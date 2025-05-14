Featured HeadlineNASCAR Cup PR

CARVANA UNVEILS JIMMIE JOHNSON’S 700TH START TRIBUTE PAINT SCHEME FOR COCA-COLA 600, HONORING NASCAR LEGACY AND FALLEN HEROES

By Official Release
3 Minute Read

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (May 14, 2025) – Carvana, an industry pioneer for buying and selling used cars online, today unveiled a special paint scheme for NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson’s No. 84 Toyota, commemorating his historic 700th career start at the upcoming Coca-Cola 600, at the very track where he made his first NASCAR Cup Series start in 2001.

After a strong third-place finish at the 2025 Daytona 500, Johnson returns to Charlotte Motor Speedway, a venue where he has earned eight Cup Series victories, including four in the prestigious Coca-Cola 600. The design honors Johnson’s storied career with Hendrick Motorsports and now as co-owner and driver with LEGACY MOTOR CLUB™. This milestone start is commemorated with a dynamic throwback design featuring Johnson’s signature neon yellow numbers, a nod to his championship-winning No. 48, alongside Carvana’s distinctive branding and American flag-inspired stripes for a modern, patriotic look.

“This special throwback design celebrates Jimmie’s legendary NASCAR career,” said Ryan Keeton, Carvana Co-Founder and Chief Brand Officer. “Reaching 700 starts is a remarkable milestone, and we’re proud to celebrate it alongside him. We’re excited to share this meaningful tribute with fans and honor Jimmie’s lasting legacy in the sport.”

The tribute extends beyond racing history. As part of NASCAR’s “600 Miles of Remembrance” on Memorial Day weekend, Johnson’s No. 84 will carry the name of 1st Lt. Matthew Robert Davis, USMC, a fallen service member selected in partnership with CarVets, Carvana’s Veteran-focused Employee Resource Group, ensuring every lap is run in honor of a hero’s sacrifice.

“To reach my 700th start at the very race and track where my Cup career began makes this moment incredibly special,” said Jimmie Johnson, seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and co-owner of LEGACY MOTOR CLUB™. “It’s a full-circle journey, and to share it with fans on Memorial Day weekend while honoring a fallen service member adds even more meaning.”

Fans can see the No. 84 Carvana Toyota debut during Coca-Cola 600 activities on May 25, with race coverage beginning at 6:00 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime. For exclusive first looks and behind-the-scenes content, follow Carvana Racing on Instagram and X.

ABOUT CARVANA: Carvana’s mission is to change the way people buy and sell cars. Since launching in 2013, Carvana has revolutionized automotive retail and delighted millions of customers with an offering that is fun, fast, and fair. With Carvana, customers can find a car, get financing, trade-in, and complete a purchase entirely online with the convenience of delivery or local pick-up as soon as the same day. Carvana’s unique offering is powered by its passionate team, differentiated national infrastructure, and purpose-built technology.

For more information, please visit www.carvana.com.

ABOUT LEGACY MOTOR CLUB: (LEGACY MC) is a premier auto racing organization co-owned by seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and 2024 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee, Jimmie Johnson and Knighthead Capital Management, LLC. Drawing from a rich tradition of success, LEGACY MC is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of motorsport and setting new standards of excellence. The CLUB competes under the Toyota Gazoo Racing banner in the NASCAR Cup Series with the No. 43 Toyota Camry XSE piloted by Erik Jones and the No. 42 Toyota Camry XSE driven by John Hunter Nemechek. Johnson also races on a limited basis in the No. 84 Toyota Camry XSE. With NASCAR legend and Hall of Famer Richard Petty, “The King”, serving as CLUB Ambassador, LEGACY MC blends timeless racing traditions with a new forward-thinking vision. As an inclusive community for motorsport enthusiasts, LEGACY MC honors both its storied past and the promising future of its members, always striving for victory and championship glory at the pinnacle of NASCAR competition.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
Overplay Joins Forces with Front Row Motorsports in New Partnership
Next article
NFL Legend, Lead FOX NFL Analyst Tom Brady in Fastest Seat at Indianapolis 500,Driven by Jimmie Johnson

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Video thumbnail
Schedule and Highlights for All Star Race at North Wilkesboro
01:39
Video thumbnail
Larson dominates the AdventHealth 400 at Kansas
01:28
Video thumbnail
Kansas Speedway NCS Race Winner Kyle Larson post race Q&A
13:59
Video thumbnail
Kyle Larson masters the competition with dominant Cup victory at Kansas
02:48

Latest articles

Front Row Motorsports: North Wilkesboro Speedway NCTS Race Advance- Layne Riggs / Chandler Smith

Official Release -
Layne Riggs heads to North Wilkesboro, North Carolina this Saturday for 250 laps at the historic North Wilkesboro Speedway.
Read more

Front Row Motorsports: North Wilkesboro Speedway Competition Notes- Todd Gilliland

Official Release -
For Todd Gilliland, the 24-year-old driver must race his way into the main event in the All-Star Open race on Sunday at 5:30 pm ET.
Read more

Front Row Motorsports: North Wilkesboro Speedway Competition Notes – Zane Smith

Official Release -
The NASCAR Cup Series makes its annual visit to the North Wilkesboro Speedway for All-Star weekend.
Read more

Chase Elliott Takes to the Sea as Mission 600 Visits US Coast Guard Station...

Official Release -
2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion and Coca-Cola Racing Family driver Chase Elliott took to the high seas Tuesday during the final stop of the 2025 Mission 600 campaign.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category