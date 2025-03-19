Kaulig Racing Weekly Preview | Homestead-Miami Speedway

Kaulig Racing Engineer Returns Home to Homestead-Miami Speedway:

Kaulig Racing engineer, Edgar Uribe, will get to return to his hometown of Miami, Florida this weekend, as NASCAR heads to Homestead-Miami Speedway. Uribe has had a passion for racing his whole life and went to Duke University to pursue a mechanical engineering degree. While there, Uribe was the President of Duke University Motorsports, the school’s Formula SAE team, where he helped build and design an open-wheel, formula-style race car. Upon graduating in 2021, Uribe accepted an internship at Kaulig Racing, which then led to a full-time job offer. He was named the lead engineer for the team’s NASCAR Xfinity Series program in 2022 and has since recorded 14 wins.

At Homestead-Miami Speedway:

Florida boys, Daniel Dye and Josh Williams, will return home to the sunshine state this weekend for the Hard Rock Bet 300.

In the NASCAR Cup Series, Kaulig Racing has made six starts at Homestead-Miami Speedway, earning two top five and three top-10 finishes. The team’s best finish came from AJ Allmendinger in 2022, with a third-place finish.

The team has earned five top five and 10 top-10 finishes at Homestead in the Xfinity Series and have led a total of 121 laps.

10 Team Info

Crew Chief: Andrew Dickeson

Partner: Sea Best

Ty Dillon, No. 10 Sea Best Camaro ZL1

Sea Best: Sea Best will be on the No. 10 Chevrolet this weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway with Ty Dillon and Kaulig Racing. Sea Best proudly serves as the flagship brand of Beaver Street Fisheries, a family-owned and operated company based in Jacksonville, Florida. As one of the nation’s largest importers, manufacturers, and distributors of seafood and meat, the Sea Best brand is synonymous with premium-quality seafood. Its product lineup includes a wide range of frozen fish fillets—such as ahi tuna, mahi-mahi, cod, and catfish—along with shrimp, scallops, and lobster.

Meet Ty Dillon

Saturday, March 22

Ty Dillon will be at the NASCAR Classics Merchandise trailer from 10:30 a.m. – 11 a.m. ET on Saturday, March 22, to meet fans and sign autographs.

﻿At Homestead:

Ty Dillon has made 17 career starts at Homestead-Miami Speedway, including eight starts in the Cup Series, five starts in the Xfinity Series and four starts in the Craftsman Truck Series. In his 17 starts at the track, his best finish came in 2016 in the Xfinity Series when he led 17 laps and finished the race in second. Dillon has five top-10 finishes among the three series.



“Homestead is one of my favorite tracks just because it’s worn out so much, it’s multi groove and kind of reminds me of my dirt racing background being able to, as a driver, change lanes and kind of change the handling of your car. Also, it’s exciting going back to Homestead where Andrew [Dickeson, crew chief] and AJ [Allmendinger] ran really well there at the end of the year last year. I think we have some good notes and we’re just going try to learn from them. I’m looking forward to going to Homestead with our Sea Best team.” – Ty Dillon on Homestead-Miami Speedway

16 Team Info

Crew Chief: Trent Owens

Partner: Action Industries

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Action Industries Camaro ZL1

Action Industries: Action Industries will be on No. 16 Chevrolet this weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway with AJ Allmendinger and Kaulig Racing. Action Industries has been a proud partner of Kaulig Racing since 2022, serving as both a primary and associate sponsor on the No. 16 NASCAR Cup Series Chevrolet driven by Allmendinger, and an additional team associate sponsor on all Kaulig Racing’s Chevrolets in the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Meet AJ Allmendinger:

Saturday, March 22

AJ Allmendinger will be at the NASCAR Classics Merchandise trailer from 11 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. ET on Saturday, March 22, to meet fans and sign autographs.

Sunday, March 23

Allmendinger will be at the NASCAR Experience Stage from 12:45 -1:10 p.m. on Sunday, March 23, for a driver Q & A.

At Homestead:

AJ Allmendinger earned a top-10 finish in his three Kaulig Racing NASCAR Cup starts at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Allmendinger’s highest finish of third at the track came with the team in 2022.

Headed into the weekend, Allmendinger is coming off the team’s best race of the season at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, where he earned an eighth-place finish and five stage points.



