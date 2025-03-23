NASCAR Cup PR

RCR NCS Race Recap: Homestead-Miami Speedway

Strong Effort for Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Bass Pro Shops/Winchester Chevrolet Team Results in 13th-Place Finish at Homestead-Miami Speedway

Finish: 13th
Start: 30th
Points: 28th

“We had a solid day with our Bass Pro Shop/Winchester Chevrolet. Our team made a lot of adjustments overnight, which helped a ton, especially at the start of the race. We started deep in the field, but were able to pick cars off early. The balance fired off a little loose. Richard (Boswell, crew chief) made a call to pit halfway through Stage 1 to get tires and work on our car. Our pit crew pulled off clean, fast stops, and gained us track position all day. We consistently ran inside the top-15 for the majority of the race and drove up to seventh towards the end. In the final stretch, I just couldn’t run the wall like I needed to and lost some spots. Finishing 13th after the last couple of weeks feels like a win. Our cars have been fast this year and I’m proud of the work everyone at RCR is putting in.” -Austin Dillon

Kyle Busch and the No. 8 Bank OZK Chevrolet Team Showcase Perseverance at Homestead-Miami Speedway

Finish: 21st
Start: 22nd
Points: 17th

“Certainly wasn’t the day we were looking for with our Bank OZK Chevrolet. We definitely missed the setup. Randall (Burnett, crew chief) and the guys kept working on it with every stop and we were way better at the end. Appreciate the effort they put into it. We never gave up. We’ll keep working on it.” -Kyle Busch

