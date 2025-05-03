Kaulig Racing Race Recap | Andy’s Frozen Custard 300

No. 10 bproauto Chevrolet

Start: 9th

Stage 1 Finish: 20th

Stage 2 Finish: 19th

Finish: 11th

Dye fired off a tick free in the No. 10 bproauto Chevrolet, before making a scheduled pit stop for tires and fuel at the competition caution. He went on to finish the opening stage in 20th. Dye pitted for tires and fuel during the caution and started the second stage in 18th place. He continued battling a free-handling No. 10 Chevy but fought to finish Stage 2 in 19th place. During his scheduled pit stop, the team discovered a left-rear tire going down on the No. 10 Chevy, the culprit of some of its handling woes. Starting the final stage from 17th place, Dye avoided multiple wrecks, and sat second when the final green-flag stops began. A timely caution allowed Dye to pit under caution for tires and fuel. As multiple cars stayed out, Dye restarted from eighth place with 37 to go, quickly taking two more positions on the restart. The next caution flag fell with 13 to go, and Dye pitted for tires only. The race saw two more cautions and overtime attempts, before Dye took the checkered in 11th place.

“We were a little free throughout the race and had a left rear down at the end of the second stage, but we kept making small gains and had a timely caution sitting second with about 45 to go. Unfortunately, the caution there at the end of the race wasn’t as favorable for us; we probably would have finished about seventh or eighth. Overall not a bad finish in this No. 10 bproauto Chevy.” – Daniel Dye

No. 11 Alloy Employer Services Chevrolet

Start: 29th

Stage 1 Finish: 22nd

Stage 2 Finish: 15th

Finish: 37th

Josh Williams avoided two early wrecks and moved into 18th by lap 15. After staying on track during a mid-stage yellow, he took 13th for the lap-26 green flag. As the stage neared its end, Williams reported that the car was handling “strange” and that it felt different from lap-to-lap. He finished Stage 1 in 22nd and pitted for tires, fuel, and a track bar adjustment. Starting Stage 2 in 15th and on the inside line, he took 12th on lap 56. The No. 11 Alloy Employer Services Chevy faded as the stage went on, however, and Williams finished where he started it: 15th. After pitting for tires, fuel, and an air pressure adjustment, the team discovered that the left-rear tire was going flat. He started the final stage, still in 15th. Upon firing, Williams followed the inside line’s path through the grass, but this led to the No. 11’s splitter digging into the ground. The Chevy suffered terminal front-end damage, forcing Williams to retire and finish the race in 37th.

“Everybody was so tight on restarts, and a couple guys got in the grass, and I guess I got the worst end of it. Reed [Sorenson, spotter] even said something to me about it. He said, ‘Grass, grass!’ It was just too late. It’s unfortunate. We had a really fast Alloy Employer Services Chevrolet.” – Josh Williams

No. 16 Celsius Chevrolet

Start: 23rd

Stage 1 Finish: 36th

Stage 2 Finish: 38th

Finish: 38th

An eventful first lap saw the No. 71 car clearing itself across the nose of the No. 16 Celsius Chevrolet, resulting in minor right-front fender damage. Eckes pitted multiple times while under caution for repairs, before restarting 35th on lap 11. He gained nine spots, before the competition caution came out on lap 20. Eckes made a scheduled pit stop for tires and fuel under caution. Restarting 28th, Eckes made his way into the top 20, before radioing that the motor of the No. 16 Chevy was blowing up. He nursed it to the stage end, finishing 36th. During the stage break, the team pushed the car to the garage, where they confirmed the engine had blown. Eckes was scored 38th.



About Kaulig Racing

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time, multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has earned 27 NXS wins, made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started, and won two regular-season championships. In 2021, the team competed in select NCS events, before expanding to a two-car, full-time NCS team in 2022 and adding a third, part-time entry during the 2023 season. Since its first NCS start in 2021, the team has earned two wins. Kaulig Racing is currently fielding two full-time entries in the NCS and continues to field three full-time NXS entries. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.