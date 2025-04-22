PATRICK EMERLING ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH ZERO BREEZE

MOORESVILLE, NC, April 22, 2025 – Patrick Emerling today announced a new partnership with portable air conditioning company ZERO BREEZE for the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series. Emerling will utilize ZERO BREEZE’s Mark 3 Portable Air Conditioner at the track throughout the rest of the season to keep cool.

“I’m so stoked to partner with ZERO BREEZE! Having a Mark 3 unit at the track each week is going to be a game-changer,” said Emerling. “The temp inside a race car can get close to 130 degrees, especially during those summer races. Even with a cool suit it can be brutal. It will be such a relief to get out of a stifling hot race car and immediately feel fresh cool air.”

ZERO BREEZE is a leading provider of portable air conditioning solutions designed to handle extreme outdoor conditions. The Mark 3 is the most advanced portable air conditioner, offering high-efficiency cooling for outdoor enthusiasts, racers, campers, and professionals in demanding environments. Known for its portability, performance, and battery-powered feature, ZERO BREEZE continues to revolutionize the way people stay cool under pressure.

“Our collaboration with Patrick is not only a testament to our shared commitment to excellence, but also an exciting opportunity to bring the power of cooling technology to the racetrack,” said Max Ma, the founder of ZERO BREEZE. “The Mark 3 portable AC is a true innovation in outdoor technology, offering both drivers and spectators a chance to enjoy the same level of cooling comfort. While the driver uses the Mark 3 on the track, spectators can experience that same cool comfort at the raceway’s camping areas, sharing in the speed, excitement, and coolness.”

To launch the partnership, ZERO BREEZE is sending two lucky fans to Talladega Superspeedway for the Ag-Pro 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race on April 26. Fans can also get a special discount by subscribing to ZERO BREEZE by April 30.