“Homestead has been a really good racetrack for us over the last couple years and it’s a track I’ve always enjoyed. We’re coming off a good weekend in Las Vegas and we’ll carry that momentum on to Homestead. I’ve been happy with the speed of our Chevys the last few weeks; if we go there with the same mindset to execute, we have an opportunity to have another really good run.” – AJ Allmendinger on Homestead-Miami Speedway

10 Team Info

Crew Chief: Kevin Walter

Partner: Halifax Health

Daniel Dye, No. 10 Halifax Health Chevrolet

Halifax Health: Daniel Dye will drive the No. 10 Halifax Health Chevrolet this weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Halifax Health, located in Daytona Beach, Florida, is a leading healthcare provider dedicated to delivering patient-centered care throughout Volusia County and surrounding areas. Known for advanced facilities, skilled medical professionals, and innovative treatments, Halifax Health offers comprehensive services, including emergency care, specialized treatments, and preventive wellness programs. Serving the community for over 90 years, Halifax Health remains committed to enhancing local health through compassionate, high-quality care.

Meet Daniel Dye

Saturday, March 22

Daniel Dye will be at the NASCAR Experience Stage from 2:30 p.m. – 2:45 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 22, for a driver Q & A.

At Homestead:

Daniel Dye will make his first start at Homestead-Miami Speedway in the NASCAR Xfinity Series this weekend.

He made two starts in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series at the track, and earned a best finish of seventh.



“I’m excited to be back in Florida this weekend; Homestead is like another home track for me. Going into the race, we’re focused on stage points, and tire wear will play a big role in that strategy. It will be a gamble on having tires going for the stage win but also having a set for a late-race caution. Hopefully the cards fall our way for us to be there at the end.” – Daniel Dye on Homestead-Miami Speedway

11 Team Info

Crew Chief: Eddie Pardue

Partner: Star Tron

Josh Williams, No. 11 Star Tron Chevrolet

Star Tron: Star Tron returns for the No. 11 Chevrolet at Homestead-Miami Speedway for the second time in as many years. Star Tron is a multifunctional fuel treatment that helps cure and prevent ethanol fuel problems.

At Homestead:

Josh Williams has made eight starts at Homestead-Miami Speedway, with his best finish of 12th coming in 2020 after leading one lap.

In Williams’ lone start at Homestead-Miami with Kaulig Racing, he made 28 passes while running in the top 15 (Quality Passes, per FRCS). This was his highest number across all of his starts at the mile-and-a-half track.



“It’ll be nice to be back in the car for a full race again. I appreciate everyone’s concerns and messages over the last few days. Homestead is a racer’s track, it’s always fun going back there. It’s been a few years since we’ve gone there in the Spring, so I’m sure the racing will be a bit different too.” – Josh Williams on Homestead-Miami Speedway

16 Team Info

Crew Chief: Alex Yontz

Partner: Campers Inn RV Mobile Medic

Christian Eckes, No. 16 Campers Inn RV Mobile Medic Chevrolet

Campers Inn RV Mobile Medic: Christian Eckes will drive the No. 16 Campers Inn RV Mobile Medic Chevrolet at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Campers Inn RV Mobile Medic is the premier mobile RV service provider for Myrtle Beach and the Grand Strand. Its industry-certified technicians provide fast and reliable service on a variety of maintenance tasks right at its customers’ campsites. The mobile medic will also be at many of the race tracks on the NASCAR schedule.

Meet Christian Eckes

Saturday, March 22

Christian Eckes will be at the NASCAR Experience Stage from 2 p.m. – 2:15 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 22, for a driver Q & A.

At Homestead:

While Christian Eckes will make his first start at Homestead-Miami Speedway in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, he made five starts there in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, finishing in the top 10 in four of the five starts.



“Homestead is a track I really enjoy. The racing is fun, and the surface makes for a lot of passing opportunities. Tire fall-off is high, so race strategy and managing our tires will be a key component. We’re a lot better than our finishes have shown the past couple of weeks, and hopefully we have a chance to show that and bounce back.” – Christian Eckes on Homestead-Miami Speedway



About Kaulig Racing

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time, multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has earned 27 NXS wins, made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started, and won two regular-season championships. In 2021, the team competed in select NCS events, before expanding to a two-car, full-time NCS team in 2022 and adding a third, part-time entry during the 2023 season. Since its first NCS start in 2021, the team has earned two wins. Kaulig Racing is currently fielding two full-time entries in the NCS and continues to field three full-time NXS entries. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.