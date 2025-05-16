CHEVROLET IN INDYCAR: GET TO KNOW THE 18 DRIVERS ATTEMPTING TO QUALIFY FOR THE 109th INDIANAPOLIS 500

Chevrolet Power Represented by 18 Teams and Drivers as Preparations Continue for Qualifying to Make 33-Car Field of 109th Running of Indianapolis 500

INDIANAPOLIS (May 16, 2025) – After consistent results during the first three days of practice for the Indianapolis 500 for the Team Chevy drivers and teams, the boost gets turned up for Fast Friday presented by Turtle Wax and PPG Presents Armed Forces Qualifying. The boost on the Chevrolet INDYCAR V6 goes from 1.3 bar to 1.5 bar, which equates to 70 extra horsepower and lap speeds over 230mph.

As the “Month of May” rolls on, Team Chevy is proud to introduce (listed by organization) the 18 drivers and their cars ready for Fast Friday:

A.J. Foyt Enterprises

No. 4 Clarience Technologies Chevrolet:

Name: David Malukas

Team: A.J. Foyt Enterprises

Age: 23

Hometown: Chicago, Illinois

Residence: Chicago, Illinois

Indianapolis 500 starts: 2

Best Indianapolis 500 finish: 16th

Best Indianapolis 500 start: 13th

Indianapolis 500 Laps Led: 0

Combined Practice Rank: 7th

Combined Non-Tow Practice Rank: 14th

No. 14 Homes For Our Troops Chevrolet

Name: Santino Ferrucci

Team: A.J. Foyt Enterprises

Age: 26

Hometown: Woodbury, Connecticut

Residence: Dallas, Texas

Indianapolis 500 starts: 6

Best Indianapolis 500 finish: 3rd

Best Indianapolis 500 start: 4th

Indianapolis 500 Laps Led: 16

Combined Practice Rank: 34th

Combined Non-Tow Practice Rank: 28th

Arrow McLaren

No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Name: Pato O’Ward

Team: Arrow McLaren

Age: 26

Hometown: Monterrey, Mexico

Residence: Monterrey, Mexico

Indianapolis 500 starts: 5

Best Indianapolis 500 finish: 2nd

Best Indianapolis 500 start: 5th

Indianapolis 500 Laps Led: 93

Combined Practice Rank: 9th

Combined Non-Tow Practice Rank: 15th

No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Name: Nolan Siegel

Team: Arrow McLaren

Age: 20

Hometown: Palo Alto, California

Residence: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis 500 starts: Rookie

Best Indianapolis 500 finish: Rookie

Best Indianapolis 500 start: Rookie

Indianapolis 500 Laps Led: Rookie

Combined Practice Rank: 25th

Combined Non-Tow Practice Rank:24th

No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Name: Christian Lundgaard

Team: Arrow McLaren

Age: 23

Hometown: Hedensted, Denmark

Residence: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis 500 starts: 3

Best Indianapolis 500 finish: 13th

Best Indianapolis 500 start: 28th

Indianapolis 500 Laps Led: 5

Combined Practice Rank: 32nd

Combined Non-Tow Practice Rank: 33rd

No. 17 HendrickCars.com Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Name: Kyle Larson

Team: Arrow McLaren

Age: 32

Hometown: Elk Grove, California

Residence: Mooresville, North Carolina

Indianapolis 500 starts: 1

Best Indianapolis 500 finish: 18th

Best Indianapolis 500 start: 15th

Indianapolis 500 Laps Led: 4

Combined Practice Rank: 18th

Combined Non-Tow Practice Rank: 29th

Dreyer & Reinbold Racing

No.23 DRR CUSICK WEDBUSH SECURITIES﻿

Name: Ryan Hunter-Reay

Team: Dreyer & Reinbold Racing

Age: 44

Hometown: Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Residence: Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Indianapolis 500 starts: 16

Best Indianapolis 500 finish: win (2014)

Best Indianapolis 500 start: 3rd

Indianapolis 500 Laps Led: 171

Combined Practice Rank: 19th

Combined Non-Tow Practice Rank: 26th

No. 24 DRR CUSICK INVST

Name: Jack Harvey

Team: Dreyer & Reinbold Racing

Age: 32

Hometown: Bassingham, England

Residence: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis 500 starts: 7

Best Indianapolis 500 finish: 9th

Best Indianapolis 500 start: 20th

Indianapolis 500 Laps Led: 0

Combined Practice Rank: 11th

Combined Non-Tow Practice Rank: 27th

Ed Carpenter Racing

No. 20 Java House ECR Chevrolet

Name: Alexander Rossi

Team: Ed Carpenter Racing

Age: 33

Hometown: Nevada City, California

Residence: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis 500 starts: 9

Best Indianapolis 500 finish: win (2016)

