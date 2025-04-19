Connor Zilish wins the Xfinity Series pole at Rockingham

ConnorZilisch won the Xfiinity Series pole Saturday at Rockingham Speedway with a lap time of 22.630 seconds.

Unfortunately for Zilisch, he had a flat tire after his qualifying run that will have to be replaced. Since NASCAR considers this an unapproved adjustment, he will have to start at the rear of the field.

“It went flat right off of [Turn] 4,” he said, “frustrating, you know, you qualify on the pole and to start at the back is a little frustrating. But the WeatherTech Chevrolet is as fast as Xfinity Mobile. It was really good in practice yesterday.”

“Hopefully, the track will widen out a little bit, and make my job a little bit easier,” Zilisch continued. “But it could be tough. This place is … nobody knows. Anything can happen.”

Parker Retzllaff qualified second fastest and will start on the front row after a lap time of 22.631, only 1/1000 second slower.

“Definitely the most painful qualifying of my life,” Retzlaff said. “I thought we had it. It’s just painful to qualify second at a place we’re coming back to for the first time in a while. But I feel good, and feel like we have something to look forward to here.”Nicholas Sanchez, Kasey Kahne, and William Sawalich were the top five drivers in Xfinity qualifying.

Brandon Jones, Jesse Love, Justin Allgaier, Christian Eckes and Austin Hill completed the top-10.

You can tune into the North Carolina Education Lottery 250 presented by Black’s Tire Saturday at 4 p.m. ET on the CW network with radio coverage provided by MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Xfinity Series Starting Lineup