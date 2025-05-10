Featured StoriesRace CentralRC Truck SeriesTruck Series
Photo by Ron Olds for SpeedwayMedia.com.

Jake Garcia Claims Truck Series Pole at Kansas Speedway

By Angie Campbell
1 Minute Read

ThorSport Racing’s Jake Garcia earned his second career Craftsman Truck Series pole Saturday afternoon at Kansas Speedway. He will lead the field to green this evening in the Heart of Health Care 200.

Garcia claimed his first pole this year at Rockingham Speedway and finished second.

“This is a really good Truck.” He continued, “It’s been good for us every time we’ve raced it this year. I’m excited for tonight’s race. I wasn’t really quite happy with our Truck in practice. I feel like we still got some work to do.”  

“Corey Heim, who won both Kansas races in 2024, will start beside Garcia on the front row, but it’s interesting to note that 10 different drivers won the 10 races prior to 2024.”

NASCAR Cup Series driver, William Byron, will participate in the Truck Series event for Spire Motorsports in the No. 07 Chevrolet for Spire Motorsports this weekend at Kansas, starting in 11th place.

Other notables include Tyler Ankrum (12th), Chandler Smith (13th), Grant Enfinger (15th), Layne Riggs (16th), Stewart Friesen (19th), Connor Mosack (20th), Daniel Hemric (22nd), Brandon Jones (24th), and Matt Crafton (25th).

Ty Majeski, Carson Hocevar and Ben Rhodes rounded out the top five in the qualifying session. Rajah Caruth, Kaden Honeycutt, Dawson Sutton, Tanner Gray and Gio Ruggiero completed the top 10. 

You can tune into the Heart of America 200 at Kansas Speedway at 7:30 p.m. ET on FS1 with radio coverage provided by SiriusXM NASCAR Radio and MRN.

Truck Series Starting Lineup at Kansas:

32509_STARTROW

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Angie Campbell
Angie Campbell
A native of Charlotte, NC, Angela (Angie) was first introduced to racing by her father. An avid fan of NASCAR, she found a way to combine her love of racing with her passion for writing. Angie is also an award-winning member of the National Motorsports Press Association. Follow her on Twitter @angiecampbell_ for the latest NASCAR news and feature stories.
Previous article
Alex Palou wins second IndyCar pole of 2025 for Sonsio Grand Prix
Next article
Alex Palou capitalizes for fourth IndyCar victory of 2025 in Sonsio Grand Prix

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Video thumbnail
NASCAR at Kansas - Weekend Schedule and Highlights
01:01
Video thumbnail
Logano wins the NASCAR Cup Series Würth 400 at Texas
01:45
Video thumbnail
Joey Logano wins wild Cup victory in overtime at Texas
02:46
Video thumbnail
Kyle Larson capitalizes on substitute role with wild Xfinity victory at Texas
03:06

Latest articles

Alex Palou capitalizes for fourth IndyCar victory of 2025 in Sonsio Grand Prix

Andrew Kim -
The reigning three-time IndyCar champion from Sant Antoni de Vilamajor, Spain, led 28 of 85 laps en route to a fourth IndyCar victory through the first five-scheduled events in 2025 at Indy's Road Course venue.
Read more

CHEVROLET NCS: Larson Takes First Pole Win of the Season at Kansas Speedway

Official Release -
Kyle Larson will lead the NASCAR Cup Series to the green flag in tomorrow’s AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway.
Read more

CHEVROLET NCS AT KANSAS 1: Kyle Larson Media Availability Quotes

Official Release -
 Kyle Larson, driver of the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Camaro ZL1, met with the media in advance of the NASCAR Cup Series’ practice and qualifying session at Kansas Speedway.
Read more

Hauger Returns to Winning Ways in Indianapolis GP Race 2

Official Release -
Dennis Hauger earned his third victory in four INDY NXT by Firestone races this season, passing Andretti Global teammate Lochie Hughes early and powering to victory
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category