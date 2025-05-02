JDX Racing Returns To Miami Grand Prix As Defending Porsche Carrera Cup Race Champions

Zachary Vanier Won in 2024 Race, Joined in 2025 by Madeline Stewart, Sabré Cook and Paul Bocuse for Round Two Doubleheader

MIAMI (May 2, 2025) – JDX Racing has had enormous success through its championship history, but this week’s Porsche Carrera Cup North America doubleheader in conjunction with the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix has been one of the most successful tracks for the team over the past two seasons. In four races on the 3.362-mile Miami International Autodrome, JDX Racing drivers have scored five podiums and one win and narrowly missed a second win and sixth podium at the track.

This weekend, May 2-4, JDX Racing brings four cars to the second round of the Porsche Carrera Cup North America season, featuring races three and four of 16. 2024 race winner Zachary Vanier, Carrera Cup rookie Paul Bocuse, and Porsche Mobil 1 Female Driver Program participants Sabré Cook and Madeline Stewart represent JDX Racing this weekend and throughout the 2025 season.

The race is the first of three in conjunction with Formula One races on the 2025 calendar, with Montreal’s Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in June and the Austin, Texas Circuit of the Americas as the season finale in October.

Green flags for each 40-minute race this weekend are scheduled for 5:50 p.m. EDT on Saturday, May 3 and at 10:15 a.m. EDT on Sunday, May 4. Both races will be broadcast live for subscribers to the Peacock streaming service and free through the Porsche Motorsport North America Youtube page.

JDX Racing News and Notes

JDX enters the weekend third in the team championship after the opening doubleheader at Sebring. Vanier is fourth, just a single point out of third, and 18 behind the championship leader. Bocuse is 12th overall in the Pro Class standings, with the 17-year-old sitting fifth in the rookie hunt. Cook is 16th, while Stewart is searching for her first points of the 2025 season.

Vanier and his No. 9 Byers Imports/Porsche Columbus/Renier Construction Porsche 911 GT3 return to the site of his first career Carrera Cup win. Vanier moved from third on the grid to the lead early on the first lap and kept in front of the field for the victory a year ago.

The power move at the start has become a signature for Vanier. On Friday at Sebring in the 2025 season opening weekend, Vanier moved from fifth on the grid to a podium position in the first corner.

Vanier was credited with a second-place finish on Saturday at Miami in 2024 before his Sunday victory. He finished third on track behind then-JDX teammate Alex Sedgwick. Sedgwick was penalized 10-seconds post race for a false start. When the race finished under caution, Sedgwick moved all the way down to 15th place despite leading flag-to-flag on the track.

Though Vanier was the first driver to win in Porsche Sprint Challenge North America and Carrera Cup, teammate Paul Bocuse has an opportunity to mirror his success.

Bocuse was the 2023 Porsche Cayman Pro-Am champ in Sprint Challenge as a 15-year-old, the runner up in a 992-generation 911 GT3 Cup Car as a 16 year old, and now moves to Carrera Cup North America in the same car.

Both Bocuse and Vanier were announced this week as part of the Porsche Motorsport North America EBOOST Junior Program for 2025.

Bocuse will drive the No. 71 Orlinski/Featherlite Coaches/BRM/Byers Imports Porsche 911 GT3 Cup during his Miami debut.

Stewart missed the opener at Sebring after a qualifying incident left her No. 84 Byers Imports/Car IQ Pay/Spool Imports/Rafa Racing Club Porsche 911 GT3 Cup unable to race.

She finished 16th overall in race one at Miami last season and was caught up in a lap one incident in race two.

Cook and her No. 37 Prive Products/PenFed Credit Union/Cotton Sox Porsche 911 GT3 Cup car opened the week with a meet-and-greet at Porsche West Broward in South Florida.

Though not with JDX Racing, Cook was successful in Miami a season ago. She opened the weekend with an eighth-place finish and race one, and finished 10th in race two. It was the first of three weekends that she finished in the top-10 in each of the doubleheader weekends, including Watkins Glen and Indianapolis.

Stewart and Cook are both participants in the Porsche Mobil 1 Female Driver Program in 2025.

JDX Racing Quote Board

Jeremy Dale, JDX Team Principal: “JDX Racing always looks forward to being here at Miami. Without the opportunity for much testing, it puts everyone on a level playing field and really allows each driver and our team to shine. All of our drivers and crew have put in the work to get ready for this weekend and took some lessons from Sebring. Now it’s up to us to make the most of it.”

﻿Paul Bocuse, Driver, No. 71 Porsche 911 GT3 Cup: “This is my first time racing as an F1 support race. I went last year to watch, and it’s super exciting. I’m at a disadvantage to everyone who has been at the track before, and there’s limited time to learn the track, so I’m really going in kind of blind. I know that JDX has had a lot of success here. I’ve been watching the videos of Zach winning there last year, and Alex Sedgwick’s great run, so it’s good to keep that in the back of my mind. This weekend should hopefully go much better than Sebring. I was a little uncomfortable at the start there. I think I have the pace now for my qualifying lap, so I just need to focus more on racing. It’s more competitive than last year in Porsche Sprint Challenge, where I was used to being at the front of the back. But the Sebring experience was helpful and I’m feeling more confident.”

Madeline Stewart, Driver, No. 82 Porsche 911 GT3 Cup: “I’m really excited to be here in Miami. Sebring didn’t go to plan, obviously, but we’ve worked hard in the long break between the rounds. I’ve raced here before which makes it easier than last year when I had to come in for the first time. It’s exciting to be back and really get my season started.”

Zach Vanier, Driver, No. 9 Porsche 911 GT3 Cup: “I’m very happy to be back, and looking forward to Miami. It’s one of two I have marked on the calendar, the other being my home race Canadian Grand Prix. The street circuits are something I get on with. When I look back at the success of last year, we’d like to do the same and maybe even better. The entire team has brought a good setup and vibe and I’m looking forward to getting after it this weekend.”

Sabré Cook, Driver, No. 37 Porsche 911 GT3 Cup: “I’m really excited to race at Miami again. It’s traditionally been a strong track for me, and the JDX Racing team and I have done a lot of preparation after Sebring. We’re focused on delivering a great result on the track this weekend.”

