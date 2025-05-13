Overplay Joins Forces with Front Row Motorsports in New Partnership

User-generated Gaming Platform to Serve as Primary Partner of Todd Gilliland in Coca-Cola 600

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (May 13, 2025)- Todd Gilliland will sport a new look on his No. 34 Ford Mustang Dark Horse as Overplay joins forces with Front Row Motorsports (FRM) in a new partnership for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season.

Overplay— the world’s first user-generated gaming platform where anyone can make games from videos—will team up with FRM and Gilliland at the Charlotte Motor Speedway for the Coca-Cola 600, a crown jewel event for stock car racing’s premier division.

Founded by seasoned interactive media executives Dan Projansky and Caroline Strzalka, Overplay aims to democratize game development and make it accessible to everyone. By downloading the Overplay app users can gamify their lives instantly! The platform already has hundreds of thousands of downloads and millions of games played. Overplay was also featured in Season 15 of Shark Tank where the company struck a deal with billionaire investor Mark Cuban.

“With our partnership with Todd Gilliland, we’re celebrating a number of firsts: the first time our Overplay logo is on a NASCAR Cup Series car, and the first time that race car drivers can make games for their fans using Overplay’s technology,” said Dan Projansky, Co-Founder and CEO of Overplay. “It’s a dream come true to see Overplay’s brand and gaming capabilities come to life through our partnership with Front Row Motorsports. What does it feel like to play games featuring Todd? Scan the QR code on his car and find out!”

Fans can also play all of Todd Gilliland’s games for FREE at https://overplay.com/NASCAR/toddgilliland.

“I’m really excited to welcome Overplay to the No. 34 team this season,” said Gilliland. “What they’re doing—giving everyday users the tools to create and share their own games from short videos—is something totally unique and forward-thinking. It’s awesome to be partnered with a brand that’s pushing the boundaries of creativity and accessibility in gaming. I can’t wait to represent them on and off the track.”

Fans can watch the No. 34 Overplay Ford Mustang take on the Coca-Cola 600, May 25th at 6:00 PM ET on Amazon Prime. Fans can also listen in from the Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM channel 90.

ABOUT OVERPLAY

Overplay is a user-generated gaming platform that gives users the ability to create their own games from short videos and share them with the world instantly. Founded by seasoned interactive media executives Dan Projansky and Caroline Strzalka, Overplay aims to democratize game development and make it accessible to everyone. The platform has generated over 2 million games played and well over 300,000 app downloads. Overplay is backed by venture capitalists N29 Capital Partners, Village Global, Gaingels, Sound Media Ventures, Plus Eight Equity Partners, Red & Blue Ventures, Band of Angels, Stampede Ventures, Outlander Capital, Singularity Capital, Everyrealm, Adobe Fund for Design, as well as angels from Warner Brothers and Riot Games. For more information, please visit overplay.com.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @teamfrm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.