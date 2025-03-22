Truck Series PR

Toyota GAZOO Racing NCTS Post-Race Recap – Homestead – 03.21.25

COREY HEIM FINISHES THIRD IN TRUCK SERIES RACE AT HOMESTEAD
Heim earns third top-five finish this season and fifth in the last seven races

HOMESTEAD, Fla. (March 21, 2025) – Corey Heim led the Toyota Tundra TRD Pro contingent in Friday night’s Truck Series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway, finishing in the third position. Heim started the race from pole and led 78 total laps Friday night, winning both stages, before earning his third top-five finish in four races so far this season. Tonight was the first of two races this weekend for Heim, who will pilot the No. 24 Toyota GR Supra for Sam Hunt Racing in tomorrow’s Xfinity Series race.

Brandon Jones had a solid night in his first Truck Series start of the season with TRICON Garage, finishing in the 12th position. Stewart Friesen gained valuable stage points tonight, finishing eighth and fourth in both stages, before ending the night in 16th position.

The NASCAR Truck Series returns to action next Friday, March 28, at Martinsville Speedway.

Toyota Racing Post-Race Recap
NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS)
Homestead-Miami Speedway
Race 4 of 23 – 201 Miles, 134 Laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, Kyle Larson*
2nd, Layne Riggs*
3rd, COREY HEIM
4th, Tyler Ankrum*
5th, Daniel Hemric*
12th, BRANDON JONES
16th, STEWART FRIESEN
17th, TANNER GRAY
26th, TONI BREIDINGER
29th, GIO RUGGIERO
32nd, AKINORI OGATA
*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

COREY HEIM, No. 11 Safelite Toyota Tundra TRD Pro, TRICON Garage

Finishing Position: 3rd

How fast was your truck tonight and how do you process the end there?

“Yeah, it stinks. I feel like we were lights out, the best truck tonight. Think we should’ve won the race by six, seven seconds at the end there. I feel like at the beginning of the runs, I knew what we were capable of and let those guys get away, burn their stuff up and then, fly past them. I don’t know exactly what was going on. Never really had an issue like that. I’d be totally fine, and the engine would just hard cut on me. Dash would go black and have no power until I fully cycled it. So, I was coasting for six seconds trying to turn the power switch and turn it back (on). I don’t know. Felt I ran a really good race, saving tires and would mow them down on the long runs there. But huge thank you to TRICON Garage, Safelite and Toyota for all of their work. This No. 11 Tundra TRD Pro was really, really good. This just stinks pretty bad.”

