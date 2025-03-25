Front Row Motorsports: Martinsville Speedway NCTS Race Advance- Layne Riggs / Chandler Smith

Layne Riggs | Chandler Smith

Martinsville Speedway NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Race Advance

Boys and Girls Club of the Blue Ridge 200

Date: Friday, March 28, 2025

Event: Race 5 of 25

Series: NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series

Location: Martinsville Speedway (0.526-miles)

#of Laps: 200

Time/TV/Radio: 7:30 PM ET on FS1/SiriusXM channel 90

Layne Riggs Notes

Layne Riggs will make his third Martinsville Speedway NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series start this Friday night. In his two previous starts at the famed short-track, Riggs has one top-15 and one top-10, finishing 15th in the NCTS April visit and sixth in the November race in his 2024 rookie season.

After partnering with Riggs during his 2024 rookie season, Infinity Communications will return to sponsor Riggs and the No. 34 Ford F-150 for the 200-lap event. The wireless telecom company played a key role in Riggs’ 2024 Sunoco Rookie of the Year campaign, helping Riggs capture four top-10 finishes.

With a diverse portfolio of expertise and strategically positioned facilities nationwide, Infinity Communications can meet all the needs of major wireless providers. From network configuration to network recovery, Infinity Communications’ services are actively expanding and introducing new cutting-edge technologies to the world of wireless communication.

“Infinity Communications is excited to continue our partnership with Front Row Motorsports and Layne Riggs for the 2025 season,” said Jeff Coffey, Owner, Infinity Communications. “While our role is different this year, our commitment to supporting Layne and his team remains the same. Layne is a talented driver with a bright future, and we’re proud to be a part of his journey. We look forward to seeing him continue to excel on the track this season!”

With a second-place finish last Friday night at the Homestead-Miami Speedway, Riggs is on a two-race streak of finishing in the top-five and now sits eighth in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Driver Championship points standings. Cutting his teeth in the local short-track scene, Riggs and the No. 34 team view the Martinsville Speedway as a track that they can earn their first win of the 2025 season.

“Martinsville is by far one of my favorite tracks,” said Riggs. “The beating and banging, door to door racing is what I grew up on, and I just feel comfortable at the short tracks. It’s going to start with qualifying if we want to leave with a good result. Martinsville is a tough track to pass at and it takes a lot of discipline to get around. I’m confident in myself and the team, though. We have a good streak going of top-five finishes and I want to continue that this weekend. It’s great to have Infinity Communications back on board this Friday. Jeff Coffey has been a long time supporter of my career and I’d like to pay him back with a checkered flag.

Road Crew

Driver: Layne Riggs

Crew Chief: Dylan Cappello

Truck Chief: Alex Lacognata

Engineer: Jonathan Coates

Mechanic: Clark Houston

Mechanic: Brandon Selph

Tire / Interior Specialist: Robert Benzenhafer

Spotter: Josh Williams

Transporter Driver: Joe Haresky

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Blake Hickman

Rear Tire Changer: Steven Chereek

Tire Carrier: Alvin Wilson

Jackman: Landon Honeycutt

Fueler: Dan Mrak

Chandler Smith Notes

Chandler Smith and the No. 38 team look to tackle the Martinsville Speedway this Friday night under the lights. QuickTie will join Smith for the 200-lap event for their second race of the 2025 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series season. QuickTie manufactures and distributes the QuickTie™ System (a proprietary, patented hold-down system for high wind and seismic construction) and a full line of framing hardware including u-hangers, hurricane clips, straps, structural wood screws, truss connectors and foundation connectors.

Continuing his streak of top-10 finishes with an eighth-place finish at the Homestead-Miami Speedway, Smith is now third in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Driver Championship points standings.

In his previous NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series start at the Martinsville Speedway, Smith has two top-10 finish, finishing fourth in 2021 and sixth in 2022 with Kyle Busch Motorsports. In the NASCAR Xfinity Series, Smith has four starts at the track, earning one top-10 in 2023 and two top-five finishes in 2024.

“I have a good track record at Martinsville,” said Smith. “As a team, we are in a great spot. We’re building fast trucks, executing on pit road, and running up front. We just need to be there when it matters to capture the win. I think we can do that this Friday.”

Road Crew

Driver: Chandler Smith

Crew Chief: Jon Leonard

Truck Chief: Ron Schutte

Engineer: Caleb Williams

Mechanic: Bradley Zilich

Mechanic: Alex Campbell

Tire / Interior Specialist: Kyle Clark

Spotter: Ryan Blanchard

Transport Driver: Mark Hadley

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Garrett Wager

Rear Tire Changer: Jacob Ray

Tire Carrier: Paul Steele

Jackman: Ryan Selig

Fueler: Chris Webb

ABOUT INFINITY COMMUNICATIONS GROUP

Infinity prides itself on the quality of service it provides to its customers, covering all aspects of the wireless telecommunications industry. As a result of our diverse portfolio of expertise and strategically positioned facilities nationwide, we can meet all the needs of major wireless providers. From network configuration to network recovery, Infinity Communications’ services are actively expanding and introducing new cutting-edge technologies to the world of wireless communication.

ABOUT QUICKTIE

Quick Tie Products, Inc., (“QuickTie”) manufactures and distributes the QuickTie™ System (a proprietary, patented hold-down system for high wind and seismic construction) and a full line of framing hardware including u-hangers, hurricane clips, straps, structural wood screws, truss connectors and foundation connectors.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @teamfrm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.