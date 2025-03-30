Preece and the No. 60 Team Continue Hot Streak, Leading RFK at Martinsville

Ryan Preece 7th, Chris Buescher 24th, & Brad Keselowski 26th

Martinsville, VA (March 30, 2025) – Ryan Preece stood tall at NASCAR’s shortest track on Sunday, recording his third consecutive top-10 finish of the season. Preece led Roush Fenway Keselowski (RFK) Racing with a solid 7th-place finish at Martinsville. Chris Buescher and Brad Keselowski overcame challenges to score 24th and 26th-place finishes, respectively.

No. 60 – Ryan Preece

Ryan Preece continues to make a statement with the way he and the No. 60 team have started the year. At Martinsville on Sunday, Preece established a career-best streak of three consecutive top-10 finishes. His 7th-place result placed the Fastenal Mustang as the highest-finishing Ford in the field, marking the second week in a row that an RFK Racing car earned that recognition.

Earlier in the weekend, it was clear that Preece had a fast race car. At one point during time trials, it appeared Preece would win the pole. However, a slight miscue on the unforgiving half-mile resulted in a 21st starting position. Determined to make up for that in the race, Preece set his sights on another solid finish with RFK’s newest team.

The speed and Preece’s grit resulted in a 7th-place finish in Stage One – earning valuable stage points. Stage Two proved more of a challenge. The car started to develop a tight condition, and Preece concluded that stage in 23rd. Crew Chief Derrick Finley made adjustments and improved the car. Preece took advantage and, over the final run, charged into the top 10 to finish 7th.

“I didn’t expect that one,” Preece said of his career-best third consecutive top-10 finish. “Honestly, it all started with me messing up in qualifying and putting us back there. Ultimately, we got some great stage points, some great calls, and great adjustments on the box, and we got this Fastenal Ford Mustang where it needed to be.”

No. 17 – Chris Buescher

After a very quick qualifying run, Chris Buescher started 6th at Martinsville on Sunday. It wasn’t long before that speed was on full display. As the green flag waved, Buescher fired off with the leaders and held the Kroger/Old El Paso Ford inside the top 10 in the early laps.

As the first stage wound down, Buescher and Carson Hocevar made contact. Buescher spun and sustained right-front suspension damage. The No. 17 team immediately went to work repairing the damage. The incident forced Buescher to lose the lead lap, though he would eventually get it back. When Stage One concluded, Buescher was 37th.

During the stage break, the team continued to work on the car. The repairs allowed Buescher to continue turning highly competitive laps, and he was 30th at the end of Stage Two. Stage Three brought more contact, this time with Noah Gragson as the two battled for the same piece of real estate at the bottom of Turn One. Buescher, though, was able to retain position on the lead lap and raced hard to bring home a 24th-place finish.

No. 60 – Brad Keselowski

Brad Keselowski entered Sunday looking for his third career Martinsville victory. Starting 27th, he used a combination of savvy, aggressive driving and astute pit strategy to gain track position early. Toward the end of Stage One, the BuildSubmarines.com Ford elected not to pit during a caution period when many leaders did. The net result was restarting inside the top 5 and finishing 4th in Stage One – gaining valuable stage points.

As the race progressed, the ebbs and flows of the event found Keselowski once again fighting for track position on the heavily congested half-mile. It’s a track where Keselowski has led more than 1,000 laps in his career, and his experience allowed him to work toward a solid finish. He ended Stage Two in 24th, confident that he could make his way to the front in the final segment.

Before Stage Three began, Crew Chief Jeremy Bullins made adjustments to give the BuildSubmarines Ford more drive off. The car was good, but a green-flag pit stop on lap 270 (of 400) proved critical. Keselowski lost a lap, and because a caution came out shortly after, that round of green-flag stops only affected him and a handful of others. Most drivers were able to pit under caution without losing a lap. Although the No. 6 team fought hard, they were never able to get back on the lead lap and finished 26th. Keselowski heads to Darlington next, where he is the defending winner.

Up Next

Darlington Raceway (Darlington, SC): Sunday, April 6, 2025, at 3:00 PM ET on FS1

About RFK Racing

