Young’s Motorsports Martinsville Speedway March Team Preview

Young’s Motorsports | NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series

Martinsville (Va.) Speedway | The Boys & Girls Club of the Blue Ridge 200

Fast Facts

No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Nathan Byrd

Primary Partner(s): Hopegivers International

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

2025 Driver Points Position: 31st

2025 Owner Points Position: 34th

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

Notes of Interest:

● Welcome Back: The 2025 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series season is underway and Young’s Motorsports is proud to have rookie Nathan Byrd continuing to command the team’s flagship No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST for Friday night’s The Boys & Girls Club of the Blue Ridge 200 at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway.

This tripleheader weekend will mark Byrd’s inaugural NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series track debut at the famed Virginia paperclip, the first short track of the 2025 season.

● About Nathan: Byrd, 24, began racing go-karts in 2018, just after graduating High School, and he entered his first car race in February 2020.

Since then, the Goodyear, Ariz. native has raced over 30 types of cars in 348 total races at 67 different race tracks, effectively becoming one of the most diverse and interesting race car drivers in the world.

Completing more than 300 races in the first four years of his career, Byrd is no stranger to piloting race cars.

In 2024, the Indianapolis, Ind. resident turned his attention to NASCAR. He successfully made his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut at Portland International Raceway and delivered a respectable 21st-place finish for DGM Racing.

In September, Byrd made his NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series debut at Kansas Speedway, earning a respectable 19th-place finish after starting 32nd.

● All-Aboard!: For the fifth of 25 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series races this season, Hopegivers International will serve as the primary marketing partner on the No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST for the 200-lap race on Friday night.

Hopegivers International provides “Help for Today and Hope for Eternity” by rescuing orphaned, abandoned and at-risk children and assisting the needy and oppressed in collaboration with our Ministry Partners.

We are dedicated to fulfilling the Great Commission through the empowerment of the Gospel.

The vision of Hopegivers International is to rescue and train One Million Orphan Leaders Worldwide by 2030.

● Nathan Byrd Truck Series Martinsville Speedway Stats: Friday night’s The Boys & Girls Club of the Blue Ridge 200 will mark Byrd’s first career Truck Series start at the 0.526-mile oval nestled in the Old Dominion.

The Boys & Girls Club of the Blue Ridge 200 continues the early start of the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series. For the fifth time this season, the Truck Series will be part of a tripleheader spectacular with the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Cup Series.

The Truck Series set the tone for a fender-bender-type weekend of racing on the Virginia – North Carolina state borders with 200 laps at a tight and demanding short track.

The next afternoon, the Xfinity Series will have their opportunity for a nail-biting 250 laps to determine their winner in their Marine Corps 250 edition.

The NASCAR Cup Series will be the main event for the Cook Out 400 on Sunday, March 30.

Martinsville Speedway marks the fifth race of an expanded 2025 Truck Series campaign, which increases its season by two races from the 2024 calendar.

● Nathan Byrd Truck Series Career Stats: Entering Martinsville, Byrd, since 2024, has seven career Truck Series starts with an improving average finish of 27.4.

The popular driver made his Truck Series debut for the family-owned team at Kansas Speedway in September, finishing an impressive 19th. He returned to the team in October at Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway before drawing the curtain on the 2024 season by participating in the year’s final race at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway.

So far in 2025, Byrd has started the first four Truck Series races at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway, Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway, Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway and last weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

● Homestead-Miami Speedway | Baptist Health 200 Race Recap: In the fourth race of the 2025 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series season, Young’s Motorsports and rookie driver Nathan Byrd were again focused on taking the checkered flag.

After qualifying his No. 02 Sonesta International Hotels Chevrolet Silverado on speed in the 28th position, Byrd kept his truck clean throughout the lone trip to Miami Beach to earn a respectable and season-best 27th-place finish at the checkered flag.

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series at Martinsville Speedway: This weekend will mark Young’s Motorsports’ 34th NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series start at Martinsville Speedway.

The organization posted a team-best finish at the track of ninth in the 2018 edition of the Alpha Energy Solutions 250 on March 26, 2018, with Xfinity Series championship contender Austin Hill at the wheel.

Since 2012, the Mooresville, N.C.-based Young’s Motorsports team has had an average starting position of 22.1 and an average finish of 22.3 in 33 Martinsville Speedway starts overall.

● Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series History: Since entering the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series in 2012, the Mooresville, N.C., – based organization has logged 513 starts from 70 drivers, resulting in solid performances that include two victories (Talladega Superspeedway 2019 and 2021), seven top-five finishes and 33 top-10 finishes, with an average starting position of 23.2 and an average finishing position of 22.2.

