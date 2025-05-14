Thrilling racing, great entertainment on tap for Atlanta’s Night Race

HAMPTON, Ga. (May 14, 2025) – Atlanta’s Night Race will not only feature some of the most thrilling racing on the NASCAR circuit – it’ll also include great live entertainment to compliment the high-speed action.

Fan-favorite attractions and events return for the June 26-28 Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Here’s a few of the highlights:

THOR Camper Appreciation Party

Race weekend kicks off with a massive party at the Speedway Experience Powered by EchoPark Automotive in the AMS Fan Zone. Revamped for 2025, the THOR Camper Appreciation Party now occupies this larger, more centralized space – with more room for the games, attractions, live music and special guest appearances that longtime fans look forward to every year.

Canine Stars Stunt Dog Show

The Canine Stars have become a staple of the AMS Fan Zone and the Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart weekend will be no exception! These high-flying dogs will dazzle fans with their tricks and skills with shows all weekend long. The best part? These shows are all free to enjoy in the AMS Fan Zone!

Party in the Peach Pit

Another fan-favorite is this massive party in the middle of Atlanta Motor Speedway’s infield – happening Friday night, June 27, following the conclusion of the Focused Health 250! The Peach Pit packs laser lights, fireworks, games, live music, and more all into one awesome party in the heart of the speedway.

Sea Lion Splash

New for the 2025, the sea lions made quite a splash in their first trip to Atlanta Motor Speedway earlier this year. The Sea Lion Splash returns to captivate crowds with an entertaining and informative presentation showcases the relationship between an “adopted family” of rescued sea lions and their handlers.

These lovable and playful sea lions will be performing all weekend in the AMS Fan Zone as another free attraction for fans in attendance to enjoy!

Speedway Experience Powered by EchoPark Automotive

Before the green flag drops, the Speedway Experience Powered by EchoPark Automotive is where race fans want to be!

This massive, free attraction in the AMS Fan Zone features live music, special guest appearances, and games all weekend long. Its headline attraction – Trackside Live! with Kenny Wallace, John Roberts, and Jose Castillo – brings the stars of NASCAR to the fans before they hit the track for 400 miles of racing.

High-speed, action-packed racing

Race weekend’s entertainment compliments a slate of thrilling NASCAR action at AMS, which has established itself as one of NASCAR’s most exciting tracks. The atmosphere of racing under the lights on Friday and Saturday night, June 27 and 28, will only add to the intensity and excitement for fans in attendance.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series kicks off the on-track thrills Friday night in the Focused Health 250. NASCAR’s brightest stars will shine under the lights Saturday night in the Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart in the first-ever Saturday night NASCAR Cup Series race at AMS.

More information on the June 26-28 Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart weekend and ticket availability can be found online at AtlantaMotorSpeedway.com.

