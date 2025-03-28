Girl Tribe Co. and NASCAR Launch First-Ever Apparel Collaboration

Collection Available March 28, Merging NASCAR and Women Empowerment

Charlotte, NC (March 28, 2025) – Girl Tribe Co., a local Charlotte women-owned business, is teaming up with America’s No.1 motorsport for the first time to launch an exclusive apparel collection. The collection will feature nine distinctive styles, blending fashionable, race-inspired pieces that capture the spirit of NASCAR while honoring the empowerment of women.

Debuting today, Friday, March 28, the collection will be available for purchase at the Girl Tribe Co. store located in South End, Charlotte, as well as NASCARShop.com and GirlTribeCo.com.

“Partnering with Girl Tribe Co. allows us to bring a unique and innovative collection to new and longtime NASCAR fans alike,” said Megan Malayter, vice president licensing and consumer products at NASCAR. “This collection blends the spirit of motorsports while celebrating and empowering women, and we’re excited to see how fans embrace it both at the track and beyond.”

Founded in 2014 by Charlotte natives and high school best friends Carrie Barker and Sarah Baucom, Girl Tribe Co. is a women positive graphic apparel brand designed to connect and celebrate women. Built on passion for supporting and uplifting women, the company was created by besties, for besties – a place where women can connect, shop, and feel empowered.

“This will be our first launch for the Girl Tribe Co x NASCAR collection, and we cannot wait to see which products resonate with the fans, as their feedback will guide us in developing future collections and understanding how customers interact with our line,” said Girl Tribe Co. co-founder Sarah Baucom. “Growing up in Charlotte, NASCAR has always been synonymous with Sunday Fundays at the track. We are thrilled to bring our aesthetic into this sport!”

“Social media has helped women curate cute outfits to cheer on their favorite driver at the track, and we’re eager to bring more options for officially licensed wearable women’s NASCAR apparel to the market,” she added.

To shop the collection, visit GirlTribeCo.com and NASCARShop.com.

ABOUT Girl Tribe Co.

Girl Tribe Co. is a Charlotte based graphic apparel brand designed to connect and celebrate women. Founded in 2014, HIGH SCHOOL best friends Carrie Barker and Sarah Baucom shared a vision and passion for supporting and uplifting women. Girl Tribe Co. was created by besties, for besties as a place where women can connect, shop, and feel empowered! Headquartered in Charlotte, NC we design, print, and ship all of our products locally with a complete ALL WOMEN team! “We are not just a brand; we are a movement that celebrates and empowers women every day.

ABOUT NASCAR

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) is the sanctioning body for the No. 1 form of motorsports in the United States and owner of 15 of the nation’s major motorsports entertainment facilities. NASCAR sanctions races in three national series (NASCAR Cup Series™, NASCAR Xfinity Series™, and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series™), four international series (NASCAR Brasil Series, NASCAR Canada Series, NASCAR Euro Series, NASCAR Mexico Series), four regional series (ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East & West and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour) and a local grassroots series (NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series). The International Motor Sports Association™ (IMSA®) governs the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship™, the premier U.S. sports car series. NASCAR also owns Motor Racing Network, Racing Electronics, and ONE DAYTONA. Based in Daytona Beach, Florida, with offices in five cities across North America, NASCAR sanctions more than 1,200 races annually in 11 countries and more than 30 U.S. states. For more information visit www.NASCAR.com and www.IMSA.com, and follow NASCAR on Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, X and Facebook.