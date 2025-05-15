Shell Starship 3.0 Unveiled To Drive New Era of Energy-Efficient Transport in Racing

First Natural Gas-Powered Class 8 Truck To Join INDYCAR Fleet; New Emissions Tracking Technology from NTT DATA Announced

INDIANAPOLIS (Thursday, May 15, 2025) – The NTT INDYCAR SERIES and Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS) continue accelerating toward a cleaner future with new initiatives unveiled May 15 at the iconic racing venue.

As part of their broader push toward a zero-waste event and reduced operational emissions, INDYCAR and IMS announced the addition of Shell’s Starship 3.0 – a groundbreaking, natural gas-powered transporter – to the series’ fleet after the 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge.

Shell Starship 3.0 will serve as the new transporter for INDYCAR’s Pennzoil Tech Inspection Trailer for the remainder of the 2025 season. Its debut marks a major milestone in Penske Entertainment’s long-term sustainability strategy, which includes investments in onsite recycling infrastructure for glass and polystyrene diversion programs at IMS and a recently launched emissions tracking platform for INDYCAR, in partnership with NTT DATA.

A Starship Built for the Road Ahead

Shell Starship 3.0 is powered by a Cummins X15N™ natural gas engine – making it the first natural gas-powered Class 8 truck operating within a national motorsports fleet in North America. It will haul INDYCAR’s Pennzoil Tech Inspection Trailer starting with the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear on June 1.

With a lightweight, carbon fiber body, advanced aerodynamic design, a mirror-replacement camera system and Shell Rotella natural gas engine oil, the Shell Starship is designed to demonstrate what’s possible when cutting-edge commercial freight technology meets environmental responsibility.

“Integrating Shell Starship into INDYCAR’s operations is an exciting next step in demonstrating how cutting-edge technologies can support real-world logistics while helping reduce carbon emissions,” said Thomas Mueller, general manager of Commercial Road Transport at Shell. “This is innovation in motion, and we look forward to seeing how the Starship performs in a practical application in demanding environments.”

Shell Starship is the result of a multiyear innovation and testing program developed in collaboration with the North American Council for Freight Efficiency (NACFE), which has independently verified the truck’s results since its inception in 2018.

Natural gas-powered engines, like the Cummins X15N, emit less CO₂ than traditional diesel counterparts and can run on renewable natural gas (RNG), a fuel derived from organic waste that’s interchangeable with CNG and LNG. In some applications, RNG can even deliver a negative carbon intensity score compared to fossil fuels on a life cycle basis, depending on feedstocks[1],making it a powerful tool for decarbonizing transport.

Data-Powered Progress: Emissions Tracking Software from NTT DATA

Also announced today was new emissions tracking software from NTT DATA, the Official Technology Partner of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES. Developed in partnership with Penske, this AI-powered emissions management platform will provide INDYCAR and its partners with data-driven insights into the carbon footprint of race operations and logistics throughout the season.

The cutting-edge system streamlines carbon accounting – the process of calculating greenhouse gas emissions – by collecting, standardizing and transforming diverse activity data into real-time dashboards and custom reports, offering actionable insights into the size, composition and overall health of emissions data.

“As a global leader in digital business and technology services, NTT DATA is proud to support INDYCAR and its partner in their sustainability journey,” said David Costa, chief sustainability, business officer, NTT DATA, Inc. “Our software platform is empowering INDYCAR with comprehensive emissions tracking and reporting capabilities, seamlessly integrating data from operational activities and vendor partnerships. By streamlining the data collection process, we’re enabling INDYCAR to make informed, data-driven decisions that contribute to a reduced environmental footprint.”

Shell is among the early adopters of this software, which will be rolled out more broadly in the coming weeks as part of INDYCAR’s commitment to transparency and environmental innovation. This collaboration has laid a strong foundation for joint sustainability efforts, helping to drive Penske’s long-term environmental targets forward and enabling its application across multiple sports platforms.

Together, these announcements underscore the powerful alliance between Shell, NTT DATA, and INDYCAR to drive a more sustainable future for racing – on and off the track.

[1] California Air Resource Board – LCFS Pathway Certified Carbon Intensities | California Air Resources Board: LCFS Pathway Certified Carbon Intensities | California Air Resources Board