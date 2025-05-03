XFINITY Series PR

RCR NXS Race Recap: Texas Motor Speedwa

By Official Release
1 Minute Read

Jesse Love and the No. 2 Samsara Chevrolet Team Battle for Seventh-Place Result at Texas Motor Speedway

Finish: 7th
Start: 3rd
Points: 4th

“Man, that was a fight. We had a tight balanced No. 2 Samsara Chevrolet, but I’m proud of the speed we showed all day long while racing inside the top 10. Getting caught up in that late-race mess wasn’t ideal. I’m not sure if the No. 00 car came up or the No. 17 went down, but this Richard Childress Racing team never quit. Danny (Stockman) had his work cut out for him today. We made multiple pit stops and the team did a great job with the repairs for us to get back on track. We rallied, kept our heads down, and grabbed another top 10. A seventh-place finish says a lot about the heart of this group. We’re building something strong, and we’ll keep digging.” -Jesse Love

Austin Hill and the No. 21 Bennett Transportation & Logistics Chevrolet Team Contend for Win and Continue Top-10 Streak at Texas Motor Speedway

Finish: 4th
Start: 1st
Points: 2nd

“Our Bennett Transportation & Logistics Chevrolet was good today. I just could not fire on the restarts for the first five laps. I’m not sure what I need to do differently there, but I do know there are areas that I can improve on as a driver to do a better job on the restarts. Over these next two weeks off, I’ll go back and start watching some film to figure out what I can do better. Some of it could be the package that we bring to the track, but some of it is just on me. I can’t thank everyone on the No. 21 team and at RCR and ECR enough though. We were in contention all day. Ran inside the top four and finished fourth. I’m disappointed with fourth, because I thought we had a shot at possibly winning the race. Especially with how the race unfolded at the end, with us staying out on old tires and the No. 88 pitting. I thought it might take a minute for him (No. 88) to get through the field, but we had caution after caution. All in all, it was a solid effort that we will keep building on.” -Austin Hill

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
AM Racing | Harrison Burton Texas Motor Speedway Xfinity Race Preview
Next article
Kaulig Racing Race Recap | Andy’s Frozen Custard 300

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Video thumbnail
Larson wins the NASCAR Xfinity Series Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 at Texas
01:47
Video thumbnail
Texas Motor Speedway NCTS Race Winner Corey Heim No 11 TRICON Garage Toyota post race Q&A
06:31
Video thumbnail
Heim wins the SpeedyCash com 250 at Texas Motor Speedway
01:24
Video thumbnail
Corey Heim scores wild Truck victory in overtime at Texas
02:43

Latest articles

Kyle Larson capitalizes on substitute role with Xfinity victory at Texas

Andrew Kim -
The 2021 Cup Series champion from Elk Grove, California, led 32 of 208 over-scheduled laps and survived through two overtime attempts to notch his second Xfinity victory of 2025 and win in a substitute role for Connor Zilisch at the Lone Star state.
Read more

SUB FOR THE DUB: LARSON WINS NASCAR XFINITY SERIES ANDY’S FROZEN CUSTARD 300 IN...

Official Release -
NASCAR Cup Series star Kyle Larson, subbing for injured Connor Zilisch, provided JR Motorsports with a thrilling double-overtime victory in Saturday’s Andy’s Frozen Custard 300
Read more

Kaulig Racing Race Recap | Andy’s Frozen Custard 300

Official Release -
hth place with 37 to go, quickly taking two more positions on the restart. The next caution flag fell with 13 to go, and Dye pitted for tires only. The race saw two more cautions and overtime attempts, before Dye took the checkered in 11th place.
Read more

Hauger Manages Mixed Conditions Best To Win Pole at Barber

Official Release -
Dennis Hauger remained perfect this season in INDY NXT by Firestone qualifying, earning the pole for the Grand Prix of Alabama in mixed conditions Saturday at Barber Motorsports Park.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category