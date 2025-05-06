Spire Motorsports Heart of Health Care 200 Race Advance

In six NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series starts at Kansas Speedway, Spire Motorsports has earned two top-10 and three top-15 finishes. Rajah Caruth, driver of the team’s No. 71 HENDRICKCARS.COM Silverado, earned a team-best seventh-place finish last September. The Mooresville, N.C., organization fields the Nos. 07, 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolet Silverados full time in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The Nos. 07 and 7 entries will see a rotating roster of all-star caliber drivers throughout the season, while Caruth and Sunoco Rookie of the Year contender Andres Perez de Lara will pilot the Nos. 71 and 77, respectively, for the full slate of races.

The Heart of Health Care 200 will be televised live on FS1 Saturday, May 10 beginning at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT). The ninth of 25 races on the 2025 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series calendar will be broadcast live on the NASCAR Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

William Byron – Driver, No. 07 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado

William Byron will drive Spire Motorsports’ No. 07 HENDRICKCARS.COM Chevrolet Silverado in Saturday’s Heart of Health Care 200 at Kansas Speedway.

The NASCAR Cup Series regular will pull double duty this weekend and also pilot Hendrick Motorsports’ No. 24 Raptor Chevrolet ZL1 in Sunday’s AdventHealth 400.

Byron’s only previous CRAFTSMAN Truck Series start at the Kansas City oval saw him drive into Victory Lane in May 2016 for his first-career victory in only his fifth start. The then-18-year-old driver took the lead on the final lap after the leaders tangled in Turn 3 and cruised to the finish line to lead his 34th lap of the night.

The Charlotte, N.C., native led Spire Motorsports to its inaugural CRAFTSMAN Truck Series victory at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway in April 2022. He was forced to start from the 32nd position after qualifying was cancelled due to inclement weather. He meticulously worked his way through the field, taking the lead on Lap 105 during pit stops prior to the Final Stage. The No. 7 Silverado swapped the lead with Chandler Smith over the next several circuits, but Byron went on to lead a race-high 94 laps en route to his first grandfather clock trophy. The win came in Spire Motorsports’ second start in the series.

The 2016 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Rookie of the Year owns 30 starts in the series, where he’s collected three poles, eight wins, 14 top fives, 19 top 10s and compiled a 10.4 average finish.

The 27-year-old is quite familiar with Spire Motorsports’ 77,000 square-foot facility located on Mazeppa Road in Mooresville, N.C., the former home of Kyle Busch Motorsports (KBM). In 2016, Byron registered seven victories in his rookie CRAFTSMAN Truck Series campaign with KBM. He also won the 2016 season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway from the pole position, closing the year fifth in the division’s driver championship point standings while securing KBM’s fourth consecutive and fifth overall owner’s championship.

In NASCAR Cup Series competition, Byron has tallied three top-five and eight top-10 finishes at Kansas, including a runner-up finish last September.

The 2017 NASCAR Xfinity Series champion has one appearance at the 1.5-mile D-shaped oval in NASCAR’s junior circuit, earning a fourth-place result in October 2017 during his time at JR Motorsports.

William Byron Quote

What are your thoughts about returning to the site of your first CRAFTSMAN Truck Series win?

“I’m excited to get back in a truck this weekend especially at Kansas (Speedway). This is a track where I’ve run well at during my career, but extra laps are always helpful no matter where it is. I appreciate Spire giving me the chance to run a truck again this year and hopefully we can have a good showing for them and HendrickCars.com.”

Atop the No. 07 Box – Crew Chief Allen Hart

Allen Hart calls the shots for the No. 07 team, an entry that will see a rotating roster of drivers throughout the 2025 campaign.

Last time out at Texas Motor Speedway, the No. 07 team and driver Nick Sanchez spent most of the evening racing inside the top 10. The Gainbridge Silverado hit pit road under green-flag conditions for the team’s final scheduled service of the night, however, the driver slid through the pit box and received a penalty for driving through too many stalls. After serving a drive-through penalty, the two-time CRAFTSMAN Truck Series winner returned to the track two laps down. A Lap 152 caution allowed the 23-year-old to receive a lap back via the wave around, and three laps later, received the free pass to return to the lead lap. Sanchez capitalized on a slew of late-race incidents to come home 13th.

