AM Racing | Harrison Burton Texas Motor Speedway Xfinity Race Preview

AM Racing | NASCAR Xfinity Series

Texas Motor Speedway | Andy’s Frozen Custard 300

Fast Facts

No. 25 AM Racing Team:

Driver: Harrison Burton

Primary Partner(s): Dead On Tools

Manufacturer: Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Danny Efland

Spotter: Kevin Hamlin

Chassis Intel: AMR Chassis No. 006

Engine: Roush-Yates Engines

2025 Driver Points Position: 12th | 2025 Owner Points Position: 14th

Notes of Interest:

● Junior Journey: AM Racing will embark on its junior year journey in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2025 with driver Harrison Burton for the entire 33-race tour, continuing with Saturday afternoon’s running of the Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 at Texas Motor Speedway.

● Future Focused: In September, AM Racing announced that NASCAR Cup Series winner Harrison Burton would join the family-owned operation to pilot the team’s No. 25 Ford Mustang, beginning with the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season-opener from Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on February 15, 2025.

Burton, a native of Huntersville, N.C., has been a staple in the NASCAR Cup Series for the past three seasons but will embrace a return to the NASCAR Xfinity Series and continue his relationship as a driver of the Ford blue oval.

Burton, 24, arrives on the scene at AM Racing after a 108-race stint driving for the historic Wood Brothers Racing team.

● Dead On Focused: In January, AM Racing announced a new partnership for the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, which continues with the Andy’s Frozen Custard 300. As part of the agreement, Dead On Tools will serve as the primary partner for the team’s rebranded No. 25 Ford Mustang.

Dead On Tools: A collision of serious tool using professionals and a lifestyle lived out loud. Dead On Tools sets the highest standard for precision tools and work gear products in the industry today, representing innovation and quality that was born from actual users in the trade.

Dead On Tools is headquartered in the Midwest and distributes professional tools and work gear products throughout North America.

Stay tuned to both the AM Racing and Harrison Burton social platforms for opportunities to win Dead On Tools swag and more!

● Welcome Back: AM Racing has reached an agreement with Blue Wolf, a leader in All-Purpose Cleaners and Degreasers, forged to take on the dirtiest places on earth, to return to the organization as an associate partner for the remainder of the 2025 ARCA Menards Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series seasons, respectively.

Originally created by a West Virginia coal miner and a chemist to clean and degrease mining equipment, Blue Wolf quickly became trusted as a proven product for getting the job done.

As miners began taking the product home, they soon discovered that Blue Wolf worked great on everything from removing grease and coal dust from carpets and work clothes to pressure washing houses.

Today, Blue Wolf offers a full line of cleaners and degreasers for household, automotive, and industrial use.

● Harrison Burton NASCAR Xfinity Series Texas Motor Speedway Stats: Saturday afternoon’s Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 will mark Burton’s sixth NASCAR Xfinity Series start at the 1.5-mile speedway.

Burton has delivered one win, two top-five and four top-10 finishes in his previous six Xfinity Series efforts.

He earned one of his four Xfinity Series wins after starting 12th in the fall 2020 edition of the O’Reilly Auto Parts 300, driving for Joe Gibbs Racing.

Additionally, Burton carries an average Xfinity track finish of 10.0.

Also, the Huntersville, N.C. native has three NASCAR Cup Series starts at Texas Motor Speedway, delivering a track-best of 18th after starting 20th in the 2022 edition of the Autotrader Echo Park Automotive 500 driving for Wood Brothers Racing.

Burton, the second-generation racer, also has three NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts at the famed Texas race track.

● Harrison Burton NASCAR Xfinity Series Career Stats: Entering Texas, Burton has 86 career NASCAR Xfinity Series starts to his credit with four wins, 27 top-five and 54 top-10 finishes, and a championship-best result of eighth, twice in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

Burton’s four wins in the NASCAR Xfinity Series occurred during the 2020 season. Burton, the son of former NASCAR driver and current television analyst Jeff Burton, captured the checkered flag at Auto Club (Calif.) Speedway, Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway, Texas Motor Speedway and Martinsville (Va.) Speedway, respectively.

Burton maintains a solid Xfinity Series average finishing position of 12.4 in four years of competition.

In addition to the 86 Xfinity Series starts, he has achieved 109 NASCAR Cup Series starts, 40 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts and 52 career starts across the ARCA Menards Series platforms.

● Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway | Ag-Pro 300 Race Recap: The NASCAR Xfinity Series made its first of two trips to the hardcore state of Alabama for the Ag-Pro 300 at the historic Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway.

Without the benefit of practice, Burton tackled the 2.66-mile superspeedway for the first time last weekend in qualifying, turning the 29th fastest lap overall in time trials, securing his 10th Xfinity Series start.

From the drop of the green flag, Burton wrestled to the front in his No. 25 DEX Imaging Ford Mustang and drafted his way to stage points in Stages 1 and 2, respectively.

Maintaining solid track position in Stage 3, Burton was able to remain clutch with the field and avoided a last-lap accident to earn a solid eighth-place finish, securing his fifth top-10 finish of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.

● Thanks For Your Support: With 33 percent of the 2025 Xfinity season complete, AM Racing and Harrison Burton would like to thank their associate marketing partners for their support: AIRBOX Air Purifier, Blue Wolf Cleaner & Degreasers, DEX Imaging, Eagle Rentals, Flying Circle, Mechanix Wear, Morton Buildings, Racing Radios, Volt Batteries and WIX Filters.

● From the Pit Box: Veteran race engineer and former NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Danny Efland is Harrison Burton’s crew chief.

He will be the crew chief for his 16th career NASCAR Xfinity Series race, his first at Texas Motor Speedway, on Saturday afternoon.

In his previous 15 Xfinity Series starts, he has collected one pole (Daytona International Speedway | February 2016), two top-five and six top-10 finishes.

● Follow on Social Media: For more on AM Racing, please visit AMRacingteam.com, like their Facebook page (AM Racing), or follow them on Instagram and X | Twitter @AMRacingNASCAR.

For more on Harrison Burton, please visit theharrisonburton.com, like his Facebook page (Official Harrison Burton), or follow him on Instagram (@harrisonburton12) and X | Twitter (@hburtonracing).

Harrison Burton Quoteboard:

On Texas Motor Speedway: “I’m looking forward to making my NASCAR Xfinity Series return to Texas Motor Speedway. I’ve had some good success there, including a win back in 2021.

A lot has changed with the Xfinity Series cars since then, but I’m confident in our team and excited about the opportunity for a strong finish with our No. 25 Dead On Tools Ford Mustang.”

On Keys to Success at Texas Motor Speedway: “I feel like passing will be at a premium on Saturday, so it’ll be important for us to have a strong qualifying run on Friday afternoon and keep working on our balance throughout the race.

I think strategy will definitely come into play when it comes to stage points, and we’ll do our job to not only pick up some more stage points but also bring home another top-10 finish for our AM Racing team.”

On Talladega Superspeedway Finish: “I’m proud of our team. We keep fighting hard, and Danny (Efland, crew chief) continues to make great calls from the pit box to put us in position for strong finishes.

“I’m especially proud that we were able to rally from 29th in our No. 25 DEX Imaging Ford Mustang, earn some stage points, and bring home another top-10 finish.”

On 2025 Season Outlook: “I truly believe we can turn some heads in 2025. The goals we’ve set for ourselves aren’t just realistic—they’re within reach, and I know this AM Racing team has what it takes to execute and get into the Playoffs.”

“We’ve got a great group of people and partners who are fully behind what we’re building this season. Nothing would mean more to me than delivering AM Racing its first Xfinity Series win, locking into the Playoffs, and making a run at the championship.”

“It’s shaping up to be a really fun and exciting year.”

Race Information:

The Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 (200 laps | 300 miles) is the 12th of thirty-three (33) NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2025 schedule. A 25-minute practice will take place on Friday, May 2, 2025, from 4:05 to 5:00 p.m. Qualifying will follow immediately at 5:10 p.m. The 38-car field will take the green flag on Saturday, May 3, shortly after 1:00 p.m. (2:00 p.m. ET), with live coverage on The CW Network, the Performance Racing Network (Radio), and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (CT).

About AM Racing:

AM Racing is a multi-tiered, multi-faceted Motorsports program headquartered in Statesville, N.C.

Established in December 2015, AM Racing is prided on faith, honesty and intelligent performance.

﻿In its ninth year of competition, the family-owned team will compete in the ARCA Menards Series, the NASCAR Xfinity Series and various Dirt Modified events.