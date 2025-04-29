NIECE MOTORSPORTS

NCTS RACE ADVANCE: TEXAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY

Event: SpeedyCash.com 250 (167 laps / 250.5 miles)

Round: 8 of 25 (Regular Season)

Track: Texas Motor Speedway

Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Date & Time: Friday, May 2 | 8:00 PM ET

Tune-In: FOX Sports 1 | NASCAR Racing Network (NRN) | SiriusXM Ch. 90

Team Stats & Notes

Niece Motorsports Texas Stats: Texas Motor Speedway was the site of the team’s NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS) debut race in 2016. Niece drivers have made 35 combined starts over a 10 year period. The team claimed victory in 2023 at this track with Carson Hocevar, and have notched a total of two top-fives and five top-10 finishes. Last year, Bayley Currey led the team with a 14th-place result.

Home Team: Team Owner, Al Niece, has called Texas home for several decades. With Niece Equipment headquartered in Buda and Fort Worth, the team’s roots are deeply embedded in the Lone Star state.

No. 42 J.F. Electric / Fowler Companies Chevrolet Silverado RST

Driver: Matt Mills | Crew Chief: Mike Shiplett

Mills’ Texas Stats: Matt Mills has competed in three NCTS races at Texas Motor Speedway. By finishing 26th in last year’s event, Mills earned his personal-best result at the 1.5-mile track. Through eight NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) starts, Mills’ best finish is 13th, which he attained in October, 2020.

Shiplett’s Texas Stats: Mike Shiplett has only competed in one NCTS race at Texas, which resulted in a 22nd-place finish with Bret Holmes last year. Shiplett is a past winner at this track, having won a NXS race with Kyle Larson in 2016. In 13 NXS starts, the veteran amassed four top-fives and six top-10 finishes. He has also competed in 11 Cup Series races here, finishing as high as 10th in fall, 2009 with AJ Allmendinger.

On the Truck: Mills’ No. 42 Chevrolet Silverado RST will race with support from longtime partners J.F. Electric and Utilitra, who will serve as his anchor partners for the entire 25-race season.

Throwback Paint Scheme: Mills will carry a special throwback paint scheme on his Silverado for this race which harkens back to Ross Chastain’s win at World Wide Technology Raceway in 2019. This race win was a pivotal moment in the history of the team, which secured their berth into the Playoffs.

Celebrating 100 Years: 2025 marks the 100th anniversary of the incorporation of the Fowler Company, the parent company of J.F. Electric. In 1925, James L. Fowler founded The Fowler Company with a single truck and a vision. Through hard work and family dedication, the business grew—eventually evolving into J.F. Electric in 1969. The hood design on Mills’ No. 42 Chevrolet nods to that historic first truck along with a current work truck.

Recapping Rockingham: Matt Mills and the No. 42 team were on their way to a promising finish in Rockingham before getting collected in a multi-truck crash late in the going. Mills earned his best qualifying result of the season in 13th, and held steady inside the top-15 in both of the first two stages. Just as the team eclipsed the top-10, Mills was swept away in the incident resulting in a disappointing 30th-place finish.

Points Rundown: Following his crash Rockingham, Mills dropped two spots in points down to 20th-place. Mills is only one point behind Dawson Sutton in 19th, and 13 points ahead of Bayley Currey in 21st.

Quoting Mills: This is the start of a pretty large string of intermediate tracks, so how important is it to come out of Texas with a good result?

“Texas is a track that’s very important to our team, so heading there will be important to have a good run. It’s a track that I really like, and going into that stretch of races will be key to build a good notebook for what we need out of the next few races. We hope to start off strong and keep the momentum rolling on our J.F. Electric team.”

About J.F. Electric: J.F. Electric is an electrical contractor that provides engineering expertise, backed by construction and installation know-how in a diverse range of service offerings, from utilities and commercial projects, to industrial and telecommunications customers. When having a long family history in an industry, a company not only builds on its knowledge and experience, it takes pride in cultivating a solid understanding of client needs, all the while nurturing strong relationships with its employees. Evolving through five generations of the Fowler family, J.F. Electric has matured into a well-managed and thoughtfully diversified electrical contractor which is poised to continue its growth and expansion into the future.

About Utilitra: Utilitra is a woman-owned firm specializing in utility and technology solutions with a diverse team of specialized professionals. Utilitra is committed to solving their client’s unique challenges, whether one expert or a team of experts is needed. By adapting to the needs of their respective industries, Utilitra has built a range of services for their utility and technology partners.

No. 44 TXAPA / MG Machinery Chevrolet Silverado RST

Driver: Bayley Currey | Crew Chief: Wally Rogers

Currey’s Texas Stats: Bayley Currey has competed in three NCTS races at Texas and earned his personal-best finish of 14th-place last year. Through nine NXS starts at the 1.5-mile track, Currey’s best result is 12th-place, achieved twice (fall, 2020 and fall, 2022). He has also made one Cup Series start here.

Rogers’ Texas Stats: Wally Rogers has called nine NCTS races at Texas, resulting in three top-10 finishes. Ron Hornaday gave Rogers his best finish at the track in 2005 when he crossed the line in sixth-place. In nine NXS races, Rogers’ drivers finished inside the top-10 twice, and he also won a pole with Kevin Harvick in 2008. Rogers has also made 11 Cup Series starts here.

Home Race: Currey is a native of Driftwood, TX near Austin, which is roughly three and a half hours away from the track. As a kid, Currey raced on the short track of “Little” Texas Motor Speedway, and became the bandolero track champion in 2006. He is only one of two drivers (Kaden Honeycutt being the other) entered in Friday’s race to hail from the state of Texas.

On the Truck: Currey’s No. 44 Chevrolet Silverado RST will race with support from the Texas Asphalt Paving Association (TXAPA) and MG Machinery, LLC. These partners have been supporting Niece Motorsports since 2016.