The Midland, Mich., native earned his first career win in a crew chief role in March’s Baptist Health 200 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. After a spin midway through the Final Stage, Kyle Larson made an impressive run through the field over the event’s final 40 circuits, chasing down the leaders with two laps remaining to make the winning move.

Through eight races, No. 07 team sit sixth in the division’s owner’s championship point standings on the strength of one win, two top-five and two top-10 finishes.

Carson Hocevar – Driver, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado

Carson Hocevar will pilot Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 Delaware Life Chevrolet Silverado in Saturday’s Heart of Health Care 200 at Kansas Speedway.

Hocevar will pull double duty this weekend and also drive Spire Motorsports No. 77 Delaware Life Chevrolet ZL1 in Sunday’s AdventHealth 400 NASCAR Cup Series race.

The 2024 Cup Series Rookie of the Year made his return to the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series last week at Texas Motor Speedway. He fell out of contention for a top-five finish when he lost voltage under green-flag conditions and was forced to make an unscheduled pit stop. The team ultimately finished 17th.

The 22-year-old has made five CRAFTSMAN Truck Series starts at Kansas Speedway where he’s collected one top five and two top 10s. His five appearances are highlighted by a runner-up finish in 2022 where he claimed the lead via fuel strategy and paced the field for 28 circuits. He was passed on the final lap when his Silverado stumbled on low fuel.

The Portage, Mich., native is a veteran of 78 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series races, earning four wins, 21 top fives and 33 top 10s while leading 600 laps. He made the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series playoffs in all three full-time seasons, and reached the Championship 4 in 2023.

Prior to climbing in the No. 7 Delaware Life Chevrolet Silverado on Saturday, Hocevar will return to the FS1 broadcast booth for Friday night’s ARCA Menards Series race. He owns seven top-five and 13 top-10 finishes in 16 starts in the series.

The four-time CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race winner will return to the No. 7 Silverado next month at Michigan International Speedway (June 7). He will round out his four-race slate at Pocono (Pa.) Raceway (June 20).

Carson Hocevar Quote

What are your expectations after showing speed but had mechanical issues. What are your expectations for this weekend?

“I think we’ll have another good weekend. I felt like running the truck race at Texas was a big help as far as getting laps on track and getting into the racing mindset early in the weekend, so I’m excited to do that again at Kansas and try to make up for how last weekend ended. I’ve enjoyed working with Brian (Pattie) and the No. 7 team and want to get them a great result for their hard work.”

Atop the No. 7 Box – Crew Chief Brian Pattie

Brian Pattie stands atop of the No. 7 pit box, an entry that will see a plethora of all-star caliber drivers behind the wheel throughout the 2025 season.

The Zephyrhills, Fla., native has called two CRAFTSMAN Truck Series races at Kansas Speedway, highlighted by a seventh-place result with Kyle Busch in May 2023.

The 50-year-old earned a pair of top-five finishes at Kansas Speedway in NASCAR’s premier division, claiming a fourth-place finish with Juan Pablo Montoya (2009) and a fifth-place result with Clint Bowyer (April 2013).

The 24-year veteran spent 14 seasons in NASCAR’s premier division. As a crew chief, he has earned six wins in Cup Series competition and 11 in the Xfinity Series. He stands as one of 11 crew chiefs to win races across all three of NASCAR’s national touring series.

Earlier this season, the No. 7 team defended its 2024 victory in the Fr8 208 at Atlanta Motor Speedway with Kyle Busch behind the wheel. The Las Vegas driver spent all 135 laps in the top 15 while leading a race-high 80 laps and recording a field-leading average running position (3.2) and driver rating (124.6).

