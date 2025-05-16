NTT IndyCar

CHEVROLET IN INDYCAR: GET TO KNOW THE 18 DRIVERS ATTEMPTING TO QUALIFY FOR THE 109th INDIANAPOLIS 500

By Official Release
4 Minute Read

Chevrolet Power Represented by 18 Teams and Drivers as Preparations Continue for Qualifying to Make 33-Car Field of 109th Running of Indianapolis 500

INDIANAPOLIS (May 16, 2025) – After consistent results during the first three days of practice for the Indianapolis 500 for the Team Chevy drivers and teams, the boost gets turned up for Fast Friday presented by Turtle Wax and PPG Presents Armed Forces Qualifying. The boost on the Chevrolet INDYCAR V6 goes from 1.3 bar to 1.5 bar, which equates to 70 extra horsepower and lap speeds over 230mph.

As the “Month of May” rolls on, Team Chevy is proud to introduce (listed by organization) the 18 drivers and their cars ready for Fast Friday:

A.J. Foyt Enterprises
No. 4 Clarience Technologies Chevrolet:

Name: David Malukas
Team: A.J. Foyt Enterprises
Age: 23
Hometown: Chicago, Illinois
Residence: Chicago, Illinois
Indianapolis 500 starts: 2
Best Indianapolis 500 finish: 16th
Best Indianapolis 500 start: 13th
Indianapolis 500 Laps Led: 0
Combined Practice Rank: 7th
Combined Non-Tow Practice Rank: 14th

No. 14 Homes For Our Troops Chevrolet

Name: Santino Ferrucci
Team: A.J. Foyt Enterprises
Age: 26
Hometown: Woodbury, Connecticut
Residence: Dallas, Texas
Indianapolis 500 starts: 6
Best Indianapolis 500 finish: 3rd
Best Indianapolis 500 start: 4th
Indianapolis 500 Laps Led: 16
Combined Practice Rank: 34th
Combined Non-Tow Practice Rank: 28th

Arrow McLaren
No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Name: Pato O’Ward
Team: Arrow McLaren
Age: 26
Hometown: Monterrey, Mexico
Residence: Monterrey, Mexico
Indianapolis 500 starts: 5
Best Indianapolis 500 finish: 2nd
Best Indianapolis 500 start: 5th
Indianapolis 500 Laps Led: 93
Combined Practice Rank: 9th
Combined Non-Tow Practice Rank: 15th

No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Name: Nolan Siegel
Team: Arrow McLaren
Age: 20
Hometown: Palo Alto, California
Residence: Indianapolis, Indiana
Indianapolis 500 starts: Rookie
Best Indianapolis 500 finish: Rookie
Best Indianapolis 500 start: Rookie
Indianapolis 500 Laps Led: Rookie
Combined Practice Rank: 25th
Combined Non-Tow Practice Rank:24th

No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Name: Christian Lundgaard
Team: Arrow McLaren
Age: 23
Hometown: Hedensted, Denmark
Residence: Indianapolis, Indiana
Indianapolis 500 starts: 3
Best Indianapolis 500 finish: 13th
Best Indianapolis 500 start: 28th
Indianapolis 500 Laps Led: 5
Combined Practice Rank: 32nd
Combined Non-Tow Practice Rank: 33rd

No. 17 HendrickCars.com Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Name: Kyle Larson
Team: Arrow McLaren
Age: 32
Hometown: Elk Grove, California
Residence: Mooresville, North Carolina
Indianapolis 500 starts: 1
Best Indianapolis 500 finish: 18th
Best Indianapolis 500 start: 15th
Indianapolis 500 Laps Led: 4
Combined Practice Rank: 18th
Combined Non-Tow Practice Rank: 29th

Dreyer & Reinbold Racing
No.23 DRR CUSICK WEDBUSH SECURITIES﻿

Name: Ryan Hunter-Reay
Team: Dreyer & Reinbold Racing
Age: 44
Hometown: Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Residence: Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Indianapolis 500 starts: 16
Best Indianapolis 500 finish: win (2014)
Best Indianapolis 500 start: 3rd
Indianapolis 500 Laps Led: 171
Combined Practice Rank: 19th
Combined Non-Tow Practice Rank: 26th

No. 24 DRR CUSICK INVST

Name: Jack Harvey
Team: Dreyer & Reinbold Racing
Age: 32
Hometown: Bassingham, England
Residence: Indianapolis, Indiana
Indianapolis 500 starts: 7
Best Indianapolis 500 finish: 9th
Best Indianapolis 500 start: 20th
Indianapolis 500 Laps Led: 0
Combined Practice Rank: 11th
Combined Non-Tow Practice Rank: 27th