Throwback Paint Scheme: Currey’s TXAPA / MG Machinery Silverado will dawn a throwback paint scheme to Ross Chastain’s “winning” truck from Iowa in 2019. A tough memory for the team no doubt, the No. 44 was disqualified shortly after celebrating in victory lane. The distraught moment rallied the team together for a strong comeback in which they would win the very next race. This video recalls the impact that Iowa race had from the team’s perspective.

Recapping Rockingham: Bayley Currey and the No. 44 team brought a truck that had raw speed on both the short and long runs, and had high hopes for their first race at Rockingham. Currey qualified sixth, but was unfortunately taken out of contention with an early wreck on lap two. The Masked Owl Technologies pit crew worked hard at repairing the damage to keep Currey in the race, but lost several laps in the process. They were credited with a 20th-place finish through attrition.

Owner Points Rundown: Niece Motorsports’ No. 44 Chevrolet continues to hold down 15th-place in the owner points standings heading into Texas. The team currently resides 11 points back from Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 entry in 14th, and is four points ahead of TRICON Garage’s No. 15 entry in 16th.

Quoting Currey: You’ve been here long enough to realize what the truck you’re racing meant to the team, so what does it mean to you to bring it back?

“Oh yeah, I’ve always loved this paint scheme. We ran something similar to it a few years ago and I’ve been begging them to bring the neon green back for a while. I’m pretty pumped to have TXAPA and MG Machinery supporting us this week. Obviously, we are representing the state pretty heavily – with two companies based out of Texas at a Texas race. I’m from Texas, Al (Niece) is from Texas, so it all lines up pretty well for us.”

About TXAPA: Texas Asphalt Pavement Association is a full-service Association for the asphalt industry. It serves the needs of asphalt producers, contractors, liquid asphalt suppliers, and interested firms dedicated to improving and growing the asphalt industry. The Association is committed and dedicated to providing the services and information that keeps its member firms and the industry on the competitive edge.

About MG Machinery: MG Machinery LLC is located in Buda, Texas with a long history of sales and rentals in the heavy equipment, construction, and mining equipment. Born from necessity and a passion for the construction and mining industry, it is in their blood.

No. 45 DQS Solutions & Staffing / Precision Vehicle Logistics Chevrolet Silverado RST

Driver: Kaden Honeycutt | Crew Chief: Phil Gould

Honeycutt’s Texas Stats: Kaden Honeycutt will make his first-career start in any series at Texas Motor Speedway on Friday night. He attempted to qualify for this race in 2023, but withdrew after crashing with a blown tire in practice.

Gould’s Texas Stats: Phil Gould has called eight NCTS races at Texas, resulting in two top-fives and three top-10 finishes. Gould served as crew chief for Carson Hocevar when he won his first race here in 2023. In 12 NXS starts, Gould’s drivers finished inside the top-10 on three occasions – bested by Brian Scott who finished sixth in 2014.

Home Race: Honeycutt is a native of Aledo, TX, which is located only 45 minutes away from the track. Growing up, Honeycutt has several memories of watching his heroes race at the 1.5-mile speedway. He competed in Bandoleros and U.S. Legends Cars at “Little” Texas Motor Speedway, winning several feature races. As one of only two drivers from the Lone Star state (Bayley Currey being the other), he is sure to be a fan favorite this week.

On the Truck: Honeycutt’s No. 45 Chevrolet Silverado RST will race with support from DQS Solutions & Staffing and Precision Vehicle Logistics, who will serve as his anchor partners for the majority of the season.

Throwback Paint Scheme: Honeycutt’s No. 45 DQS / Precision paint scheme is reminiscent of the very first Niece Motorsports truck to hit the track in 2016. The original truck, driven then by Casey Smith, made its debut at Texas Motor Speedway in October of that year, marking the start of the team’s history.

Recapping Rockingham: Kaden Honeycutt and the No. 45 team had a great showing at Rockingham Speedway. Honeycutt qualified in seventh-place and gained a considerable amount of points by finishing third and second in the opening two stages. The DQS Solutions & Staffing Chevrolet led for a total of 12 laps, but slid back in the final run to the checkers to finish in sixth-place. Overall, it was a solid points night for the team who vaulted back above the Playoffs cutline.

Points Rundown: Entering the eighth race of the season, Honeycutt sits ninth in the championship standings, 34 points ahead of the Playoffs cutline. Honeycutt is only three points behind Grant Enfinger in eighth, and nine points back of Jake Garcia in seventh.

Quoting Honeycutt: What will it mean to make your first start at your home track of Texas Motor Speedway?

“I’m very excited to go to Texas. I grew up watching races there for over 15 years now, so it will be really cool to get a chance to race there in front of all my family. Most importantly, I want to try to win a race for Al Niece and everyone here at the team. It would be really cool to go out there and win as we’re celebrating our 10th season at our home track with this special paint scheme. Unfortunately, I don’t have many laps around the track, but hopefully, we’ll get dialed in pretty quickly. Our mile-and-a-half package has been great the past few years, so we expect to run well.”

About DQS Solutions & Staffing: Guided by a mission to achieve excellence and adaptability, DQS partners with clients to create custom solutions that address unique business challenges. Recognized as Michigan’s fastest-growing company and #22 in the nation on the Inc. 5000 list, DQS drives industry growth while giving back through its nonprofit, Foundation for Pops, and partnerships like the River Rouge School District.

About Precision Vehicle Logistics: Precision Vehicle Logistics is a customer-focused group of professionals committed to service excellence in finished vehicle logistics. Precision offers a unique combination of talented experience, industry-leading software and systems, and a network of partners and resources to deliver customized solutions to the world’s leading automakers.