Rajah Caruth – Driver, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado

Rajah Caruth will pilot Spire Motorsports’ No. 71 HENDRICKCARS.COM Chevrolet Silverado in Saturday evening’s Heart of Health Care 200 at Kansas Speedway.

The 22-year-old has made four CRAFTSMAN Truck Series starts at the 1.5-mile D-shaped oval, claiming his first top 10 at the venue with a seventh-place finish last September. Last season’s finish secured a birth into the Round of 8 of the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series playoffs for Caruth and the No. 71 team.

The recent Winston-Salem (N.C.) State University graduate has three ARCA Menards Series starts at Kansas, claiming one top five and two top 10s. He secured a runner-up finish to teammate Nick Sanchez in May 2022, and was positioned comfortably within the top three in Fall 2022 until a tire failure ended his race eight laps early.

Last time out at Texas Motor Speedway, a lightning-fast pit stop by the HENDRICKCARS.COM crew on the final trip to pit road cycled the No. 71 Chevrolet to the eighth position, one lap behind the leaders. A Lap 148 caution allowed Caruth to take the wave around and gain his lap back, restarting eighth with 16 laps remaining. A multi-truck incident propelled him to the third position for a trio of late-race restarts. In NASCAR Overtime, the driver’s second-career win was in sight, but he ultimately had to settle for a third-place finish.

After starting the season with back-to-back finishes outside the top 25, Caruth has rebounded with five top-10 finishes in the last six events. He is one of three drivers to accomplish the feat over the same number of races.

Through the first eight events on the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series calendar, Caruth has tallied two top fives and five top 10s, while pacing the field for 115 circuits – doubling his total of 56 from the 2024 campaign.

The 2024 season marked a career year for Caruth where he tallied one win, a pair of Cometic Gasket Pole Awards and five top-five finishes, all of which were the first of his young career. The 12 top-10 finishes on the season tripled Caruth’s total of four in 2023, while his average starting position of 10.7 was four positions higher than 2023 and his 11.6 average finish was an impressive seven positions higher.

With his first career CRAFTSMAN Truck Series win last season, Caruth became the third African-American driver to win a NASCAR National Touring Series race.

Caruth and the No. 71 team qualified for the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series playoffs in 2024, the first such appearance for the former Washington, D.C., resident. Despite reaching the Round of 8, mechanical issues stalled his championship bid in the season’s penultimate event at Martinsville Speedway.

Rajah Caruth Quotes

Kansas is the track you’ve made the most starts in all series combined. How do you feel about the venue?

“I love Kansas. That was the first mile-and-a-half I ran in ARCA. I led some laps and probably should have won a race or two there. I think I’ve been competitive each time I’ve ran there in a truck. I took myself out the first time we went there, but hopefully we can be as fast as we were that race this weekend. To be fast, you have to run the wall, which I believe fits my strong suit. I’ve definitely got a bit of a pep in my step coming off of a good weekend at Texas.”

How does putting together good runs at Kansas in the past help your confidence level heading into the weekend?

“I think the positive direction is what helps the most. You see the results coming in as a result of your hard work, and that is a huge determining factor. When you work so hard and things aren’t going well, it can make it all seem like its for nothing. We have been on a nice little top 10 streak recently, and we are heading to a track I’ve put together a few nice runs the last couple trips. I definitely feel good going into the weekend.”

Atop the No. 71 Box – Crew Chief Kevin “Bono” Manion

Veteran crew chief Kevin “Bono” Manion has stood atop the box for 10 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series races at Kansas Speedway, tallying five top 10s and eight top 15s.

The Boylston, Mass., native called Kyle Busch to a May 2017 victory in America’s heartland, leading a race-high 94 laps en route to the driver’s 47th win in the series.

Manion, a 31-year veteran of the sport, founded Spire Motorsports’ CRAFTSMAN Truck Series program alongside industry veteran Mike Greci in 2022. The team claimed their first victory in their second outing with William Byron behind the wheel at Martinsville Speedway.

