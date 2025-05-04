Other Series PR

Brent Crews Sets New Track Record, Wins TA Pole for Mission Foods Laguna Seca SpeedTour

TA Cup’s Cole Moore Fastest Western Competitor, Wang Best in XGT, Carlson and Koos Top SGT, Coffey Fastest in GT

SALINAS, Calif. (May 3, 2025) – The field has been set for the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli National and Western Championship race at the Mission Foods Laguna Seca SpeedTour at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. Brent Crews in the No. 2 Weaver Concepts/Mobil 1 Dodge Challenger won the pole for tomorrow’s event with a new track record of 1:21.810. This is Crews’ second pole of the season, after setting the fastest time in Round 2 at Road Atlanta.

“I can’t thank Poncho [Weaver] and his guys enough for getting me here,” said Crews. “The No. 2 car was really good in qualifying. I ran some really good laps, and then Chris [Dyson] went faster than us about midway through the session there. We came in and dropped some air pressure and I made a little bit of adjustment in the car and went out there and ran one more lap, and it was good enough to get the pole. I just can’t thank my guys enough for making this long trip to California and bringing me a hot rod.”

Cole Moore in the TA Cup class was the fastest Western Championship qualifier, laying down a lap time of 1:25.233 in his No. 99 Moore Motorsport/JM Environmental Ford Mustang.

“I think I found some good lines in the [CUBE 3 Architecture] TA2 race, and I was just feeling it,” said Moore after qualifying. “I got some open track and found some sick lines and just dropped the hammer, dude. These things are so fast. Thanks to Chris Evans, my dad [John Moore] and everyone. I’m just having so much fun.”

Xuanqian Wang (No. 22 AURALIC North America Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO) was quickest in XGT. Joshua Carlson (No. 36 Enseva/Diercks Ltd./TC Fab Ford Mustang) topped the SGT class for the National Championship, while JD Koos (No. 12 Nicole Douglas Design Porsche GT3 Cup 991.1) was fastest in the class in the Western Championship. Chris Coffey (No. 97 Traffic Grafix/Chill Out Motorsports Maserati MC GT4) was fastest in the GT class.

The TA/GT race will be contested tomorrow at 4:20 p.m. ET. It will be streamed LIVE on Trans Am’s YouTube channel, @TheTransAmSeries, and broadcast LIVE on SPEED SPORT 1 with coverage beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET. An encore presentation will air on SPEED SPORT 1 at 9:30 p.m. ET. For more information on where you can watch SPEED SPORT 1, click here.

TA Qualifying Top Five:

National Championship

  1. Brent Crews, No. 2 Weaver Concepts/Mobil 1 Dodge Challenger (1:21.810)
  2. Chris Dyson, No. 16 GYM WEED Ford Mustang (1:22.207)
  3. Paul Menard, No. 3 Pittsburgh Paints/Menards Ford Mustang (1:22.920)
  4. Tomy Drissi, No. 8 Trench Shoring Co./Motul Chevrolet Camaro (1:22.925)
  5. Adam Andretti, No. 21 Top Liner Ford Mustang (1:23.157)

TA Cup Qualifying Top Five:

Western Championship

  1. Cole Moore, No. 99 Moore Motorsport/JM Environmental Ford Mustang (1:25.233)
  2. Ken Sutherland, No. 85 Kallberg Racing Dodge Challenger (1:25.502)
  3. Derek Thorn, No. 08 DTR Marketing/Power Grade/PJR/CEI Ford Mustang (1:25.845)
  4. Jim Guthrie, No. 62 Guthrie’s Garage/CEI Ford Mustang (1:26.531)
  5. Michelle Nagai, No. 72 Nagai Racing/Berkeley Jet Drive Chevrolet Camaro (1:26.919)

XGT Qualifying:

Western Championship

  1. Xuanqian Wang, No. 22 AURALIC North America Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO (1:26.660)

SGT Qualifying:

National Championship

  1. Joshua Carlson, No. 36 Enseva/Diercks Ltd./TC Fab Ford Mustang (1:28.536)

Western Championship

  1. JD Koos, No. 12 Nicole Douglas Design Porsche GT3 Cup 991.1 (1:32.373)
  2. Rudy Revak, No. 7 XYNGULAR Pontiac Grand Prix (No Time)

GT Qualifying:

National Championship

  1. Chris Coffey, No. 97 Norwood Auto Italia/Traffic Grafix Maserati MC GT4 (1:30.470)
  2. Colin Cohen, No. 38 Norwood Auto Italia/Traffic Grafix Maserati MC GT4 (1:38.388)

Full qualifying results can be found here.

With cold and wet conditions this morning, a majority of competitors opted not to hit the track for the weekend’s only practice session.

TA Practice Top Five:

National Championship

  1. Chris Dyson, No. 16 GYM WEED Ford Mustang (1:36.590)
  2. Paul Menard, No. 3 Pittsburgh Paints/Menards Ford Mustang (1:37.222)
  3. Adam Andretti, No. 21 Top Liner Ford Mustang (1:37.778)
  4. Tomy Drissi, No. 8 Trench Shoring Co./Motul Chevrolet Camaro (1:38.287)
  5. David Pintaric, No. 70 Kryderacing/Ave Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro (1:54.563)

TA Cup Practice:

Western Championship

  1. Ken Thwaits, No. 9 Franklin Road Chevrolet Camaro (No Time)
  2. Jim Guthrie, No. 62 Guthrie’s Garage/CEI Ford Mustang (No Time)
  3. Ken Sutherland, No. 85 Kallberg Racing Dodge Challenger (No Time)
  4. John Moore, No. 27 JM Environmental Ford Mustang (No Time)
  5. Chris Evans, No. 92 Central Welding Supply/Pinnacle Alloys Ford Mustang (No Time)
  6. Michelle Nagai, No. 72 Nagai Racing/Berkeley Jet Drive Chevrolet Camaro (No Time)
  7. Cole Moore, No. 99 Moore Motorsport/JM Environmental Ford Mustang (No Time)
  8. Derek Thorn, No. 08 DTR Marketing/Power Grade/PJR/CEI Ford Mustang (No Time)

XGT Practice:

Western Championship

  1. Xuanqian Wang, No. 22 AURALIC North America Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO (No Time)

SGT Practice:

National Championship

  1. Joshua Carlson, No. 36 Enseva/Diercks Ltd./TC Fab Ford Mustang (No Time)

Western Championship

  1. JD Koos, No. 12 Nicole Douglas Design Porsche GT3 Cup 991.1 (No Time)
  2. Rudy Revak, No. 7 XYNGULAR Pontiac Grand Prix (No Time)

GT Practice:

National Championship

  1. Chris Coffey, No. 97 Norwood Auto Italia/Traffic Grafix Maserati MC GT4 (1:41.904)
  2. Colin Cohen, No. 38 Norwood Auto Italia/Traffic Grafix Maserati MC GT4 (1:52.555)

Official Release
Official Release