Nathan Byrd Pre-Race Quotes:

On Martinsville Speedway: “I’m excited to race my first ever half mile in the world of NASCAR. It’s definitely going to be a change of pace from the big fast tracks.

“We’ll see how close to home it feels compared to the nimbler cars I’m used to running at these short tracks.”

On Preparing for Martinsville Speedway: “The usual preparations of video review and simulator training are going well. I’ve learned a few things on the simulator and have gotten more comfortable with the nature of the track.

“It’s definitely an interesting place to race at on the simulator. I’m curious to see how it’ll translate over to real life on Friday.”

On Goals for Martinsville Speedway Debut: “I think that answer will really be determined once we see how competitive our truck-driver combo is Friday in practice and qualifying. It’s very possible that with a completely new track size, I’ll have a big learning curve with the truck, or I’ll end up being as comfortable or maybe even more comfortable with the truck than I’m expecting.

“Depending on how things go, we’ll adjust our goals for the race, but in the end, I think a top-20 finish will be a very awesome result, no matter what, for my first time at a NASCAR short track.”

On 2025 Season: “I think the biggest thing I’ve learned is that having confidence in the truck and track is the primary factor in how I perform. I continue to gain confidence through my experiences, both good and bad, and it’s translating into my ability to drive and race more effectively.

“It’s all a very big learning curve but I’m glad I’ve been able to start swimming rather than sink.”

Race Information:

The Boys & Girls Club of the Blue Ridge 200 (134 laps | 201 miles) is the fifth of 25 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series races on the 2025 schedule. 25-minute group practices will occur on Friday, March 28, 2025, from 2:05 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Qualifying will immediately follow, beginning at 3:10 p.m. The field will take the green flag later that night, shortly after 7:30 p.m., with live coverage on FOX Sports 1, the NASCAR Racing Network (Radio), and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90.

Young’s Motorsports | NASCAR Xfinity Series

Martinsville (Va.) Speedway | Marine Corps 250

Fast Facts

No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Anthony Alfredo

Primary Partner(s): DUDE Wipes

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Camaro

Crew Chief: Andrew Abbott

2025 Driver Points Position: 24th

2025 Owner Points Position: 26th

Engine: Earnhardt-Childress Racing

Notes of Interest:

● Settling In: In January, Young’s Motorsports announced that NASCAR Xfinity Series veteran driver Anthony Alfredo would join the team full-time for its sophomore season behind the wheel of the team’s No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro for the entire 33-race season continuing with Saturday afternoon’s Marine Corps 250 at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway.

2025 marks the sophomore season for the Young’s Motorsports team in NASCAR Xfinity Series competition after a healthy and competitive freshman season with rookie Leland Honeyman Jr. at the controls.

● About Anthony: A popular driver, Alfredo, a native of Ridgefield, Connecticut, joins Young’s Motorsports with an array of Motorsports experience, including starts in the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series, respectively.

The 2025 season will mark Alfredo’s fourth full-time Xfinity Series campaign, and he joins the Mooresville, N.C.-based team after spending the 2024 season with Our Motorsports.

The 25-year-old finished the 2024 Xfinity season 15th in the championship driver standings, collecting an Xfinity Dash 4 Cash win at Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway and adding two more top-fives and seven top-10s to his impressive statistics in 123 career Xfinity Series starts.

● All-Aboard!: For the seventh of 33 Xfinity Series races this season, Young’s Motorsports welcomes back DUDE Wipes as the primary marketing partner on the No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro for the 250-lap race this weekend.

DUDE Wipes is the flagship product of DUDE Products, a men’s hygiene company that was founded in 2012 by lifelong friends in Chicago.

The U.S.-based company introduced DUDE Wipes as the first flushable wipe for adults, marketed as a better hygiene solution to dry toilet paper.

The brand is available online and in 20,000 stores nationwide, including Walmart, Target and Amazon.

● Anthony Alfredo Xfinity Series Martinsville Speedway Stats: Saturday’s Marine Corps 250 will mark Alfredo’s seventh career start at the popular 0.526-mile speedway nestled in the Old Dominion.

Alfredo earned a track-best of seventh after starting second in the fall 2024 edition of the National Debt Relief 250 for Our Motorsports.

The Xfinity Series veteran driver will look to improve his overall Martinsville Speedway average finish of 14.8.

Additionally, Alfredo has three NASCAR Cup Series starts at Martinsville Speedway with a best effort of 20th after starting 32nd in the 2021 Xfinity 500 driving for Front Row Motorsports.