The 53-year-old has racked up six Cup Series victories – including the 2010 Daytona 500 – 17 NASCAR Xfinity Series triumphs and 11 CRAFTSMAN Truck series wins. Manion is also one of 11 crew chiefs to have called wins across all three of NASCAR’s national touring series.

In 2023, Manion became one of few to call a race in all three of NASCAR’s national series in a single season, all of which came under the Spire Motorsports banner. He led the part-time effort on the No. 7 Silverado in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, helped in limited starts for Carson Hocevar in the Xfinity Series and took the reigns during the second half of the Cup Series season for Ty Dillon and the No. 77 team.

Andres Perez de Lara – Driver, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado

Andres Perez de Lara will pilot the No. 77 Telcel Chevrolet Silverado for Spire Motorsports in the Heart of Health Care 200 at Kansas Speedway.

In the division’s most recent race at Texas Motor Speedway, Perez de Lara made contact with a competitor causing a significant impact with the outside retaining wall, dealing race-ending damage.

The 20-year-old will make his fifth start at the Kansas oval on Saturday and his first in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. In his four starts in ARCA Menards Series competition, the 2024 series champion has tallied two top 10s , with his best run coming in the spring of 2023 with a sixth-place finish, which was his first career 1.5-mile-oval start.

The Mexico City native has made 10 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series starts, nine of which were behind the wheel of a Spire Motorsports Chevy Silverado. He earned his first-career top 10 in his CRAFTSMAN Truck Series debut last June at World Wide Technology Raceway via a ninth-place result. His career-best seventh-place finish at Martinsville Speedway in March marked his second top 10 in the series.

Perez de Lara is in pursuit of Sunoco Rookie of the Year honors in 2025 and sits second in the standings for the award, 39 points behind leader Gio Ruggiero.

The 2024 ARCA Menards Series champion juggled his duties while also competing full time in the NASCAR Mexico Series. In 2023, he earned the Rookie of the Year award while finishing fourth in the division’s championship point standings and reaching the series’ version of the NASCAR playoffs. His lone win in the series came at Ovalo Aguascalientes, a 0.875-mile oval.

Andres Perez de Lara Quotes

You made your first career 1.5-mile oval start at Kansas in the ARCA Menards Series. How do you feel about returning to the track in a truck this weekend?

“I am excited to get back to Kansas this weekend. Out of all of the tracks we have been to this year, I think I’ve run the most laps at Kansas. The race will play out completely different in a truck. We have worked hard in the simulator and at the shop to make sure the truck will be prepared to run multiple lines on track. I will have to take full advantage of practice on Saturday to get comfortable running the top, and find all the ways I can make speed. Hopefully, we can execute all day and get a solid result.”

Kansas is well-known as a multi-groove race track. How do you think that will progress throughout the race?

“Kansas is one of the most technical tracks that we go to all year. Everyone will progress to the top of the track. We will have to make the top work. That’s where the fastest lap times are when tires begin to fall off.”

Atop the No. 77 Box – Crew Chief Chad Walter

Crew chief Chad Walter has called eight CRAFTSMAN Truck Series events at Kansas Speedway, earning two top-10 finishes, highlighted by a seventh-place result last September with Rajah Caruth.

In eight appearances atop the box in NASCAR Xfinity Series competition, Walter has amassed two top fives and six top 10s.

Between NASCAR’s Xfinity Series and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, the Albion, N.Y. native has racked up six wins, 52 top fives and 131 top 10s.

About Spire Motorsports …

Spire Motorsports earned its inaugural NASCAR Cup Series victory in its first full season of competition when Justin Haley took the checkered flag in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on July 7, 2019. Less than three years later, William Byron drove Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado to its inaugural NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series win on April 7, 2022, at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. The team’s most recent win came on March 21, 2025, when Kyle Larson took the checkered flag in the Baptist Health 200 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

In 2025, Spire Motorsports campaigns the Nos. 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolets in the NASCAR Cup Series. The team also fields the Nos. 07, 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolet Silverados in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series and the No. 77 Chevrolet in the ARCA Menards Series in select events.