone. I’d like to put on a show for everyone on Sunday.”

Connor Zilisch, No. 88 JR Motorsports Chevrolet

After running well at Las Vegas, are you optimistic about Homestead this weekend?

“I feel really good about Homestead. We’ve definitely made gains on what I raced last year. I’m excited to go back there and see if we can make progress with the result. We finished 12th in the Xfinity race last year and kind of struggled a little bit. I feel like we’ve got a bit of a better package going back there. I’m excited to see what we can do when we get to the track.”

﻿Are you one of the drivers who likes to run up against the outside wall at Homestead?

“I feel comfortable doing it but last year the guy who ran up front and won the race wasn’t really running up there. I’m curious to see if the track migrates to the top next to the fence or if it’s going to be like last year’s race where it was down on the bottom and through the middle. Homestead is such a cool racetrack with so many different lanes to run and a lot of tire fall off and it creates some really good racing. I’m curious to see what the track is going to be like when we get there for practice on Saturday.”



