Truck Series PR

Niece Motorsports NCTS Race Recap: Homestead-Miami Speedway

By Official Release
5 Minute Read

NIECE MOTORSPORTS
NCTS RACE RECAP: HOMESTEAD-MIAMI SPEEDWAY
Event: Baptist Health 200 (134 laps / 201 miles)
Round: 4 of 25 (Regular Season)
Track: Homestead-Miami Speedway
Location: Homestead, Florida
Date & Time: Friday, March 21 | 8:00 PM ET

No. 42 J.F. Electric / Utilitra Chevrolet Silverado RST
Driver: Matt Mills | Crew Chief: Mike Shiplett

Start: 17th
Stage 1: 18th
Stage 2: 22nd
Finish: 14th
Driver Points: 15th
Owner Points: 20th

  • Key Takeaway: Matt Mills and the No. 42 team finished inside the top-15 after a hard-fought race at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Mills started the evening off in 17th, and had a relatively smooth set of first two stages. After making adjustments on the final pit stop of the night, Mills gained track position in the final run to the checkered flag, walking away in 14th-place.
  • Matt Mills’ Post-Race Thoughts: “We had a tough night in Homestead, but I’m proud of the effort our J.F. Electric / Utilitra team gave to rebound there at the end. I think our truck was handling pretty good there in the last stage, but it was hard to overcome the dirty air. To come out of here with a top-15 is a lot better than how we ended up last time we came to Homestead. We’ll keep working on it and prepare for a good run in Martinsville.”

About J.F. Electric: J.F. Electric is an electrical contractor that provides engineering expertise, backed by construction and installation know-how in a diverse range of service offerings, from utilities and commercial projects, to industrial and telecommunications customers. When having a long family history in an industry, a company not only builds on its knowledge and experience, it takes pride in cultivating a solid understanding of client needs, all the while nurturing strong relationships with its employees. Evolving through five generations of the Fowler family, J.F. Electric has matured into a well-managed and thoughtfully diversified electrical contractor which is poised to continue its growth and expansion into the future.

About Utilitra: Utilitra is a woman-owned firm specializing in utility and technology solutions with a diverse team of specialized professionals. Utilitra is committed to solving their client’s unique challenges, whether one expert or a team of experts is needed. By adapting to the needs of their respective industries, Utilitra has built a range of services for their utility and technology partners.

No. 44 Niece Equipment Chevrolet Silverado RST
Driver: Ross Chastain | Crew Chief: Wally Rogers

Start: 7th
Stage 1: 5th
Stage 2: 7th
Finish: 6th
Driver Points: N/A
Owner Points: 11th

  • Key Takeaway: Ross Chastain and the No. 44 team put on a thrilling show at Homestead-Miami by contending for the race win all night long. Chastain, in his return to the Truck Series, qualified the highest out of the team in seventh. With a pair of top-10 finishes in both stages, the team held track position up at the front of the field. Chastain took the point on several occasions, leading for a total of 33 laps. The team was searching for more long run pace, but left the track content with a sixth-place finish.
  • Ross Chastain’s Post-Race Thoughts: “[We had] a good short run. I was trying to take care of it and take the lead and maintain a couple truck lengths, but just couldn’t hang on. I burned the front [tires] up on some runs, and burned the rear [tires] up at the end. Just got too loose there at the end. I’m proud of the whole team tonight for bringing us such a fast truck, it was fun to race up front and have a shot at it with our Niece Equipment Chevy.”

About Niece Equipment: For over 30 years, Niece Equipment has provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Our reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability.

Each of our water and fuel/lube trucks are engineered with quality and durability in mind. Our capability ranges from 2,000 gallon water trucks to 12,000 gallon water towers. The fuel/lube trucks we offer range from 600 to 4,000 gallons.

