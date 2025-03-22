NIECE MOTORSPORTS

NCTS RACE RECAP: HOMESTEAD-MIAMI SPEEDWAY

Event: Baptist Health 200 (134 laps / 201 miles)

Round: 4 of 25 (Regular Season)

Track: Homestead-Miami Speedway

Location: Homestead, Florida

Date & Time: Friday, March 21 | 8:00 PM ET

No. 42 J.F. Electric / Utilitra Chevrolet Silverado RST

Driver: Matt Mills | Crew Chief: Mike Shiplett



Start: 17th

Stage 1: 18th

Stage 2: 22nd

Finish: 14th

Driver Points: 15th

Owner Points: 20th

Key Takeaway: Matt Mills and the No. 42 team finished inside the top-15 after a hard-fought race at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Mills started the evening off in 17th, and had a relatively smooth set of first two stages. After making adjustments on the final pit stop of the night, Mills gained track position in the final run to the checkered flag, walking away in 14th-place.

Matt Mills’ Post-Race Thoughts: “We had a tough night in Homestead, but I’m proud of the effort our J.F. Electric / Utilitra team gave to rebound there at the end. I think our truck was handling pretty good there in the last stage, but it was hard to overcome the dirty air. To come out of here with a top-15 is a lot better than how we ended up last time we came to Homestead. We’ll keep working on it and prepare for a good run in Martinsville.”

About J.F. Electric: J.F. Electric is an electrical contractor that provides engineering expertise, backed by construction and installation know-how in a diverse range of service offerings, from utilities and commercial projects, to industrial and telecommunications customers. When having a long family history in an industry, a company not only builds on its knowledge and experience, it takes pride in cultivating a solid understanding of client needs, all the while nurturing strong relationships with its employees. Evolving through five generations of the Fowler family, J.F. Electric has matured into a well-managed and thoughtfully diversified electrical contractor which is poised to continue its growth and expansion into the future.

About Utilitra: Utilitra is a woman-owned firm specializing in utility and technology solutions with a diverse team of specialized professionals. Utilitra is committed to solving their client’s unique challenges, whether one expert or a team of experts is needed. By adapting to the needs of their respective industries, Utilitra has built a range of services for their utility and technology partners.

No. 44 Niece Equipment Chevrolet Silverado RST

Driver: Ross Chastain | Crew Chief: Wally Rogers



Start: 7th

Stage 1: 5th

Stage 2: 7th

Finish: 6th

Driver Points: N/A

Owner Points: 11th

Key Takeaway: Ross Chastain and the No. 44 team put on a thrilling show at Homestead-Miami by contending for the race win all night long. Chastain, in his return to the Truck Series, qualified the highest out of the team in seventh. With a pair of top-10 finishes in both stages, the team held track position up at the front of the field. Chastain took the point on several occasions, leading for a total of 33 laps. The team was searching for more long run pace, but left the track content with a sixth-place finish.

Ross Chastain’s Post-Race Thoughts: “[We had] a good short run. I was trying to take care of it and take the lead and maintain a couple truck lengths, but just couldn’t hang on. I burned the front [tires] up on some runs, and burned the rear [tires] up at the end. Just got too loose there at the end. I’m proud of the whole team tonight for bringing us such a fast truck, it was fun to race up front and have a shot at it with our Niece Equipment Chevy.”

About Niece Equipment: For over 30 years, Niece Equipment has provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Our reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability.

Each of our water and fuel/lube trucks are engineered with quality and durability in mind. Our capability ranges from 2,000 gallon water trucks to 12,000 gallon water towers. The fuel/lube trucks we offer range from 600 to 4,000 gallons.

No. 45 AutoVentive / Precision Vehicle Logistics Chevrolet Silverado RST

Driver: Kaden Honeycutt | Crew Chief: Phil Gould



Start: 13th

Stage 1: 9tt

Stage 2: 5th

Finish: 10th

Driver Points: 10th

Owner Points: 13th

Key Takeaway: For the second week in a row, Kaden Honeycutt and the No. 45 team rallied back from mid-race penalties to bring home a solid finish. Honeycutt started in 13th-place, but climbed up inside the top-10 to score points in both stages. On the final pit stop of the night, the No. 45 team was forced to start in the rear, but were able to overcome a lack of track position to parlay into an impressive top-10 result.

Kaden Honeycutt’s Post-Race Thoughts: “All of the guys on our AutoVentive / Precision Silverado did an unbelievable job tonight. I’m so proud of them and the improvement we made from last year. I just want to thank them, because they did a great job. When I found out we had that penalty, I was so disappointed because we had worked so hard to get to the front, and had to climb back out of a mistake I made. But, our truck was so fast there, and we were able to come back and get a good finish out of it. We had a great points night tonight through the stages and with a top-10. We know we have the speed to contend for wins, and we’re going to give it our all next week in Martinsville.”

About AutoVentive: AutoVentive is an industry-leading Software as a Service (SaaS) applications developer providing customized solutions to the automotive logistics industry. The company is part of Liberty Hill Equity Partners, LLC, a Cincinnati-based private equity firm.

About Precision Vehicle Logistics: Precision Vehicle Logistics is a customer-focused group of professionals committed to service excellence in finished vehicle logistics. Precision offers a unique combination of talented experience, industry-leading software and systems, and a network of partners and resources to deliver customized solutions to the world’s leading automakers.

About Niece Motorsports: Niece Motorsports is a professional auto racing team founded by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2025, the team celebrates its 10th consecutive season competing in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS) where it fields the Nos. 41, 42, 44 and 45. Since its founding in 2016, Niece Motorsports has garnered nine wins, 50+ top-fives, 100+ top-10s, 190+ top-15 finishes and made five playoff appearances. At its 80,000 sq. ft. headquarters in Salisbury, NC, Niece Motorsports is a trusted build shop for the Chevrolet Silverados of multiple NCTS teams as well as a customizable fabrication shop for any manufacturing needs.

