NHRA CELEBRATES 25 YEARS OF RACING AT ROUTE 66 RACEWAY WITH GERBER COLLISION & GLASS NHRA ROUTE 66 NATIONALS

CHICAGO (April 29, 2025) – The NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series is set for a big weekend in Chicago, celebrating 25 years at Route 66 Raceway at the upcoming Gerber Collision & Glass NHRA Route 66 Nationals presented by PEAK on May 15-18.

Since its return to the facility in 2023, the event has been a highlight on the schedule of the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing circuit. The stadium-style facility has been a popular destination for race fans, with this year’s race serving as the sixth event during the 20-race 2025 season..

Over its 25 years, the Gerber Collision & Glass NHRA Route 66 Nationals presented by PEAK has been synonymous with some of NHRA’s biggest moments, including in 2000 when John Force won his 86th Funny Car race, making him the winningest driver in NHRA history. He went on to win 157 races and 16 championships, cementing Force as an NHRA legend.

Chicago is also home to Erica Enders’ first Pro Stock win, which took place in 2012. She’s gone on to win six world titles and is now the winningest female in motorsports. Other big winners at Route 66 Raceway include eight-time world champion and Chicago native Tony Schumacher, six-time champion Jeg Coughlin, Funny Car champion and Fox broadcast lead analyst Tony Pedregon, and NHRA legend Kenny Bernstein.

With four rounds of qualifying (two each on Friday and Saturday), the Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge on Saturday and eliminations on Sunday at the special milestone race, more incredible moments – and plenty of 330-mph, 12,000-horsepower excitement – will take place this year at Route 66 Raceway.

In 2024, Antron Brown (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car) and Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle) all secured victories. This year’s race will again feature the popular Mission #2Fast2Tasty NHRA Challenge, where semifinalists from the American Rebel Light NHRA 4-Wide Nationals in Charlotte will rematch for a battle for bonus cash and bonus championship points. Justin Ashley, J.R. Todd and Herrera each claimed wins in their respective Challenge last season. This year’s event will again be broadcast on FS1, with final elimination coverage on Sunday May 18 beginning at 2:00 p.m. ET.

Antron Brown earned his fourth Chicago win last season over Shawn Langdon, going on to win his fourth NHRA Top Fuel world title. Brown has already claimed a win in Gainesville and is third in points behind Langdon who has two wins in 2025. Motorsports legend and NHRA 2024 Rookie of the Year Tony Stewart is second in points following his first career Top Fuel win in Las Vegas. Other Top Fuel drivers to watch will be former champs Doug Kalitta and Brittany Force, who went 341 mph in Charlotte, as well as Pomona winner Clay Millican and Ashley.

Matt Hagan, a four-time Funny Car world champion, won three races in 2024, including in Chicago when he defeated 16-time Funny Car champion John Force to claim his fourth Chicago win. Hagan is fourth in points, while John Force Racing’s Austin Prock, the reigning world champ, moved into the points lead following a perfect, two-win April. The star-studded category also includes Paul Lee, who won in Phoenix, Jack Beckman, who is driving for Force, Bob Tasca III, Ron Capps, Chad Green and Daniel Wilkerson.

The Pro Stock Motorcycle class is also in action in Chicago, with Matt Smith taking over the points lead following his Charlotte win. Reigning world champ Gaige Herrera once again won the season opener in Gainesville race and also won his second straight Gerber Collision & Glass NHRA Route 66 Nationals a year ago. Others to watch include Chase Van Sant, Angie Smith, Steve Johnson and Jianna Evaristo.

The race will also feature competition in the Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series and the Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series, Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown division, Holley EFI NHRA Factory X and the Pingel NHRA Top Fuel Motorcycle Series.

Fans will be invited to the Nitro Alley Stage, which is the main entertainment hub in the pits. The stage hosts Nitro School, meet and greets, autograph sessions and much more. Race fans in Chicago can enjoy the special pre-race ceremonies that introduce each driver and includes the fan favorite SealMaster Track Walk. Fans are also invited to congratulate the event winners at the winner’s circle celebration on Sunday.

As always, fans get a pit pass to the most powerful and sensory-filled motorsports attraction on the planet. Fans can see their favorite teams in action and servicing their cars, get autographs and more. They can also visit NHRA’s Manufacturers Midway, where sponsors and vendors create an exciting atmosphere.

NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series will feature two rounds of qualifying at 1:30 and 4:00 p.m. CT on Friday, May 16, and the final two rounds of qualifying on Saturday, May 17 at 12:00 and 2:30 p.m. CT. Eliminations will begin at 10:30 a.m. CT on Sunday, May 18. Television coverage includes qualifying action at 9:30 p.m. ET on Friday and Sunday at 11:00 a.m. before eliminations coverage at 2:00 p.m. ET.

To purchase tickets to the Gerber Collision & Glass NHRA Route 66 Nationals presented by PEAK Performance on May 16-18 at Route 66 Raceway, fans can visit www.NHRA.com/tickets. All children 12 and under will be admitted free in the general admission area with a paid adult. For more information about NHRA, including the full 2024 schedule, visit www.NHRA.com.

