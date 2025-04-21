XFINITY Series PR

Haas Factory Team Announces Four Race Partnership With Ollie’s For 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Season

[KANNAPOLIS, NC] – Haas Factory Team announced on Monday that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will serve as the primary sponsor for its No. 00 Ford Mustang and driver Sheldon Creed across four NASCAR Xfinity Series races this season.

Ollie’s season debut will be this weekend at Talladega Superspeedway, a track that Creed has posted top-10 finishes at in each of his last three races. America’s largest retailer of closeout merchandise and excess inventory will also sponsor Creed at Nashville Superspeedway (May 31), Daytona International Speedway (August 22), and Kansas Speedway (September 27).

Founded in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania in 1982, Ollie’s has been spreading the thrill of bargain hunting to customers for over 42 years! Find incredible savings on the brands you love at a fraction of what you’d pay at the fancy stores! Inventory is always changing, so you never know what you’ll find, but you know it’ll be Good Stuff Cheap!®

About Haas Factory Team:
The Haas Factory Team is a NASCAR Cup and Xfinity program owned by Gene Haas, founder of Haas Automation. Starting in 2025, the team will feature Cole Custer driving the No. 41 Ford Mustang Dark Horse in the NASCAR Cup Series, while Sheldon Creed and Sam Mayer take on the Xfinity Series in the No. 00 and No. 41 Ford Mustangs, respectively. Based in Kannapolis, North Carolina, the Haas Factory Team reflects a commitment to performance and engineering excellence, carrying forward Gene Haas’s commitment to motorsports.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, Inc.
We are America’s largest retailer of closeout merchandise and excess inventory, offering Real Brands and Real Bargain prices®! We offer extreme value on brand name products in a variety of departments, including housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, toys, health, and beauty aids, and more. We currently operate 579 stores in 31 states and growing! For more information, visit www.ollies.com.