Best Indianapolis 500 start: 3rd

Indianapolis 500 Laps Led: 93

Combined Practice Rank:12th

Combined Non-Tow Practice Rank: 7th

No. 21 Splenda ECR Chevrolet

Name: Christian Rasmussen

Team: Ed Carpenter Racing

Age: 24

Hometown: Copenhagen, Denmark

Residence: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis 500 starts: 1

Best Indianapolis 500 finish: 12th

Best Indianapolis 500 start: 24th

Indianapolis 500 Laps Led: 0

Combined Practice Rank: 13th

Combined Non-Tow Practice Rank: 4th

No. 33 ECR Splenda Stevia Chevrolet

Name: Ed Carpenter

Team: Ed Carpenter Racing

Age: 44

Hometown: Indianapolis, Indiana

Residence: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis 500 starts: 21

Best Indianapolis 500 finish: 2nd

Best Indianapolis 500 start: pole (2013, 2014, 2018)

Indianapolis 500 Laps Led: 149

Combined Practice Rank: 26th

Combined Non-Tow Practice Rank: 21st

Juncos Hollinger Racing

No. 76 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet

Name: Conor Daly

Team: Juncos Hollinger Racing

Age: 33

Hometown: Noblesville, Indiana

Residence: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis 500 starts: 11

Best Indianapolis 500 finish: 6th

Best Indianapolis 500 start: 11th

Indianapolis 500 Laps Led: 69

Combined Practice Rank: 6th

Combined Non-Tow Practice Rank: 9th

No. 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet

Name: Sting Ray Robb

Team: Juncos Hollinger Racing

Age: 23

Hometown: Payette, Idaho

Residence: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis 500 starts: 2

Best Indianapolis 500 finish: 16th

Best Indianapolis 500 start: 23rd

Indianapolis 500 Laps Led: 23

Combined Practice Rank: 27th

Combined Non-Tow Practice Rank: 11th

PREMA Racing

No. 83 PREMA Racing Chevrolet

Name: Robert Shwartzman

Team: PREMA Racing

Age: 25

Hometown: Tel Aviv, Isreal

Residence: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis 500 starts: Rookie

Best Indianapolis 500 finish: Rookie

Best Indianapolis 500 start: Rookie

Indianapolis 500 Laps Led: Rookie

Combined Practice Rank: 31th

Combined Non-Tow Practice Rank:16th

No. 90 PREMA Racing Chevrolet

Name: Callum Ilott

Team: PREMA Racing

Age: 26

Hometown: Cambridge, England

Residence: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis 500 starts: 3

Best Indianapolis 500 finish: 11th

Best Indianapolis 500 start: 15th

Indianapolis 500 Laps Led: 6

Combined Practice Rank: 33rd

Combined Non-Tow Practice Rank: 16th

Team Penske

No. 2 Shell V-Power NiTRO+ Team Penske Chevrolet

Name: Josef Newgarden

Team: Team Penske

Age: 34

Hometown: Nashville, Tennessee

Residence: Nashville, Tennessee

Indianapolis 500 starts: 13

Best Indianapolis 500 finish: Win (2023, 2024)

Best Indianapolis 500 start: 2nd

Indianapolis 500 Laps Led: 69

Combined Practice Rank: 3rd

Combined Non-Tow Practice Rank: 2nd

No.3 Pennzoil Team Penske Chevrolet

Name: Scott McLaughlin

Team: Team Penske

Age: 31

Hometown: Christchurch, New Zealand

Residence: Charlotte, North Carolina

Indianapolis 500 starts: 4

Best Indianapolis 500 finish: 6th

Best Indianapolis 500 start: Pole (2024)

Indianapolis 500 Laps Led: 66

Combined Practice Rank: 5th

Combined Non-Tow Practice Rank:3rd

No.12 Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet

Name: Will Power

Team: Team Penske

Age: 44

Hometown: Toowoomba, Australia

Residence: Charlotte, North Carolina

Indianapolis 500 starts: 17

Best Indianapolis 500 finish: Win (2018)

Best Indianapolis 500 start: 2nd

Indianapolis 500 Laps Led: 145

Combined Practice Rank: 2nd

Combined Non-Tow Practice Rank: 8th

