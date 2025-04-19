Ankrum’s Patience Rewarded with Truck Series Win at Rockingham

They say that good things come to those who wait. For Tyler Ankrum, the wait consisted of a 130-race winless streak with a little adversity thrown in. Finally, the wait is over and his patience has paid off with a trip to Victory Lane at Rockingham.

Ankrum won the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Black’s Tire 200 at Rockingham Speedway Friday night, but it wasn’t easy.

After being involved in an accident on Lap 2, he was a lap down. But during the break for Stage 2 on Lap 90, he was once again on the lead lap.

Ankrum methodically make his way back to the front, took the lead on Lap 172, and never looked back. He attributed the win to fuel strategy.

“Just saving fuel, man”, he said. “I knew we were five (laps) short and I was hoping I had saved enough, and we did.

“I just found something there where I was pretty much lifting 60 percent down the straightaway,. And, I was able to draft off of (Matt) Crafton and a couple of other guys, and I was able to save that way.

“It’s just surreal,” he continued. “I feel like this is pretty much the way it went down at Kentucky (his previous win) in 2019.”

Ankrum also received a $50,000 bonus check for winning the final race of the Triple Truck Challenge.

Jake Garcia, Daniel Hemric, Rajah Caruth and Grant Enfinger finished third, fourth and fifth, followed by Kaden Honeycutt, Jack Wood, Corey Heim, Connor Mosack and Gio Ruggiero to complete the top 10.

The Truck Series returns to competition on May 2nd at Texas Motor Speedway for the SpeedyCash.com 250. You can tune in on FS1 to watch the race with radio coverage provided by SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.