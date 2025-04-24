XFINITY Series News

PATRICK EMERLING PARTNERS WITH MAD HEAVY HAUL AT TALLADEGA

By Official Release
MOORESVILLE, NC, April 24, 2025 – Patrick Emerling today announced he is partnering with hauling company MAD Heavy Haul for this Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Talladega Superspeedway.

“We’re thrilled to be back with NASCAR,” said Scott Madill, Managing Partner of MAD Heavy Haul. “We had a blast when one of our other companies sponsored Chris Hacker a few years ago. This was an opportunity we couldn’t pass up. There’s nothing like seeing your company name on a fast car at a fast track.”

MAD Heavy Haul is a hauling company servicing Dallas-Fort Worth and the surrounding areas that focuses on heavy loads. MAD started out as a single fleet truck for its parent company Dal Dirt, a Dallas-based excavation and construction company. After Dal Dirt owners Scott Madill and Jeff Dean loaned their heavy hauling services to a few friends, they realized there was a need for a company that could haul heavier loads than what most of the hauling companies around the Dallas-Fort Worth area could handle. If you’re ever in need of heavy haul services, “Don’t get angry, get MAD.”

“I’m excited to have MAD Heavy Haul on board the #07 this weekend,” said Emerling. We were really fast the last time I was here, so I expect to see similar speed. On the track I won’t get angry, I’ll get MAD fast.”

The Ag-Pro 300 (113 laps | 300.58 miles) is the 11th of 33 NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2025 schedule. There will be no practice. Qualifying starts at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, April 25. The field is set to take the green flag on Saturday, April 26 at 4:00 p.m. with live coverage on The CW, the Motor Racing Network (Radio), and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are Eastern Standard Time.

For more information on Patrick Emerling, visit https://www.patrickemerlingracing.com/ or follow him on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/PatrickEmerling07), X (https://twitter.com/PatrickEmerling) or Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/patrickemerling/). 

For more information on MAD, follow them on Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/madheavyhaul/).

Josh Williams overcomes adversity, scores eighth-place finish at The Rock

