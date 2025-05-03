NIECE MOTORSPORTS

NCTS RACE RECAP: TEXAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY

Event: SpeedyCash.com 250 (167 laps / 250.5 miles)

Round: 8 of 25 (Regular Season)

Track: Texas Motor Speedway

Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Date & Time: Friday, May 2 | 8:00 PM ET

No. 42 J.F. Electric / Fowler Companies Chevrolet Silverado RST

Driver: Matt Mills | Crew Chief: Mike Shiplett



Start: 30th

Stage 1: 2nd

Stage 2: 22nd

Finish: 20th

Driver Points: 19th

Owner Points: 22nd

Key Takeaway: Matt Mills and the No. 42 team had their hopes of a top-10 finish dashed in a late-race incident at Texas Motor Speedway. After starting deep in 30th once qualifying was rained out, a brilliant strategy call resulted in Mills capturing a second-place finish in stage one. From there, Mills hovered around the top-15 for the remainder of the night before clipping the grass on the front stretch. The damage proved to be too severe to continue the race, resulting in a 20th-place finish.

Matt Mills’ Post-Race Thoughts: “We had to start at the tail to start our weekend, but it felt like we were able to fire off and thought we had a pretty good truck. Mike (Shiplett) made a good strategy call there to come in at the competition caution so we could stay out at the end of the stage, which worked out to where we could get some much-needed points. Throughout the race, we were just kind of playing the strategy game. It was all about track position tonight and that was pretty hit or miss for us. We were starting to get back up there at the end and it was a real unfortunate end to our night. I appreciate everyone’s hard work and look forward to going back to Kansas next week.”

About J.F. Electric: J.F. Electric is an electrical contractor that provides engineering expertise, backed by construction and installation know-how in a diverse range of service offerings, from utilities and commercial projects, to industrial and telecommunications customers. When having a long family history in an industry, a company not only builds on its knowledge and experience, it takes pride in cultivating a solid understanding of client needs, all the while nurturing strong relationships with its employees. Evolving through five generations of the Fowler family, J.F. Electric has matured into a well-managed and thoughtfully diversified electrical contractor which is poised to continue its growth and expansion into the future.

About Utilitra: Utilitra is a woman-owned firm specializing in utility and technology solutions with a diverse team of specialized professionals. Utilitra is committed to solving their client’s unique challenges, whether one expert or a team of experts is needed. By adapting to the needs of their respective industries, Utilitra has built a range of services for their utility and technology partners.

No. 44 TXAPA / MG Machinery Chevrolet Silverado RST

Driver: Bayley Currey | Crew Chief: Wally Rogers



Start: 17th

Stage 1: 16th

Stage 2: 15th

Finish: 8th

Driver Points: 21st

Owner Points: 15th

Key Takeaway: After having two races feel like they got away, Bayley Currey and the No. 44 team were able to break through for a hard-earned top-10 finish at Texas Motor Speedway. Currey started the race mid-pack and struggled to pass other trucks in dirty air, but kept calm and stayed calculated throughout the night. With the help of some great pit stops and strong maneuvers on restarts, Currey drove to an eighth-place finish.

Bayley Currey’s Post-Race Thoughts: “That was what we on the No. 44 team call a “blue collar night”. We struggled a little bit, man. I felt like we just couldn’t get a handle on it in dirty air, and trying to pass trucks tonight was really tough. But, we hung in there and did what we needed to do in order to try to stay out of trouble. I got in a little trouble, not too bad, just trying to stay out in the most trouble and just ended up there at the end.

I kind of knew that’s all we needed to do. I told myself in the beginning, ‘Hey, we’re not just going to drive through the field here, just got to keep the fenders on it and go from there’. We did that, and the guys worked hard and made some adjustments, and we got it better. It still was so hard to pass here. It was a very one-lane racetrack tonight.

These guys in the MG Machinery / Texas Asphalt Paving Association No. 44 did a really good job. I mean, they stayed in it all night. Pit crew stayed in it all night, gave me a good green flag stop, even on the stops when we made adjustments, they got me out pretty dang quick. I’m proud of the team, and we’ll go to Kansas.”

About TXAPA: Texas Asphalt Pavement Association is a full-service Association for the asphalt industry. It serves the needs of asphalt producers, contractors, liquid asphalt suppliers, and interested firms dedicated to improving and growing the asphalt industry. The Association is committed and dedicated to providing the services and information that keeps its member firms and the industry on the competitive edge.

About MG Machinery: MG Machinery LLC is located in Buda, Texas with a long history of sales and rentals in the heavy equipment, construction, and mining equipment. Born from necessity and a passion for the construction and mining industry, it is in their blood.

No. 45 DQS Solutions & Staffing / Precision Vehicle Logistics Chevrolet Silverado RST

Driver: Kaden Honeycutt | Crew Chief: Phil Gould



Start: 6th

Stage 1: 32nd

Stage 2: 32nd

Finish: 32nd

Driver Points: 9th

Owner Points: 10th

Key Takeaway: Local favorite Kaden Honeycutt was tracking for a great Texas debut in front of the hometown crowd, but unfortunately was wiped out in an early crash. Honeycutt started in sixth-place and was running up front when a truck hit the grass in front of him and slammed into the nose of the No. 45 Chevrolet. With nowhere to go, Honeycutt hit the turn one wall at a high rate of speed, and was done for the night. He was credited with a 32nd-place finish.

Kaden Honeycutt’s Post-Race Thoughts: “I can’t believe that happened, man. We had such a fast DQS Solutions & Staffing / Precision Vehicle Logistics Silverado tonight. It’s just such a shame that we weren’t able to really show it. I saw the truck in front hit the grass, but I couldn’t go anywhere to avoid him. Just so unfortunate to have our day ruined by something that was completely out of our control. I hate it for all the guys on our team, but know we’re going to show up next week with another fast truck. We’re going to keep fighting hard and hopefully get some luck on our side.”

About DQS Solutions & Staffing: Guided by a mission to achieve excellence and adaptability, DQS partners with clients to create custom solutions that address unique business challenges. Recognized as Michigan’s fastest-growing company and #22 in the nation on the Inc. 5000 list, DQS drives industry growth while giving back through its nonprofit, Foundation for Pops, and partnerships like the River Rouge School District.

About Precision Vehicle Logistics: Precision Vehicle Logistics is a customer-focused group of professionals committed to service excellence in finished vehicle logistics. Precision offers a unique combination of talented experience, industry-leading software and systems, and a network of partners and resources to deliver customized solutions to the world’s leading automakers.

About Niece Motorsports: Niece Motorsports is a professional auto racing team founded by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2025, the team celebrates its 10th consecutive season competing in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS) where it fields the Nos. 41, 42, 44 and 45. Since its founding in 2016, Niece Motorsports has garnered nine wins, 50+ top-fives, 100+ top-10s, 190+ top-15 finishes and made five playoff appearances. At its 80,000 sq. ft. headquarters in Salisbury, NC, Niece Motorsports is a trusted build shop for the Chevrolet Silverados of multiple NCTS teams as well as a customizable fabrication shop for any manufacturing needs.

