Toyota GAZOO Racing NXS Post-Race Recap – Texas – 05.03.25

TAYLOR GRAY FINISHES CAREER-BEST SECOND AT TEXAS

Joe Gibbs Racing places three GR Supras in the top-10

FORT WORTH (May 3, 2025) – Taylor Gray battled back from early race damage and drove back through the field to earn a career-best second-place finish in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Texas Motor Speedway on Saturday afternoon. It is Gray’s third top-five finish of the season, and second in the last three races.

Cup Series rookie Riley Herbst finished third in his second Xfinity Series start of the year, while Brandon Jones added another Supra in the top-10 with a ninth-place run.

Toyota GAZOO Racing Post-Race Recap

NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

Texas Motor Speedway

Race 12 of 33 – 300 miles, 200 laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, Kyle Larson*

2nd, TAYLOR GRAY

3rd, RILEY HERBST

4th, Austin Hill*

5th, Sam Mayer*

9th, BRANDON JONES

13th, WILLIAM SAWALICH

27th, DEAN THOMPSON

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

TAYLOR GRAY, No. 54 Operation 300 Toyota GR Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 2nd

Looks like that hard work is paying off. How was that finish?

“I can’t thank all of my Joe Gibbs Racing guys enough for bringing me a really fast Operation 300 Toyota GR Supra – as fast as Xfinity Mobile. I tried to ruin our day a few times for us – just with dumb mistakes, towards the beginning and middle of the race – but just kind of shows how tough this number 54 group is, being able to fight back and get a good finish.”

As you look at that second overtime restart, could you have done anything differently?

“No, I don’t think so. First of all, I’m really proud of my guys – they brought me a really fast Operation 300 Toyota GR Supra. I really tried to ruin our day the first half of the race, just making dumb mistakes – but really proud of all of my guys, being able to come back from those mistakes and be able to have a good finish out of it. It sucks to finish second – I want to go win.”

RILEY HERBST, No. 19 Monster Energy Toyota GR Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 3rd

You seemed to have an eventful race this afternoon. Can you tell us about it?

“It was a long day. We started 27th, but drove up into the top-five. We got taken out with some damage there on the restart and had to go all the way to the back and drove from last up to third. I think that was ok, but it was just unfortunate, we wanted to be more dominant. If we could have gotten one more green-white-checkered (Kyle) Larson and I could have raced for the win.”