Ed Carpenter Racing
No. 20 Java House ECR Chevrolet

Name: Alexander Rossi
Team: Ed Carpenter Racing
Age: 33
Hometown: Nevada City, California
Residence: Indianapolis, Indiana
Indianapolis 500 starts: 9
Best Indianapolis 500 finish: win (2016)
Best Indianapolis 500 start: 3rd
Indianapolis 500 Laps Led: 93
Combined Practice Rank:12th
Combined Non-Tow Practice Rank: 7th

No. 21 Splenda ECR Chevrolet

Name: Christian Rasmussen
Team: Ed Carpenter Racing
Age: 24
Hometown: Copenhagen, Denmark
Residence: Indianapolis, Indiana
Indianapolis 500 starts: 1
Best Indianapolis 500 finish: 12th
Best Indianapolis 500 start: 24th
Indianapolis 500 Laps Led: 0
Combined Practice Rank: 13th
Combined Non-Tow Practice Rank: 4th

No. 33 ECR Splenda Stevia Chevrolet

Name: Ed Carpenter
Team: Ed Carpenter Racing
Age: 44
Hometown: Indianapolis, Indiana
Residence: Indianapolis, Indiana
Indianapolis 500 starts: 21
Best Indianapolis 500 finish: 2nd
Best Indianapolis 500 start: pole (2013, 2014, 2018)
Indianapolis 500 Laps Led: 149
Combined Practice Rank: 26th
Combined Non-Tow Practice Rank: 21st

Juncos Hollinger Racing
No. 76 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet

Name: Conor Daly
Team: Juncos Hollinger Racing
Age: 33
Hometown: Noblesville, Indiana
Residence: Indianapolis, Indiana
Indianapolis 500 starts: 11
Best Indianapolis 500 finish: 6th
Best Indianapolis 500 start: 11th
Indianapolis 500 Laps Led: 69
Combined Practice Rank: 6th
Combined Non-Tow Practice Rank: 9th

No. 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet

Name: Sting Ray Robb
Team: Juncos Hollinger Racing
Age: 23
Hometown: Payette, Idaho
Residence: Indianapolis, Indiana
Indianapolis 500 starts: 2
Best Indianapolis 500 finish: 16th
Best Indianapolis 500 start: 23rd
Indianapolis 500 Laps Led: 23
Combined Practice Rank: 27th
Combined Non-Tow Practice Rank: 11th

PREMA Racing
No. 83 PREMA Racing Chevrolet

Name: Robert Shwartzman
Team: PREMA Racing
Age: 25
Hometown: Tel Aviv, Isreal
Residence: Indianapolis, Indiana
Indianapolis 500 starts: Rookie
Best Indianapolis 500 finish: Rookie
Best Indianapolis 500 start: Rookie
Indianapolis 500 Laps Led: Rookie
Combined Practice Rank: 31th
Combined Non-Tow Practice Rank:16th

No. 90 PREMA Racing Chevrolet

Name: Callum Ilott
Team: PREMA Racing
Age: 26
Hometown: Cambridge, England
Residence: Indianapolis, Indiana
Indianapolis 500 starts: 3
Best Indianapolis 500 finish: 11th
Best Indianapolis 500 start: 15th
Indianapolis 500 Laps Led: 6
Combined Practice Rank: 33rd
Combined Non-Tow Practice Rank: 16th

Team Penske
No. 2 Shell V-Power NiTRO+ Team Penske Chevrolet

Name: Josef Newgarden
Team: Team Penske
Age: 34
Hometown: Nashville, Tennessee
Residence: Nashville, Tennessee
Indianapolis 500 starts: 13
Best Indianapolis 500 finish: Win (2023, 2024)
Best Indianapolis 500 start: 2nd
Indianapolis 500 Laps Led: 69
Combined Practice Rank: 3rd
Combined Non-Tow Practice Rank: 2nd

No.3 Pennzoil Team Penske Chevrolet

Name: Scott McLaughlin
Team: Team Penske
Age: 31
Hometown: Christchurch, New Zealand
Residence: Charlotte, North Carolina
Indianapolis 500 starts: 4
Best Indianapolis 500 finish: 6th
Best Indianapolis 500 start: Pole (2024)
Indianapolis 500 Laps Led: 66
Combined Practice Rank: 5th
Combined Non-Tow Practice Rank:3rd

No.12 Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet

Name: Will Power
Team: Team Penske
Age: 44
Hometown: Toowoomba, Australia
Residence: Charlotte, North Carolina
Indianapolis 500 starts: 17
Best Indianapolis 500 finish: Win (2018)
Best Indianapolis 500 start: 2nd
Indianapolis 500 Laps Led: 145
Combined Practice Rank: 2nd
Combined Non-Tow Practice Rank: 8th

About General Motors

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is driving the future of transportation, leveraging advanced technology to build safer, smarter, and lower emission cars, trucks, and SUVs. GM’s Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC brands offer a broad portfolio of innovative gasoline-powered vehicles and the industry’s widest range of EVs, as we move to an all-electric future. Learn more at GM.com.

