Greg Van Alst and CB Fabricating Look to Deliver Stout Talladega Superspeedway Finish

TALLADEGA, Ala.: NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Greg Van Alst and longtime partner CB Fabricating head to Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway hoping to turn their luck around in Saturday afternoon’s Ag-Pro 300.

It’s no secret that Greg Van Alst’s 2025 campaign with Joey Gase Motorsports and Scott Osteen has fallen short of off-season expectations. Still, the team remains determined and hopes Saturday’s second superspeedway race of the year provides the spark they need to get back on track.

Van Alst’s knack for superspeedway racing first turned heads in the ARCA Menards Series, highlighted by a dramatic last-lap pass in 2023 that carried the Anderson, Indiana native to Victory Lane at Daytona International Speedway.

While he’s continued to display strength on superspeedways, results across NASCAR’s top three national series have been mixed.

Still, with 113 laps on tap Saturday afternoon, Van Alst is optimistic he can draft his way to a career-best finish in his 15th Xfinity Series start.

“I’ve circled Talladega Superspeedway on my calendar since Daytona,” said Van Alst. “It hasn’t been a season to remember so far, but we still have the opportunity to change the tune. We had a good run going at Daytona. We were running in the main pack and definitely could have contended for a top-10 finish, but were collected in a late race accident.

“Still, I am confident with what we have learned that we can bounce back and get a good finish and put some points on the board.”

For the second time this season, the NASCAR Xfinity Series won’t have practice to start their race weekend. While Van Alst knows practice would undoubtedly be crucial for his race team, he is confident ahead of the first of two Xfinity Series races at Talladega this season.

“We leased an engine for this weekend, so I’m excited about that,” added Van Alst. “Everyone knows that you don’t have to have a leased engine to be competitive at Talladega, but it can make the difference to start near the front and put you in a good position throughout the race.

“That was important to us. I really want to have a good run for CB Fabricating. They’ve stuck it out with us through the good and bad, and I’d love nothing more than to deliver a finish I know we are capable of.”

Based in Anderson, Ind., CB Fabricating provides a full range of fabrication services, including design, laser cutting, CNC punching, forming, welding, powder coating and assembly.

Located in Van Alst’s hometown, the company returns as the primary partner for the fifth time in 2025.

Set to make his Xfinity Series debut at the 2.66-mile Talladega Superspeedway, Van Alst is also chasing a bit of redemption on behalf of his car owner, Joey Gase.

Last April, Gase was on the verge of securing his career-best Xfinity finish after surviving a wild race. However, he was spun out in the tri-oval while running inside the top five and ultimately settled for 18th.

This weekend, Van Alst hopes to avoid the late-race chaos and reel in a significant result for the team.

“Talladega’s the kind of place where you just have to be there at the end,” said Van Alst. “Joey had a great run going last year and just got caught up late. I’d love to help make up for that and bring home a finish this team deserves.

“I’ve had success on these types of tracks before, and I’m confident we can be in the mix when it counts.”

In addition to CB Fabricating, CBT (Car Boat Truck) Detail, Charity Plumbing, Top Choice Fence and Vern’s Concrete will all serve as associate marketing partners for Van Alst’s 15th career Xfinity Series race.

Since 2023, Van Alst has 14 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts, earning a career-best 26th-place finish twice, most recently at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in February 2025.

The Ag-Pro 300 (113 laps | 300.58 miles) is the 11th of thirty-three (33) NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2025 schedule. Qualifying will begin on Friday, April 25, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. The field will take the green flag on Saturday, April 26, shortly after 3:00 p.m. (4:00 p.m. ET), with live coverage on The CW Network, the Motor Racing Network (Radio), and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (CT).