RCR NCS Race Recap: Martinsville Speedway

Top-20 Result for Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Bass Pro Shops/Winchester Chevrolet Team at Martinsville Speedway

Finish: 18th

Start: 18th

Points: 27th

“Our No. 3 Bass Pro Shops/Winchester Chevrolet started solidly today. We got our car a little better at each stage end and raced our way into the top-15. We had a good pace, and our pit crew picked up positions on every stop. When we came in for the last stop of the race and put on four tires, the handle of our car completely changed and got tight. We’re not sure what caused it, but we will go back to the shop and return better for the next short track race. I’m proud of the effort from my Richard Childress Racing team. We had a top-10 car, I feel like, just missed it at the end.” -Austin Dillon

Kyle Busch and the No. 8 Lucas Oil Chevrolet Team Capture 17th-Place Finish at Martinsville Speedway

Finish: 17th

Start: 12th

Points: 16th

“Certainly wasn’t the result we were looking for with our Lucas Oil Chevrolet. We fought with being tight in the center and wrecking loose on exit. The guys stayed after it all day and it actually drove pretty well towards the end. We just couldn’t gain any track position to be able to do something with it.” -Kyle Busch