With six down and 27 races to go, Alfredo and the Young’s Motorsports team look to punch their ticket toward the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs with a victory in the seventh race of the year.

The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series will kick off NASCAR’s extended version of spring break with The Boys & Girls Club of the Blue Ridge 200 when Alfredo teammate Nathan Byrd looks for a strong finish under the Virginia lights.

The NASCAR Cup Series will follow the Xfinity Series rumble with their main event, the Cook Out 400, on Sunday, March 30th.

● Anthony Alfredo Xfinity Series Career Stats: Entering Martinsville, Alfredo has 124 NASCAR Xfinity Series races to his credit, earning a career-best third-place finish twice, most recently at Talladega Superspeedway after starting 11th in the 2024 edition of the Ag-Pro 300 for Our Motorsports.

Since 2020, he has earned one pole, five top-five, and 22 top-10 finishes and has an average finish of 19.6.

● Homestead-Miami Speedway | Hard Rock Bet 300 Race Recap: The solo trip to South Florida brought the Hard Rock 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race to life on Saturday, March 22, 2025, at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

The Young’s Motorsports team entered the weekend aiming to build on a solid showing in practice, where Anthony Alfredo clocked the fourth quickest lap among the 39-car field.

In qualifying, Alfredo delivered the 25th fastest lap, setting up the team optimistically heading into the 200-lap race.

From the drop of the green flag, Alfredo showed early promise, flirting with the top 20 and maintaining lap times comparable to those in the top-10.

Solid mid-race adjustments from crew chief Andrew Abbott kept Alfredo in contention. However, with Stage 3 running all but caution-free until six laps to go, Alfredo had to hustle for track position.

On a restart with two laps to go, Alfredo gave it his all and captured the checkered flag in the 18th position for a second consecutive week – matching the team’s best finish of the 2025 season.

After six races, the team looks to carry this momentum forward and improve on their current average finish of 24.7 as the season progresses.

● Calling the Shots: Guiding Alfredo as crew chief of the No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro is longtime crew chief Andrew Abbott.

On Saturday, he will be crew chief in his 137th NASCAR Xfinity Series race. In his previous 136 races, he has four top-five and 13 top-10 finishes.

The season’s seventh race will be his sixth tango at Martinsville Speedway as crew chief in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

● Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR Xfinity Series at Martinsville Speedway: This weekend will mark Young’s Motorsports’ third NASCAR Xfinity Series start at Martinsville Speedway.

In the team’s rookie season, the team earned an Xfinity-track best of 31st after starting 25th with rookie Leland Honeyman Jr. at the wheel in April 2024.

While the family-owned team has limited NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Martinsville, they do have an average starting position of 22.1 and an average finish of 22.3 in 33 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Martinsville Speedway starts overall.

● Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR Xfinity Series History: Since entering the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2024, the family-owned organization has logged 39 starts and maintains an average starting position of 26.5 and an average finish of 23.6.

Anthony Alfredo Pre-Race Quotes:

On Martinsville Speedway: “Martinsville Speedway is one of my favorite race tracks because it provides classic short-track racing. I love being able to rub fenders a little and race hard.

“Sometimes, the ending can get a little crazy or out of hand if there is a late caution, so being ahead of all the mess is important.”

On Keys to Success at Martinsville Speedway: “Staying out of trouble and gaining track position before the final stage of the race is the most important thing to succeed at Martinsville Speedway.

“Unlike a lot of tracks, it’s proven to be possible to defend on older tires than be on the offensive on newer tires. Even if staying out is at the expense of being on older tires, I believe it will be worth the risk if necessary.”

On Goals for Martinsville Speedway: “A top-15 finish and some stage points would go a long way for us this weekend. If things go right, I believe we could even finish inside the top 10, which would be huge.”

On Building on Homestead-Miami Speedway Finish: “We have continued to build momentum the last few weeks, so our morale and confidence is high. I’m excited to apply that and have an even better result this weekend.”

On The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series Season: “My goal this year with Young’s Motorsports is simple: to win a regular-season race and make the Playoffs.

“It’s certainly a tall order, but we can make it happen. We will build this program from the ground up and make that goal a reality.”

Race Information:

The Marine Corps 250 (250 laps | 131.5 miles) is the seventh of thirty-three (33) NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2025 schedule. 25-minute group practices will occur on Friday, March 28, 2025, from 4:30 p.m. to 5:25 p.m. Qualifying will immediately follow, beginning at 5:35 p.m. The field will take the green flag on Saturday, March 29, shortly after 5:00 p.m., with live coverage on The CW Network, the Motor Racing Network (Radio), and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (ET).