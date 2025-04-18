NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series at Rockingham – Did You Know?

This weekend will be the third time that a NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race has been run at Rockingham Speedway. The two previous events occurred in 2012 and 2013.

Kasey Kahne won the race in 2012, and Kyle Larson won the last Truck Series event at Rockingham in 2013. But did you know that only four of the drivers entered in this weekend’s race have previously competed at Rockingham?

Matt Crafton and Norm Benning have two starts, while Grant Enfinger and Parker Kligerman have made one start.

Rockingham is also the last race of the 2025 Triple Truck Challenge.

2025 Triple Truck Challenge

The Triple Truck Challenge is only available to Truck Series Drivers. It features three races – Martinsville, Bristol, and Rockingham.

Daniel Hemric won at Martinsville and claimed his first career Triple Truck Challenge Bonus. Chandler Smith also earned his first bonus in the incentive program with his win at Bristol. Each driver received a $50k bonus. A second win at Rockingham by either driver would net them an additional $150,000 bonus.

Since there isn’t an eligible driver who will win all three races, no one will take home the $500K bonus this season.

Top Driver Statistics

Corey Heim is the only repeat winner so far this year. He was credited with the win at Daytona International Speedway after Parker Kligerman failed post-race inspection, and he won at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. He is also the only driver to lead in all of the races this season.

Chandler Smith stands out as the only driver who has finished in the top 10 in all six Truck Series races this year. But did you know that Ron Hornaday Jr. holds the record for the most top-10 finishes to start a season, with 19 in 1996?

Tyler Ankrum and Heim lead all drivers with four top-five finishes in 2025.

You can tune into the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Black’s Tire 200 at Rockingham Speedway on Friday, April 18, at 5 p.m. ET on FS1.