Two-Time Reigning Winner Newgarden Stays Speedy as Fast Friday Looms

INDIANAPOLIS (Thursday, May 15, 2025) – The usual – and speedy – suspects occupied the top of the charts Thursday in practice for the 109th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge, but the first true measure of ultimate pace will be revealed Friday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Two-time reigning “500” winner Josef Newgarden led the six-hour session at 226.632 mph in the No. 2 Shell V-Power NiTRO+ Team Penske Chevrolet. Newgarden, who has been in the top three all three days of practice, is trying to become the first driver to win “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” three consecutive years.

Speeds will jump during the next practice, from noon-6 p.m. ET on Fast Friday presented by Turtle Wax (noon-4 p.m., FS2; 4-6 p.m., FS1; FOX Sports app, INDYCAR Radio Network). The Honda and Chevrolet engines that power the field will feature approximately 100 more horsepower due to increased boost levels that also will be available during PPG Presents Armed Forces Qualifying on Saturday and Sunday.

“Pretty solid week so far,” Newgarden said. “The team’s been doing a lot of great work. We’ve showed up really prepared. We’re still going through the motions – can’t get ahead of ourselves. We’re excited for Fast Friday.

“It’s going to be quite hot tomorrow, so we’re going to try to work around that and forecast the change going into Saturday and Sunday as the temperature is going fluctuate quite a bit from what we’re going to see on Fast Friday.”

Conditions today on the 2.5-mile oval changed from the first two days of practice, as air temperatures climbed to nearly 90 degrees with no rain after showers interrupted practice in cooler weather Tuesday and Wednesday.

Six-time NTT INDYCAR SERIES champion Scott Dixon was second at 225.457 in the No. 9 PNC Bank Chip Ganassi Racing Honda. Dixon has ended up in the top four all three days this week as he seeks his second “500” victory and first since 2008.

Conor Daly continued his strong week in the No. 76 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet by posting the third-fastest speed of the day, 224.893. After ranking 21st Tuesday, Daly has been in the top five the last two days.

Pato O’Ward, passed by Newgarden on the final lap of the race last year, was fourth at 224.467 in the No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet. 2014 Indy 500 winner Ryan Hunter-Reay rounded out the top five at 223.983 in the No. 23 DRR CUSICK WEDBUSH SECURITIES Chevrolet.

Drivers spent much of the day continuing to hone Race Day setups in traffic. But a few drivers began qualifying simulations later in the day, running without the benefit of an aerodynamic tow.

Two-time series champion Newgarden was the fastest driver on the no-tow list at 222.555. But Kyle Kirkwood cemented himself as a driver to watch on Fast Friday presented by Turtle Wax and in PPG Presents Armed Forces Qualifying this weekend, as he was the second fastest without a tow at 222.372 in the No. 27 Siemens Honda of Andretti Global after leading the no-tow chart the first two days of practice.

Christian Rasmussen was the first driver to make contact with the SAFER Barrier this week. At 4:13 p.m. ET, Rasmussen spun in Turn 2 and made light contact with the rear of the No. 21 ECR Splenda Chevrolet. Rasmussen was unhurt and returned to the track later in the day after repairs to slight damage.

All 34 drivers attempting to earn one of the 33 spots in the starting field turned a total of 2,213 laps (5,532.5 miles) today.

Before the six-hour practice started today, Arrow McLaren Team Principal Tony Kanaan completed his refresher test in the No. 17 HendrickCars.com Arrow McLaren Chevrolet driven by 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson. 2013 Indy 500 winner Kanaan will be on standby to substitute for Larson in the car on Race Day, May 25 if a weather delay forces Larson to leave for his full-time NASCAR drive at Charlotte Motor Speedway before the Indy 500 starts.

Larson is attempting the “double” of racing in the Indy 500 and the NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday, May 25.

The 109th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge is scheduled for Sunday, May 25 (10 a.m. ET, FOX, FOX Deportes, FOX Sports app, INDYCAR Radio Network).