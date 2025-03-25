NASCAR issues lug nut penalties to four Xfinity teams from Homestead

NASCAR revealed the penalty report following this past weekend’s triple-header events involving the Craftsman Truck, Xfinity and Cup Series divisions at Homestead-Miami Speedway between March 21-23.

Four Xfinity Series teams received penalties. Kaulig Racing’s No. 10 Chevrolet Camaro team and Joe Gibbs Racing’s (JGR) No. 18 Toyota Supra team received fines. Richard Childress Racing’s (RCR) No. 21 Chevrolet Camaro team and Young’s Motorsports’ No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro team also received penalties.

The penalty report stated that the four Xfinity teams listed above were found to have violated Sections 8.8.10.4a of the NASCAR Rule Book. It pertains to having at least one lug nut not properly installed following this past Saturday’s event at Homestead. All four teams received fines of $5,000 apiece as a result of the loose lug nut

During Saturday’s Xfinity event, the No. 21 RCR Chevrolet entry, piloted by Austin Hill, finished in third place. Hill was overtaken by eventual race winner Justin Allgaier, on the final lap of an overtime shootout. Kaulig’s No. 10 Chevrolet entry, piloted by rookie Daniel Dye, finished in ninth place. Young’s Motorsports’ No. 42 Chevrolet entry, piloted by Anthony Alfredo, settled in 18th place. Lastly, JGR’s No. 18 Toyota entry, driven by rookie William Sawalich, finished in 24th.

After his finish, Hill is currently in fourth place in the driver standings. He trails the points lead by 47 points. Dye is now ranked in 16th place and trails the lead by 118 points. Sawalich is ranked in 21st place, trailing the lead by 143 points. Lastly, Alfredo is ranked in 24th place and he trails the lead by 164 points.

There were no additional penalties levied on any of the Cup and Truck Series teams. No Cup entries were taken to the R&D center in Concord, North Carolina, for further inspection.

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck, Xfinity and Cup Series teams and competitors will return to action next weekend at Martinsville Speedway. The Truck Series will commence next weekend’s triple-header features at Martinsville with the first Triple Truck Challenge event of the year on Friday, March 28, at 7:30 p.m. ET on FS1. On Saturday, March 29, at 5 p.m. ET, the Xfinity Series’ second Dash 4 Cash event of the 2025 campaign will occur on the CW Network. The Cup Series will then cap off the weekend on Sunday, March 30, at 3 p.m. ET on FS1.