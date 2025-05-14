NFL Legend, Lead FOX NFL Analyst Tom Brady in Fastest Seat at Indianapolis 500,Driven by Jimmie Johnson

Seven-Time Super Bowl Champion, Seven-Time NASCAR Cup Series Champion Pair Up for ‘G.O.A.T.’ Drive

INDIANAPOLIS (Wednesday, May 14, 2025) – Tom Brady, the winningest quarterback in NFL history with seven Super Bowl championships and the lead FOX NFL analyst, will ride in the Fastest Seat in Sports at the 109th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge on Sunday, May 25 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, live on FOX. In fitting fashion, the Fastest Seat will be driven by seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and 2022 Indianapolis 500 Rookie of the Year Jimmie Johnson.

In addition to his record seven Super Bowl championships, Brady is a five-time Super Bowl MVP (XXXVI, XXXVIII, XLIX, LI, LV), three-time Associated Press Most Valuable Player (2007, 2010, 2017), 15-time Pro Bowler (2001, 2004, 2005, 2007, 2009-2018, 2021), two-time NFL Offensive Player of the Year (2007, 2010), Associated Press Comeback Player of the Year (2009), three-time Associated Press First-Team All-Pro Selection (2007, 2010, 2017), three-time Second-Team All-Pro (2005, 2016, 2021) and Associated Press Male Athlete of the Year (2007).

He was named to the NFL’s 2010s All-Decade Team and the NFL 100th Anniversary All-Time Team. Brady was a two-time Sports Illustrated Sportsman of the Year (2005, 2021) and winner of the Bert Bell Award (2007), presented by the Maxwell Football Club to the player of the year in the NFL.

Brady joins a long list of celebrated INDYCAR Fastest Seat in Sports passengers as he leads the field to green in a custom INDYCAR SERIES car with a special back passenger seat. This high-speed, high-octane, super-charged thrill ride was taken by FOX MLB analyst and World Series champion Alex Rodriguez to open the season in St. Petersburg and has been taken by music superstars Lady Gaga, Diplo and Jon Bon Jovi, actors Mark Wahlberg and Simu Liu, and more.

Johnson, a member of the NASCAR Hall of Fame, drove for Hendrick Motorsports in the No. 48 for 19 seasons of his NASCAR career. After he gives Brady the ride of a lifetime, Johnson will fly to Charlotte and make his 700th career series start in the 600-mile event at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Johnson is the co-owner of LEGACY MOTOR CLUB, which fields two entries in the NASCAR Cup Series and one part-time entry for Johnson in the No. 84.

Johnson co-holds the record with Dale Earnhardt and Richard Petty for most premier series championships and is the only driver in NASCAR history to win five consecutive titles (2006-10). For two seasons, Johnson competed in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES for Chip Ganassi Racing and qualified in the fourth row at the 2022 Indianapolis 500. Johnson is the only race car driver to be named Associated Press Male Athlete of the Year (2009), an accomplishment that also ties him to Brady.

“I love the Indy 500,” Johnson said. “There is an energy and excitement around the ‘500’ that is unlike anything I have experienced before. Certainly, pre-race ceremonies are the ultimate racing experience that I’ve had outside of the car. I’m thrilled to be a part of the program and to see the stands full one more time. I’m extremely honored to come back and do it and to be able to also share this experience with another seven-time champion.”

Coverage of the 109th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge begins at 10 a.m. ET on FOX, FOX Deportes and the FOX Sports app.

