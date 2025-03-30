CHEVROLET NCS AT MARTINSVILLE 1: Post-Race Report

NASCAR CUP SERIES

MARTINSVILLE SPEEDWAY

TEAM CHEVY POST-RACE REPORT

MARCH 30, 2025

Elliott Leads Chevrolet with Top-Five Finish at Martinsville Speedway

TEAM CHEVY UNOFFICIAL TOP-10 RESULTS:

POS. DRIVER

4th – Chase Elliott

5th – Kyle Larson

6th – Ross Chastain

Proving to be a contender throughout the day, it was Chase Elliott and the No. 9 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet team that led Chevrolet to the checkered flag at Martinsville Speedway – turning in a fourth-place result in the Cook Out 400. The result marks Elliott’s 13th top-10 finish in NASCAR’s top division at Martinsville Speedway – his most top-10 finishes among the series’ active tracks. The fourth-place finish matches Elliott’s season-best result with seven points-paying races complete.

Elliott led Chevrolet to three top-six finishes at the conclusion of the 400-lap race, with the Dawsonville, Georgia, native leading his Hendrick Motorsports teammate, Kyle Larson, and the No. 5 HENDRICKCARS.COM Chevrolet team in fifth, and Ross Chastain and the No. 1 Choice Privileges Chevrolet team in sixth.

It was a disappointing day for the NASCAR Cup Series’ points leader, William Byron, and the No. 24 Liberty University Chevrolet team. Running in the top-10 early in the race, the team was faced with an issue on the right-front during the first pit stop of the day. Continuing to fight all day long, the Charlotte, North Carolina, native will leave Martinsville Speedway with a 22nd-place finish but has maintained the points lead for the sixth consecutive week.

Chevrolet’s all-time NASCAR Cup Series statistics at Martinsville Speedway:

Wins: 61

Poles: 56

Top-Fives: 282

Top-10s: 535

Chevrolet’s season statistics with seven NASCAR Cup Series races complete:

Wins: 2

Poles: 3

Top-Fives: 15

Top 10s: 32

UP NEXT: The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season continues at Darlington Raceway with the Goodyear 400 on Sunday, April 6, at 3 P.M. ET. Live coverage can be found on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

Post-Race Driver Quotes:

Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Finished: 6th

“It was a good day for our Choice Privileges Chevrolet. Phil made good adjustments throughout the race and got the handling much better on the car as we went. We’ll take a sixth-place finish and go on to one of my favorite tracks next week at Darlington.”

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Finished: 5th

What more did you need to contend for the win?

“I think just track position. We maybe could have called the second stage a little bit different.. maybe potentially the first stage, too. But yeah, I don’t know. I think maybe if I could have gotten to the lead, I would have stayed in the top two or three. I feel like everyone’s cars are really equal. The No. 11 (Denny Hamlin), I’m sure his car is equal, as well, but he’s just a really good short-track racer. He can keep the tires on it and get through track position really well.”

Did you feel like, if you could have gotten out front, that it would have helped your cause?

“Yeah, for sure. Track position is so important. It’s so hard to pass here. I don’t know if I would have looked as good as Denny (Hamlin), but I feel like I was equal to my teammate, the No. 9 (Chase Elliott). He looked strong, and I feel like we would have been too.”

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Finished: 4th

You said yesterday that you had to get your game together in qualifying to help you out throughout the weekend. You really had an impressive run today.

“Yeah, it was better, for sure. We got a little behind there. I wish I could have gotten Denny (Hamlin) in the second stage. We really, really needed control there. When you get into the second-half of these races, it just gets so hard to make ground up. You saw that with Christopher (Bell) pressuring Denny. It just means a lot to have control, and unfortunately I couldn’t get that back for us. But overall, it was a really good effort by this No. 9 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet team. We had a really good Chevy today, but we just need a little bit more.”

You had a good points day, as well. You led 42 laps, and you had only led two laps up to this point. Does it feel good to just be back on the horse again?

“Yeah, we’ll see how the next couple of weeks go. But it was definitely nice to have a good day here today.”

Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Finished: 15th

“I’m really happy with our performance today. Our Mark III Camaro was solid in practice and we built off that. We had a decent qualifying run, just the result didn’t really show the potential we had in the car. I think as a team we were just really patient and focused on executing and not taking ourselves out of the race. We knew we had a decent enough car to get back up there and Andrew (Dickeson, crew chief) made a good call giving us an advantage there at the end on tires to battle back to the top 15. I’m just proud of our effort to bounce back. We worked really hard last week and the result didn’t show. This week to have a really good effort and to get the result this week was really good, so happy all around.”

Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Finished: 12th

“It was a solid day at Martinsville Speedway for the No. 71 Rockingham Speedway Chevrolet team. Not a great day, but a solid day. We fought really hard and made good adjustments. We just needed a little bit more firing off there at the end. Our long run speed was decent.

But all-in-all, happy we had good execution this weekend. We had good pit stops. My guys were great today on pit road. We kind of ran in that top-12 to 15 all day. We qualified 15th and finished 12th. It was just kind of a working day. Not the best day but not the worst. We’ll keep building here at Spire Motorsports.”

