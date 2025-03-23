Berry Finishes 17th at Homestead

Josh Berry and the No. 21 DEX Imaging Mustang Dark Horse battled back from an incident on pit road to finish 17th in Sunday’s Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Berry started Sunday’s 400 miler from the outside pole and raced in the top five and the top 10 throughout the first 80-lap Stage, finishing that segment of the race in eighth place and earning three Stage points. The pit stop during the Stage break saw Berry collide with other cars on pit road and wind up facing in the wrong direction.

After repairs to the DEX Imaging Mustang Dark Horse he returned to the race in 33rd place, but was able to steadily move forward, breaking back into the top 20 at Lap 110. The team’s strategy of running long almost paid off, but a spin on pit road by Daniel Suarez did not bring out the caution flag that the No. 21 team needed. Berry cycled into the lead at Lap 127 then made his green-flag pit stop.

Back on the track in 28th place he worked his way to 15th by the time the second Stage ended at Lap 165. The DEX Imaging team was unable to significantly advance its position in the third and final segment of the race, and Berry took the checkered flag in 17th place.

“Obviously, the incident on pit road kind of set us back, but our car was pretty decent,” Berry told reporters after the race. “It just wasn’t quite the same after that, but I thought we did a good job of making the most of it. It could have been a lot worse, but obviously we would have liked to have been a little bit better.”

Berry’s finish allowed him to move up one spot in the driver points standings to 12th place heading into next week’s Cook Out 400 at the Wood Brothers’ home track, Martinsville Speedway.

About DEX Imaging

DEX Imaging is the digital document imaging division of Staples, the world’s largest business solutions provider. DEX sells and services the broadest selection of copiers, printers and data management solutions, such as HP, Konica Minolta, Canon, Kyocera and numerous others.

COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGES:

Reducing Operating Costs

Reducing Paper Consumption

Increasing Productivity

DEX Imaging has been the recipient of virtually every industry award since the company’s inception, including the JD Power & Associates Award for Best Customer Experience, the prestigious ProTech Service award by Konica Minolta, the Diamond Premier Dealer Award by Kyocera, and the Elite DEALER Award by ‘ENX’ magazine. Other accolades include being named ‘Best Place to Work’ by numerous business journals in the markets DEX serves.

About Wood Brothers Racing

Founded in 1950 by Hall of Famer Glenn Wood in Stuart, Virginia, Wood Brothers Racing holds a special place in NASCAR history as the sport’s longest-running team. Over eight decades, the team has earned 101 victories in the NASCAR Cup Series, along with 120 poles, and remains proud of its longstanding relationship with Ford Motor Company, fielding only Ford products since its inception. Glenn’s brother, Leonard Wood, played a key role in shaping modern racing by developing the techniques behind today’s pit stops. With a rich legacy rooted in innovation and tradition, Wood Brothers Racing continues to honor its heritage while adapting for the future as it competes in NASCAR’s premier series with Josh Berry.