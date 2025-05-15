Young’s Motorsports North Wilkesboro May Team Preview

Young’s Motorsports | NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series

North Wilkesboro (N.C.) Speedway | Window World 250

Fast Facts

No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Jayson Alexander

Primary Partner(s): Constant Contact

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

2025 Driver Points Position: N/A

2025 Owner Points Position: 30th

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

﻿Notes of Interest:

● Welcome Aboard: The 2025 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series season continues its six-week consecutive stretch of racing, with Young’s Motorsports proud to welcome rookie Jayson Alexander to the team’s lineup to steer the team’s flagship No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST for Saturday afternoon’s Window World 250 at North Wilkesboro (N.C.) Speedway.

● About Jayson: Apex, North Carolina’s Jayson Alexander is a 22-year-old driver racing in the ARCA Menards Series and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series.

As an accomplished eSports driver, Alexander was able to make the jump to real-life racing to pursue

his dream of climbing the NASCAR ladder. Off the track, he is a recent graduate of Queens University of Charlotte with a degree in Business Administration and a former Division One Athlete playing goalie for the university’s Men’s Lacrosse Team.

Alexander is also a recently commissioned member of the North Carolina National Guard after graduating as an Army ROTC Cadet for the UNCC 49er Battalion.

● All-Aboard!: For the 10th of 25 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series races this season, Constant Contact will serve as the primary marketing partner for Saturday’s No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST for the 200-lap race.

Constant Contact helps small businesses do more business. We have been revolutionizing the success formula for small businesses, nonprofits, and associations since 1998, and today work with more than 600,000 customers worldwide.

The company offers the only all-in-one online marketing platform that helps small businesses drive repeat business and find new customers. It features multi-channel marketing campaigns (newsletters | announcements, offers | promotions, online listings, events | registration, and feedback) combined with shared content, contacts, and reporting; free award-winning coaching and product support; and integrations with critical business tools – all from a single login.

The company’s extensive network of educators, consultants/resellers, technology providers, franchises, and national associations offer further support to help small organizations succeed and grow. Through its Innovation Loft, Constant Contact is fueling the next generation of small business technology.

● He’ll Be Back for More: In addition to North Wilkesboro Speedway, Alexander will return to the Mooresville, N.C.-based team for at least two more Truck Series races this season, including Lucas Oil Raceway at Indianapolis on July 25 and New Hampshire Motor Speedway on September 20.

● Jayson Alexander Truck Series North Wilkesboro Speedway Stats: Saturday afternoon’s Window World 250 will mark Alexander’s first career NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series start at the historic 0.625-mile paved oval.

The race continues the fast-paced stretch of the 2025 Truck Series season and will be part of a tripleheader weekend alongside the NASCAR Whelen Modified Series and NASCAR Cup Series.

Kicking off the weekend, the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series will have a Saturday afternoon shootout, with the Truck Series expected to deliver its signature thrilling short track action in the heart of the Tar Heel State.

The weekend will culminate on Sunday, May 18, with the NASCAR Whelen Modified Series hosting a fender-bender showdown, followed later in the day by the NASCAR Cup Series taking center stage for the exhibition NASCAR All-Star Race.

North Wilkesboro Speedway serves as the site of the 10th race of an expanded 2025 Truck Series calendar, which has grown by two races compared to the 2024 season.

● Jayson Alexander Truck Series Career Stats: Entering North Wilkesboro, Alexander has just one career Truck Series start.

Last summer, he made his NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series debut at The Milwaukee (Wisc.) Mile, where he finished 36th while driving for the then-newly formed Floridian Motorsports aboard the No. 21 Ford F-150.

● Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series at North Wilkesboro Speedway: This weekend will mark Young’s Motorsports’ fifth NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series start at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

The organization posted a team-best finish of 17th at the track on Saturday, May 20, 2023, with current Truck Series competition Kaden Honeycutt at the wheel in the 2023 edition of the Tyson 250.

Since 2023, the Mooresville, N.C.-based Young’s Motorsports team has had an average starting position of 25.5 and an average finish of 22.3 in four North Wilkesboro Speedway starts overall.

● Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series History: Since entering the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series in 2012, the Mooresville, N.C., – based organization has logged 519 starts from 70 drivers, resulting in solid performances that include two victories (Talladega Superspeedway 2019 and 2021), seven top-five finishes and 33 top-10 finishes, with an average starting position of 23.2 and an average finishing position of 22.2.

● Follow on Social Media: For more on Jayson Alexander, please visit jarracing.com, like him on Facebook, and follow him on Instagram and X | Twitter.

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and X |Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

Jayson Alexander Pre-Race Quotes:

On North Wilkesboro Speedway: “I am feeling incredibly excited and thankful to have the opportunity to race at North Wilkesboro this weekend. It was a long offseason, and I did not know if I’d get the chance to race in Trucks again.

“Thankfully, I have some incredible partners that stepped up and an amazing team that has given me the chance to race again at this level.”

On North Wilkesboro Speedway Preparation: “To prepare for North Wilkesboro, I have been running a ton of laps on the simulator.

“But that’s not all. I also ran the Late Model feature this past weekend at Caraway Speedway to shake the rust off and will continue to test throughout the weekend to get back into race form.”

On North Wilkesboro Speedway Goals: “A satisfying finish for us is to run all the laps and come home in one piece. This is a huge learning opportunity for me, and I want to make the most out of it. But a top 25 wouldn’t hurt!”

On the Importance of Solid 2025 Truck Series Debut: “It is incredibly important for us to run a good race this weekend. Like I mentioned, this is a huge learning opportunity, and we want to have success to propel us for the rest of our season.”

On the Opportunity to Compete in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: “Competing in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series is a dream come true.

“I never thought that I’d have this chance, especially since I started racing only three years ago. Competing in this series is a massive step for my career, and I am ready to take on the challenge!”

Race Information:

The Window World 250 (250 laps | 156.25 miles) is the 10th of 25 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series races on the 2025 schedule. The one-day show begins with practice on Saturday, May 17, 2025, from 9:35 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Qualifying is set to follow at 10:35 a.m. The 36-truck field will take the green flag shortly after 1:30 p.m., with live coverage on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), the NASCAR Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (Eastern).