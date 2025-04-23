NASCAR, North Wilkesboro Speedway Announce 2025 NASCAR All-Star Race Format

Manufacturer Showdown, Promoter’s Caution, Extended Race, New Pit Crew Challenge Eligibility Among Fresh Format Elements

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (April 23, 2024) – NASCAR and Speedway Motorsports today announced details for the 2025 NASCAR All-Star Race to be held on Sunday, May 18, for the third consecutive year at iconic North Wilkesboro Speedway. This season’s format will again feature two heat races to set the All-Star Race starting lineup and a 100-lap All-Star Open, plus an extended 250-lap main event. In addition to a longer All-Star Race, several new aspects will debut including a Manufacturer Showdown, a Promoter’s Caution, modifications to Open qualifying, and Pit Crew Challenge eligibility. All eyes will be on the stars of the sport as they take on these new elements at the historic .625-mile track in the annual exhibition.

The signature new element in this season’s format shines a spotlight on the manufacturers, as drivers take on the Manufacturer Showdown. Manufacturer teams (Chevrolet, Ford, Toyota) will be equally represented. The members per team will be determined by the least represented manufacturer and an equal number of drivers from the other two manufacturers will be selected based on their final All-Star grid starting positions. Teams will be scored against each other and not by their overall All-Star finish. The lowest combined total of finishing positions will be the winning manufacturer. In the event of a tie, the single best overall finishing position will determine the winner.

“The NASCAR All-Star Race continues to evolve as one of the most fun and innovative events on our calendar,” said Executive Vice President and Chief Racing Development Officer, John Probst. “Returning to historic North Wilkesboro Speedway for the third year in a row allows us to honor our sport’s roots while pushing the envelope with fresh competitive elements. The introduction of the Manufacturer Showdown brings a new layer of intensity and pride for our OEM partners, and fans can expect even more strategy, teamwork, and drama on race day.”

The NASCAR All-Star Race will be 250 laps with a competition break at or near lap100 and an optional Promoter’s Caution that must be executed prior to lap 220. If the Promoter’s Caution has not yet occurred and a natural caution flag falls after lap 200, the optional caution will no longer be in play. This new twist adds an element of unpredictability and excitement as teams try to prepare for when – or even if – the Promoter’s Caution may occur.

Saturday’s All-Star Open will give drivers who are not guaranteed a spot in the main event a chance to lock into the All-Star Race. The 100-lap Open will have a competition break at or near lap 40 and will not only determine which drivers advance to the main event but could also change the number of drivers eligible from each manufacturer for the Manufacturer Showdown. The three Open drivers who will advance to the All-Star Race are the top two race finishers and the Fan Vote Winner. NASCAR All-Star Race fan voting is now open on NASCAR.com/fanvote.

“In the 40-year history of the All-Star Race there has never been so much on-track action across the entire event week,” said Jessica Fickenscher, executive director of the NASCAR All-Star Race. “And with so much competition–from the pit crews to the manufacturers to the race teams and drivers–the biggest All-Star winners will be the fans with all they get to see at what’s become America’s throwback racetrack, North Wilkesboro Speedway. The entire week is truly the most jam-packed entertainment value in all of motorsports.”

All-Star weekend festivities will begin on All-Star Friday presented by Raymer Oil with a combined All-Star/Open qualifying and Pit Crew Challenge presented by Mechanix Wear. New this season, Open and All-Star qualifying will be combined, and pit crews of all teams entered (All-Star and Open) are eligible for the pit crew challenge. Open cars will go first, and results will determine the lineup for the Open. All-Star cars will follow to set the lineups for the heat races. This format will again bring together traditional qualifying with the Pit Crew Challenge. Drivers will take the green flag, run one full lap at speed, and on the second lap proceed to one of two NASCAR-designated pit stalls for a four-tire stop (no fuel). When the pit stop is complete, the cars will exit pit road and race back to the checkered flag. Qualifying time will be the total elapsed time from green flag to checkered flag, and the pole sitter will start on the pole for Heat Race 1 and the All-Star.

The pit crew with the fastest stop during the All-Star qualifying attempt (no penalties) is the winner of the Pit Crew Challenge. Timing lines are established one box behind and one box ahead of the NASCAR designated pit stop boxes. Pit Crew Challenge results will determine pit-picking order.

Saturday night will feature two 60-lap heat races that will determine the starting lineup for the All-Star Race among drivers already locked into the field. The results of Heat 1 will establish the inside row, and the results of Heat 2 will establish the outside row. The action-packed weekend will conclude Sunday night with the All-Star Open and All-Star Race.

Drivers eligible for the NASCAR All-Star Race include those who’ve won a points event in either 2024 or 2025, drivers who’ve won a NASCAR All-Star Race and compete fulltime, and drivers who’ve won a NASCAR Cup Series championship and compete fulltime.

Drivers already locked in the All-Star Race include: William Byron, Daniel Suárez, Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell, Denny Hamlin, Chase Elliott, Tyler Reddick, Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano, Austin Cindric, Ryan Blaney, Alex Bowman, Austin Dillon, Harrison Burton, Chase Briscoe, Chris Buescher, Ross Chastain, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Josh Berry, and Kyle Busch.

The NASCAR All-Star Race will air live on FS1, MRN Radio and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, with coverage beginning at 5:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 18.

In addition to all the NASCAR Cup Series activity, fans can enjoy zMAX CARS Tour feature races both Thursday (The Reverend Whiskey 75) and Friday (Late Model Stock Cars) nights, along with the Window World 250 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race and a Jake Owen concert presented by Raymer Oil on the frontstretch Saturday. Sunday’s on-track action begins with a NASCAR Whelen Modified Series race preceding the All-Star Open and All-Star Race. May 15-18 NASCAR All-Star Race Week ticket packages including eight races, the Pit Crew Challenge, Jake Owen concert and all NASCAR qualifying sessions start at just $130. Race week packages or individual event day tickets and camping can be purchased online at www.NorthWilkesboroSpeedway.com.

Fans can connect with North Wilkesboro Speedway and get the latest news regarding NASCAR All-Star week and North Wilkesboro Speedway by following on Twitter and Instagram or becoming a Facebook fan.

About NASCAR

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) is the sanctioning body for the No. 1 form of motorsports in the United States and owner of 14 of the nation’s major motorsports entertainment facilities. NASCAR sanctions races in three national series (NASCAR Cup Series™, NASCAR Xfinity Series™, and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series™), four international series (NASCAR Brasil Series, NASCAR Canada Series, NASCAR Euro Series, NASCAR Mexico Series), four regional series (ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East & West and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour) and a local grassroots series (NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series). The International Motor Sports Association™ (IMSA®) governs the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship™, the premier U.S. sports car series. NASCAR also owns Motor Racing Network, Racing Electronics, and ONE DAYTONA. Based in Daytona Beach, Florida, with offices in five cities across North America, NASCAR sanctions more than 1,200 races annually in 11 countries and more than 30 U.S. states.

For more information visit www.NASCAR.com and www.IMSA.com, and follow NASCAR on Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, X and Facebook.