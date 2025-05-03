RCR NXS Race Recap: Texas Motor Speedwa

Jesse Love and the No. 2 Samsara Chevrolet Team Battle for Seventh-Place Result at Texas Motor Speedway

Finish: 7th

Start: 3rd

Points: 4th

“Man, that was a fight. We had a tight balanced No. 2 Samsara Chevrolet, but I’m proud of the speed we showed all day long while racing inside the top 10. Getting caught up in that late-race mess wasn’t ideal. I’m not sure if the No. 00 car came up or the No. 17 went down, but this Richard Childress Racing team never quit. Danny (Stockman) had his work cut out for him today. We made multiple pit stops and the team did a great job with the repairs for us to get back on track. We rallied, kept our heads down, and grabbed another top 10. A seventh-place finish says a lot about the heart of this group. We’re building something strong, and we’ll keep digging.” -Jesse Love

Austin Hill and the No. 21 Bennett Transportation & Logistics Chevrolet Team Contend for Win and Continue Top-10 Streak at Texas Motor Speedway

Finish: 4th

Start: 1st

Points: 2nd

“Our Bennett Transportation & Logistics Chevrolet was good today. I just could not fire on the restarts for the first five laps. I’m not sure what I need to do differently there, but I do know there are areas that I can improve on as a driver to do a better job on the restarts. Over these next two weeks off, I’ll go back and start watching some film to figure out what I can do better. Some of it could be the package that we bring to the track, but some of it is just on me. I can’t thank everyone on the No. 21 team and at RCR and ECR enough though. We were in contention all day. Ran inside the top four and finished fourth. I’m disappointed with fourth, because I thought we had a shot at possibly winning the race. Especially with how the race unfolded at the end, with us staying out on old tires and the No. 88 pitting. I thought it might take a minute for him (No. 88) to get through the field, but we had caution after caution. All in all, it was a solid effort that we will keep building on.” -Austin Hill