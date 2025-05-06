2026 NASCAR Championship Weekend Moves to Homestead-Miami Speedway on Nov. 6-8

Homestead-Miami Speedway Previously Hosted NASCAR Championship Weekend for 18 Years from 2002-2019

New Rotating Model for NASCAR Championship Weekend to be Shared Among NASCAR’s Marquee Venues & Key Markets

MIAMI, Fla. (May 6, 2025) – NASCAR announced today that the 2026 NASCAR Championship Weekend, featuring the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, will be held at Homestead-Miami Speedway to conclude the 2026 season. This will be the first time since 2019 that NASCAR’s three national series will crown their champions at the South Florida racetrack.

The announcement marks a Homestead homecoming for the conclusion to the NASCAR Playoffs, as the track previously hosted the NASCAR Championship from 2002 to 2019. NASCAR Championship Weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway will be held on Nov. 6-8, 2026.

As part of this shift, the NASCAR Championship Weekend will move to a new rotating model as part of a fan-centric effort to ensure that the season’s exciting conclusion is shared amongst NASCAR’s marquee venues and key markets. Similar to other major sports championships, NASCAR will showcase its championship weekend on the new rotating model to provide greater exposure for its season’s finale in multiple markets.

“Homestead-Miami Speedway has a history of competitive, championship racing that will provide nostalgia for veteran drivers and fans and exhilaration for NASCAR’s new generation,” said Ben Kennedy, EVP, Chief Venue & Racing Innovation Officer. “As we move forward, the rotating model will provide new challenges for competitors as well as opportunities for unique venues to host our loyal fans at NASCAR Championship Weekend.”

“As we celebrate our 30th season, it is fitting we will start our next decade returning to our championship roots at Homestead-Miami Speedway,” said Guillermo Santa Cruz, Homestead-Miami Speedway President. “The 2026 NASCAR Championship Weekend will offer the brightest young stars of the sport the opportunity to join the illustrious 18-year history of championship racing in South Florida alongside veteran fan-favorite drivers.”

Three active drivers who were crowned Cup Series champions at Homestead-Miami Speedway will be hoping that history repeats itself in 2026 – Kyle Busch of Richard Childress Racing (2015, 2019), Brad Keselowski of RFK Racing (2012), and Joey Logano of Team Penske (2018). Logano has also added two championships at Phoenix Raceway (2022, 2024).

Phoenix Raceway has been a model racetrack hosting NASCAR Championship Weekend with sellouts and an unparalleled fan experience since 2020. As part of the 2026 NASCAR schedule, Phoenix Raceway will continue to host two Cup Series race dates and be a part of the NASCAR Championship as it will continue to host a prominent race in the Round of 8 in the NASCAR Playoffs. Those dates will be announced in the near future. The racetrack will also be included in the championship rotation, so NASCAR Championship Weekend will return to conclude a future season.

About Homestead-Miami Speedway

Founded by Miami businessman, racing enthusiast and philanthropist Ralph Sanchez, Homestead-Miami Speedway has been open since 1995 following an initiative to spur economic recovery in the aftermath of Hurricane Andrew. The 650-acre facility features a 1.5-mile oval and 2.21-mile road course which also hosts on-track events nearly 300 days per year and generates more than $301 million annually for the region. NASCAR crowned champions in all three of its national series at Homestead-Miami Speedway for 18 straight years (2002-19). For more information on Homestead-Miami Speedway, including tickets and schedule information for the 2026 NASCAR Championship Weekend on Nov. 6-8, visit www.homesteadmiamispeedway.com. Fans can stay connected to Homestead-Miami Speedway on Facebook, Instagram, and X.

About NASCAR

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) is the sanctioning body for the No. 1 form of motorsports in the United States and owner of 14 of the nation’s major motorsports entertainment facilities. NASCAR sanctions races in three national series (NASCAR Cup Series™, NASCAR Xfinity Series™, and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series™), four international series (NASCAR Brasil Series, NASCAR Canada Series, NASCAR Euro Series, NASCAR Mexico Series), four regional series (ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East & West and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour) and a local grassroots series (NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series). The International Motor Sports Association™ (IMSA®) governs the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship™, the premier U.S. sports car series. NASCAR also owns Motor Racing Network, Racing Electronics, and ONE DAYTONA. Based in Daytona Beach, Florida, with offices in five cities across North America, NASCAR sanctions more than 1,200 races annually in 11 countries and more than 30 U.S. states.

