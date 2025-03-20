From Indianapolis to Darlington: Wood Brothers Pay Homage to Jim Clark’s 1965 Triumph

Josh Berry to pilot throwback scheme celebrating the Wood Brothers’ pivotal role in Clark’s historic Indy 500 win

DEARBORN, Mich. (March 20, 2025) – Wood Brothers Racing and driver Josh Berry are set to honor a landmark moment in the team’s history with a special throwback paint scheme for the upcoming Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway, the Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR. The No. 21 Motorcraft Ford Mustang will don a design inspired by Jim Clark’s iconic Ford-powered Lotus, which clinched victory at the 1965 Indianapolis 500—a win significantly bolstered by the Wood Brothers’ innovative pit stop strategies.

The tribute livery was unveiled today with a commemorative event at The Henry Ford in Dearborn, Michigan, where Clark’s original race-winning car is exhibited.

“This was a really fun project to work on with the team, from sorting all the details to making sure it properly reflected such an important moment in history,” said Jon Wood, president of Wood Brothers Racing. “It’s always special to run a throwback, but this one carries extra meaning because of the connection our family had to that Indy 500 win. Unveiling it at The Henry Ford, right next to the original car, made it even more special. Seeing the No. 21 in those colors is a great way to honor that history, and I think it’s something fans will really appreciate.”

That connection dates back to an unexpected conversation at Darlington Raceway, the very track where this tribute will take center stage. During a NASCAR race in the mid-1960s, Ford Motor Company racing official John Cowley approached Glenn Wood with a proposition that took him by surprise—assisting with pit stops for Clark and Team Lotus in the 1965 Indianapolis 500.

“When we were asked by Ford Motor Company to pit Jim Clark’s car for the Indy 500, it was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for our family,” said Leonard Wood. “We were just a group of guys from Stuart, Virginia, working on stock cars, and suddenly, we were part of something that would become a unique part of our history. To see that same scheme now on our No. 21 Ford Mustang for Throwback Weekend at Darlington is really special. It brings back a lot of memories, and it’s a great way to honor that moment.”

Berry, in his first season driving for the Wood Brothers, has already added to the team’s storied legacy by recently capturing his first career NASCAR Cup Series victory at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, which also marked the Wood Brothers’ 101st win.

“The Wood Brothers have such a rich history in racing, and their role in the 1965 Indy 500 is one of those stories that really stands out,” said Berry. “Getting to drive a throwback that represents such a unique moment for the team is really special. The scheme looks amazing, and I can’t wait to hit the track at Darlington with it.”

The 2025 NASCAR Throwback Weekend at Darlington Raceway takes place April 5-6, with the Goodyear 400 scheduled for Sunday, April 6, at 3 p.m. ET on FS1.

