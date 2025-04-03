ARCA Menards Seriesd West at Tucson Speedway

ARCA Menards Series West 150 Presented by the West Coast Stock Car Motorsports Hall of Fame Pre-Race Notes

Trevor Huddleston (No. 50 High Point Racing / Racecar Factory Ford) leads the ARCA Menards Series West championship standings into the third race of the 2025 season, the ARCA Menards West 150 Presented by the West Coast Stock Car Motorsports Hall of Fame at Tucson Speedway. Huddleston scored his sixth career series victory in the season opener at Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway and leads the series standings by five points over Robby Kennealy (No. 1 Jan’s Towing Ford).

The last time the ARCA Menards Series West raced at Tucson Speedway was in 2019 with a pair of 100-lap races, both won by Derek Kraus driving for Bill McAnally Racing. Jake Bollman (No. 19 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet) will be looking to break a victory drought that dates to Cole Moore’s victory at All American Speedway in 2022 to give the BMR organization its 100th West victory.

Todd Souza (No. 3 Central Coast Cabinets Toyota) returns to the cockpit for the first time in 2025. Souza has six previous starts at Tucson Speedway with a best finish of eighth in the first race in 2019.

Tanner Reif (No. 13 Central Coast Cabinets Toyota) sits third in the series standings just seven points out of the lead and will be making his first career West start at Tucson. Reif has previous experience at the track, having raced super late models at Tucson Speedway in the past, collecting a victory in 2020.

Team owner Jerry Pitts will field two entries, one for reigning ARCA Menards Series West Bounty Rookie of the Year Eric Johnson, Jr. (No. 5 Sherwin-Williams Toyota) and the second for Caleb Shrader (No. 6 Consonus Healthcare Toyota).

Tim Goulet (No. 31 Tri-City Raceway / Max Buchanan Foundation Toyota) is making the drive to Tucson from the RISE Motorsports base outside of Charlotte, N.C., and he’s doing it solo. Goulet is driving the truck to get to Tucson, will be the team’s only crew member at the track, and will drive in the race.

Mariah Boudrieau (No. 77 REX MD / All Phase Construction Toyota) will make her first ARCA Menards Series West start since she finished 15th at The Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in 2023.

There have been 19 previous ARCA Menards Series West races at Tucson Speedway, the first in 1993 and the most recent in 2019. Previous winners include Dirk Stephens (1993), Mike Chase (1994), Ron Hornaday, Jr. (1994, 1996), Bill Sedgwick (1995), Doug George (1995), Mark Krogh (1996), Gary Collins (1997), Gary Smith (1997), Butch Gilliland (1998), Sean Woodside (1999), Johnny Borneman III (2001), Noah Gragson (2015), Ryan Partridge (2016), Chris Eggleston (2017), Kody Vanderwaal (2 – 2018), and Derek Kraus (2 – 2019).

Derek Kraus holds the ARCA Menards Series West track qualifying record at Tucson Speedway, set in 2019, at 89.725 mph / 15.046 seconds.

The ARCA Menards West 150 Presented by the West Coast Stock Car Motorsports Hall of Fame will be streamed live on FloRacing on Saturday, April 5 at 10 pm ET/7 pm PT. Live timing and scoring data from all on-track activity is available at ARCARacing.com. Follow @ARCARacing on X (formerly Twitter) for up-to-the-minute updates and information.

About ARCA

The Automobile Racing Club of America (ARCA), founded in 1953 by John and Mildred Marcum in Toledo, Ohio, and acquired by NASCAR in April 2018, is the leading grassroots stock car sanctioning body in the United States. Bridging the gap between NASCAR’s top three national touring series and weekly and regional tour racing all across the country, the organization sanctions over 100 races per year in the ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East, ARCA Menards Series West, ASA STARS National Tour, ASA CRA Super Series, ASA Midwest Tour, ASA Southern Super Series plus weekly racing at Toledo and Flat Rock Speedways. For more information about ARCA visit www.arcaracing.com, or follow ARCA on Facebook (@ARCARacing) and Twitter (@ARCA_Racing).

About Menards

A family-owned and run company started in 1958, Menards is recognized as the retail home center leader of the Midwest with 236 stores in 15 states.



