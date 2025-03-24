Amthor International Returns to Sponsor Spencer Boyd

Mooresville, NC (March 24, 2025) – Spencer Boyd announced today that Gretna, VA based Amthor International will return for a second season as primary sponsor for the No. 76 Freedom Warranty entry at the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Martinsville Speedway. Amthor International is America’s premier custom tanker truck manufacturer.

“We’ve done a lot in our year together,” reflected Spencer Boyd speaking of the relationship with Amthor International. “Our focus has been about raising awareness for Amthor’s new facility being built in Gretna (Virginia) and the great employment opportunities available. We also had that Batman-inspired paint scheme for the race last season that was on display at the trunk or treat event they held. The team at Amthor is like family and I’m honored they have welcomed me into it.”

Boyd also attended the WWETT Show as part of Amthor International’s involvement, which brought the wastewater and environmental services community together in Indianapolis this past February.

“I’m a huge sports fan and the involvement with Spencer and his team is like nothing I could have imagined,” commented Executive Vice President, Brian Amthor. “They represent our brand so well as they are hard-working individuals, and they have a keen business sense. I look forward to this season with the Freedom Racing Enterprises team with nothing but excitement.”

Amthor International is a fourth-generation family-owned business that crafts aluminum, stainless steel, & steel tanks for propane, DEF, potable water and wastewater, vacuum tank and much more.

Boyd continued, “With Martinsville being one of the oldest paved tracks in stock car racing and the grandfather clock trophy, I’ve always felt the importance to our sport in racing there. We’ve put a great amount of effort into getting the right mechanical components assembled on our race trucks to perform as well as our team can at the Paperclip.”

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Race at Martinsville, “The Boys and Girls Club of the Blue Ridge 200” is set for Friday, March 28, 2025 at 7:30pm ET. Catch the action in person with tickets still available or on TV live on FS1.