HAMLIN WINS FIRST RACE OF THE SEASON AT MARTINSVILLE

Toyota sweeps the top-three positions in the final running order

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (March 30, 2025) – Denny Hamlin dominated the Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway. The Virginia-native won the second stage and lead 274 of 400 laps to score his first win of the season. It is Hamlin’s sixth Martinsville Cup Series victory and 55th of his Cup Series career.

Christopher Bell (second), who won his first Martinsville Speedway pole on Saturday, and Bubba Wallace (third) completed a sweep of the top-three finishers for Toyota. This is the 15th time that Toyota has swept the podium positions in a NASCAR Cup Series race and the first time since July 2023 at Pocono Raceway.

Toyota Post-Race Recap

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Martinsville Speedway

Race 7 of 36 – 210.4 miles, 400 laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, DENNY HAMLIN

2nd, CHRISTOPHER BELL

3rd, BUBBA WALLACE

4th, Chase Elliott*

5th, Kyle Larson*

9th, CHASE BRISCOE

13th, TY GIBBS

14th, TYLER REDDICK

24th, ERIK JONES

26th, JOHN HUNTER NEMECHEK

32nd, RILEY HERBST

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

DENNY HAMLIN, No. 11 Progressive Toyota Camry XSE, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 1st

How rewarding is this?

“It is great. It is a historic race track – I’ve been so frustrated not getting a win here, but being the next best in line, but man, we have really turned the corner. Whatever setup we’ve got here, whenever we come back in the fall, we will be contenders, but this whole Progressive Toyota team did a phenomenal job all week preparing and all practice to give me this race winning car.”

CHRISTOPHER BELL, No. 20 DEWALT Outdoors Toyota Camry XSE, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 2nd

Where was the difference in what Denny had, and what you needed?

“I don’t know what he was doing early in the run – if he was struggling with something or if he was just taking care of the tires. I could keep pace with him, and I could pressure him for a little bit, and then I just died about 20 to 30 to go, maybe longer than that. I was then in hang on mode, but it was a great weekend for our team. This DEWALT Camry was really good on Saturday, and that helped a lot of our success today. Pit crew did a great job when it mattered – showed up and gained some spots on pit road. We have some really good notes and scored some really good points. I remember coming here in the fall last year talking about how many points we needed, and we just haven’t scored points at Martinsville, so it was nice to do that today.”

BUBBA WALLACE, No. 23 McDonald’s Toyota Camry XSE, 23XI Racing

Finishing Position: 3rd

How does this one feel leaving Martinsville?

“I feel like we were definitely better than the 20 (Christopher Bell), but just everybody get so stuck. When you feel like you have an advantage, you can’t really do anything with it. We need to continue to work on this package, but all-in-all – back-to-back top-fives is a good day. It’s usually around those summer months when we do that (laughter). It is nice to have a really good points day. I’m sure that’s what the text from MJ (Michael Jordan, co-owner, 23XI Racing) will say, but all-in-all, really proud of my McDonald’s Toyota team. We’ve showed up since the beginning of the season with our heads in the game. Charles (Denike, crew chief) jumping into this – I’m super proud of him to basically pick up where we left off. Bootie (Barker, former crew chief) left him in good hands. It was definitely a team effort all day. Good to come out of here with a good result in one of my favorite places.”

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for nearly 70 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs nearly 64,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 49 million cars and trucks at our 14 manufacturing plants. In spring 2025, Toyota’s plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 31 electrified options.

For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.