No. 45 AutoVentive / Precision Vehicle Logistics Chevrolet Silverado RST
Driver: Kaden Honeycutt | Crew Chief: Phil Gould

Start: 13th
Stage 1: 9tt
Stage 2: 5th
Finish: 10th
Driver Points: 10th
Owner Points: 13th

  • Key Takeaway: For the second week in a row, Kaden Honeycutt and the No. 45 team rallied back from mid-race penalties to bring home a solid finish. Honeycutt started in 13th-place, but climbed up inside the top-10 to score points in both stages. On the final pit stop of the night, the No. 45 team was forced to start in the rear, but were able to overcome a lack of track position to parlay into an impressive top-10 result.
  • Kaden Honeycutt’s Post-Race Thoughts: “All of the guys on our AutoVentive / Precision Silverado did an unbelievable job tonight. I’m so proud of them and the improvement we made from last year. I just want to thank them, because they did a great job. When I found out we had that penalty, I was so disappointed because we had worked so hard to get to the front, and had to climb back out of a mistake I made. But, our truck was so fast there, and we were able to come back and get a good finish out of it. We had a great points night tonight through the stages and with a top-10. We know we have the speed to contend for wins, and we’re going to give it our all next week in Martinsville.”

About AutoVentive: AutoVentive is an industry-leading Software as a Service (SaaS) applications developer providing customized solutions to the automotive logistics industry. The company is part of Liberty Hill Equity Partners, LLC, a Cincinnati-based private equity firm.

About Precision Vehicle Logistics: Precision Vehicle Logistics is a customer-focused group of professionals committed to service excellence in finished vehicle logistics. Precision offers a unique combination of talented experience, industry-leading software and systems, and a network of partners and resources to deliver customized solutions to the world’s leading automakers.

About Niece Motorsports: Niece Motorsports is a professional auto racing team founded by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2025, the team celebrates its 10th consecutive season competing in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS) where it fields the Nos. 41, 42, 44 and 45. Since its founding in 2016, Niece Motorsports has garnered nine wins, 50+ top-fives, 100+ top-10s, 190+ top-15 finishes and made five playoff appearances. At its 80,000 sq. ft. headquarters in Salisbury, NC, Niece Motorsports is a trusted build shop for the Chevrolet Silverados of multiple NCTS teams as well as a customizable fabrication shop for any manufacturing needs.

Follow the Team: To keep up to date with the latest team news, visit niecemotorsports.com or connect on Facebook and Instagram (@NieceMotorsports) as well as X (@NieceMotorsport).

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
Toyota GAZOO Racing NCTS Post-Race Recap – Homestead – 03.21.25

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Video thumbnail
Kyle Larson achieves improbable Truck victory amid late spin at Homestead
03:34
Video thumbnail
NASCAR at Homestead Miami, Schedule & Highlights
01:35
Video thumbnail
NASCAR Las Vegas penalty report
01:53
Video thumbnail
The 2025 Xfinity Series Dash 4 Cash program commences at Homestead
02:02

RacingJunk.com and Leaf Racewear Safety Equipment Giveaway

Latest articles

KALITTA, TASCA AND HARTFORD PICK UP PROVISIONAL NO. 1 SPOTS AT NHRA ARIZONA NATIONALS

Official Release -
Top Fuel’s Doug Kalitta powered to the provisional No. 1 position on Friday at Firebird Motorsports Park, making the only run in the 3.60s at the 40th annual NHRA Arizona Nationals.
Read more

Toyota GAZOO Racing NCTS Post-Race Recap – Homestead – 03.21.25

Official Release -
Corey Heim led the Toyota Tundra TRD Pro contingent in Friday night’s Truck Series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway, finishing in the third position.
Read more

Brent Crews Earns Road Atlanta Pole, Sets New Track Record

Official Release -
Practice and qualifying have concluded for the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli at the Mission Foods Road Atlanta SpeedTour at Road Atlanta. Brent Crews set a new track record, capturing the pole with a time of 1:16.683.
Read more

What To Do With Your Racecar When It’s No Longer Hitting the Track

SM -
Businesses often pay based on current scrap metal rates minus any processing fees. Junk car worth will usually depend on the car’s weight.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category