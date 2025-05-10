Jake Garcia Claims Truck Series Pole at Kansas Speedway

ThorSport Racing’s Jake Garcia earned his second career Craftsman Truck Series pole Saturday afternoon at Kansas Speedway. He will lead the field to green this evening in the Heart of Health Care 200.

Garcia claimed his first pole this year at Rockingham Speedway and finished second.

“This is a really good Truck.” He continued, “It’s been good for us every time we’ve raced it this year. I’m excited for tonight’s race. I wasn’t really quite happy with our Truck in practice. I feel like we still got some work to do.”

“Corey Heim, who won both Kansas races in 2024, will start beside Garcia on the front row, but it’s interesting to note that 10 different drivers won the 10 races prior to 2024.”

NASCAR Cup Series driver, William Byron, will participate in the Truck Series event for Spire Motorsports in the No. 07 Chevrolet for Spire Motorsports this weekend at Kansas, starting in 11th place.

Other notables include Tyler Ankrum (12th), Chandler Smith (13th), Grant Enfinger (15th), Layne Riggs (16th), Stewart Friesen (19th), Connor Mosack (20th), Daniel Hemric (22nd), Brandon Jones (24th), and Matt Crafton (25th).

Ty Majeski, Carson Hocevar and Ben Rhodes rounded out the top five in the qualifying session. Rajah Caruth, Kaden Honeycutt, Dawson Sutton, Tanner Gray and Gio Ruggiero completed the top 10.

You can tune into the Heart of America 200 at Kansas Speedway at 7:30 p.m. ET on FS1 with radio coverage provided by SiriusXM NASCAR Radio and MRN.

Truck Series Starting Lineup at Kansas: