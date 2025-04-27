Langdon Wins Landmark 1,000th Top Fuel RaceAt American Rebel Light NHRA 4-Wide Nationals

Austin Prock goes back-to-back, sweeps Funny Car four-wide in April

Hometown favorite Dallas Glenn’s second straight Pro Stock victory comes on holeshot

Matt Smith earns fourth Pro Stock Motorcycle win at home track

CONCORD, N.C. (April 27, 2025) – Shawn Langdon won the 1,000th Top Fuel race in NHRA history on Sunday at zMAX Dragway, defeating Tony Stewart, Justin Ashley and reigning world champion Antron Brown in the final quad at the 15th annual American Rebel Light NHRA 4-Wide Nationals.

Austin Prock (Funny Car), Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock) and Matt Smith (Pro Stock Motorcycle) also won the fifth of 20 races during the 2025 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series season.

In the championship round, Langdon powered to a run of 3.714-seconds at 330.63 mph in his 11,000-horsepower Future Energy Solutions dragster to hold off Ashley at the finish line. Langdon, who remained in the points lead, won for the second time this season for Kalitta Motorsports and 21st time in his career, picking a special milestone victory in the process.

The legendary Don Garlits, who won the first-ever Top Fuel race at the 1963 NHRA Winternationals, was at the top end to hand the special 1,000th Top Fuel race trophy to Langdon, who was sure to take in the memorable and historic moment. The former Top Fuel world champion has been stellar to open 2025, advancing to three finals in the first five races and he had a spectacular car this weekend.

He qualified second with a 3.665 – running 300-mph to the eighth-mile – and then won both quads to advance to the final round. Langdon was the only driver to reach 3.71 on Sunday and the reward was a significant one in his standout career.

“To be honest with you, coming into the weekend I was asked about racing in the 1,000th event and all that, and I just thought I’d treat it like any other event. That way, any situation, everything’s the same because you just treat everything the same. But I’m not going to lie, rolling around the corner, and I see ‘Big Daddy’ there, there was this realization of what transpired and obviously it’s a great feeling,” Langdon said. “It’s something that I know years down the road I’ll be very proud of that.”

“Honestly, the competition so tough, really, so it’s not like you really get any easy rounds. In the final. with Tony, he’s been having a great year, and then obviously, Antron, the champ, and Justin Ashley, the best leaver of the class, hands down. So, when I’m in that situation, it’s like I got to step it up, and I the problem was I went the other way, except I felt like I tried a little too hard. But the about being part of great team is they carry you when you miss the tree a little bit.”

Ashley finished as the runner-up for the first time this season, while Stewart, who won the four-wide race in Las Vegas, stayed second in points.

Funny Car’s Austin Prock continued to dominate the four-wide ranks, sweeping both in April after a massive run of 3.870 at 332.92 in the final round in his 12,000-horsepower Cornwell Tools Chevrolet SS to defeat Ron Capps, Matt Hagan and Alexis DeJoria. Prock has won the four-wide race in both Top Fuel and now Funny Car at zMAX Dragway, showcasing last year’s championship form the past two events.

Prock won the Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge on Saturday and was on another level on Sunday, going low in each round and winning the first two quads. He quickly chased down defending event winner Hagan and Capps in the finals, as his 3.870 was easily the quickest run in eliminations. It’s the second straight win for Prock, who moved into the points lead, and the 14th in his young career.

Dating back to last season, Prock now has 10 Funny Car wins over the last 25 races, an impressive feat in the loaded category.

“It’s a great day. Anytime you’re holding one of these Wallys, it’s a great day,” Prock said. “The Prock Rocket bailed me out there in the finals. I had my worst light of the weekend, so it’s just great to be driving this Cornwall Chevrolet SS, especially that round there. We had a lot of difficult scenarios with this race car, but my dad and brother and Nate Hildahl and the whole Cornwell Tools team did their homework all week and got the thing dialed in and made a killer run there in the final. That was a jaw dropper.

“It was awesome to see [Rick Hendrick] down there at the top end. That was the last thing I expected and when I saw him, I just lit up. That was a pretty cool celebration down there with him, and then got a photo with him and the Wally and then got another one with Don Garlits. I mean, what a day. Those are pictures you dream of and to do them back-to-back within a few minutes of each other, that was really special.”

Capps finished as the runner-up for the second time this season.

Dallas Glenn was nearly perfect in the Pro Stock final round and he needed every bit of his incredible .002 reaction time, holding off Greg Anderson and picking up his second straight victory with a run of 6.495 at 212.69 in his RAD Torque Systems Chevrolet Camaro. Anderson went a blistering 6.472 at 212.13 in the finals, but Glenn had enough to hold off the reigning champion and pick up the 200th victory for KB Titan Racing.

It’s also the third victory this season for Glenn and the 16th in his career, as he and Anderson continue to hold a firm advantage over everyone else in the Pro Stock category. The duo has won the last six races in the category, with each claiming three, and both were the dominant cars on Sunday as well. Glenn went a stout 6.481 in the opening round, won his quad in both rounds and treated fans to a thrilling duel in the championship round to claim a milestone victory for his team.

“I did my job the best I could but the car did its job, too,” Glenn said. “It’s still the engine guys and crew chiefs that did a fantastic job all day. We got back from Las Vegas and they tore all the engines apart and didn’t finish until this Thursday at 9 p.m. They worked every day. That’s the reason why we run well.

“I just get to sit in car and try to do the best I can. In four-wide races, you don’t have to be best until final and then you can throw the kitchen sink at it, and that’s what we did. When I left I thought I might have red-lighted but I’m glad I didn’t. I know Greg [Anderson] really wanted to win with [NASCAR team owner] Rick Hendrick here but I’m happy to be the 200th winner for the KB Titan team. That shows just how special this team is.”

Glenn also moved into the points lead over Anderson, who reached the final round for the fourth time in 2025.

In Pro Stock Motorcycle, Matt Smith had the last laugh of the weekend, getting his first victory of the season on his Denso Auto Parts Buell with a run of 6.736 at 202.91 to hold off the likes of Gaige Herrera, Richard Gadson and Steve Johnson. Herrera was the No. 1 qualifier and Gadson won the Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge on Saturday, but it was the veteran and six-time world champion who prevailed in the end at his home track.

He left the starting line first with a strong .014 reaction time and then had the quickest run in the quad, holding off Gadson’s 6.738 and Herrera’s 6.747 to win for the 42nd time in his career. Smith ran well on Saturday and that carried over to eliminations, where the longtime standout was on his game over all three rounds.

“This has been a long weekend. We had a lot of gremlins in our pits,” Smith said. “This morning, we cranked my bike up and it started squeaking. We have another engine called ‘Old Faithful,’ so we put in a new engine and it went smoothly after that.

“Hats off to my team. I can’t say enough about my crew guys. Everyone helps but it’s a lot of work to run four bikes with three mechanics. I do the fuel maps and clutches and I also get to ride, but it’s a lot of work. I’m on the positive side now. I had 41 wins and 41 runner-up finishes. Now, I’m 42 and 41 so at least I’m on the positive side now.”

Gadson finished as the runner-up, while Smith moved into the points lead over Herrera.

The NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series returns to action May 15-18 with the 25th annual Gerber Collision & Glass Route 66 NHRA Nationals presented by PEAK at Route 66 Raceway in Chicago.

TICKETS: NHRA drag racing returns to the Bellagio of drag strips in September when zMAX Dragway hosts the first-ever four-wide event in the Countdown to the Championship at the NHRA 4-Wide Carolina Nationals, Sept. 19-21. Tickets are available at www.charlottemotorspeedway.com.