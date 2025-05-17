Truck Series PR

Toyota GAZOO Racing – NCTS North Wilkesboro Post-Race Report – 05.17.25

By Official Release
3 Minute Read

RUGGIERO SCORES FIRST STAGE WIN, LEADS TOYOTA AT NORTH WILKESBORO
Heim leads most laps, loses win on final lap after contact

NORTH WILKESBORO, NC (May 17, 2025) – Gio Ruggiero (seventh) scored his first career stage win and led Toyota with a top-10 finish in the NASCAR Truck Series race at North Wilkesboro. It is the Toyota Development Driver’s fourth top-10 in the last five races as he closes in on a provisional Playoff berth.

Corey Heim continued to run strong as he led the most laps (162 of 250) and was in the lead on the final lap when another driver made contact with Heim, which resulted in a spin. Heim was scored in 17th. He does maintain the points lead.

Toyota Development Driver Brent Crews also made his Truck Series debut, as the 17-year-old ran as high as second before being involved in the next-to-last caution of the race. He finished 22nd.

Toyota GAZOO Racing Post-Race Recap
NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS)
North Wilkesboro Speedway
Race 10 of 23 – 156.25 Miles, 250 Laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS
1st, Chandler Smith*
2nd, Layne Riggs*
3rd, Tyler Ankrum*
4th, Daniel Hemric*
5th, Grant Enfinger*
7th, GIO RUGGIERO
11th, TANNER GRAY
14th, STEWART FRIESEN
17th, COREY HEIM
21st, TONI BREIDINGER
22nd, BRENT CREWS
*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

GIO RUGGIERO, No. 17 First Auto Group Toyota Tundra TRD Pro, TRICON Garage

Finishing Position: 7th

First stage win, and another top-10. How was your race?

“I felt like we were good there in the beginning and just fought hard. Strategy could have played out a little differently for us there. Had a lot of cautions there at the end. I’m just proud of all of the guys. I felt like we had a strong First Auto Group Tundra and had a lot of speed. Probably should have finished up in the top-five, but the way the strategy worked out for us there at the end, got passed by a couple of guys with newer tires. Another top-10 for us to build off of, going into the next one.”

COREY HEIM, No. 11 Mobil 1 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro, TRICON Garage

Finishing Position: 17th

What is the conversation you want to have with Layne Riggs?

Just why? More than anything. He tried to do it to the 7 (Carson Hocevar) last week for the win, and mission accomplished for him, I guess, this week – and it cost him one too. I don’t know. We’ve given up so many of them this year, after dominating the race. The 38 (Chandler Smith) was the only other guy that was rightfully good. I felt like he deserved to win over anyone else, not the 34 (Layne Riggs). I got really loose into (turn) three. Just struggled being loose on the short runs, and he had an opportunity, and he wrecked me. Just disappointed.”

What are your thoughts on the racing at the end there?

“Just scum racing on his part. He did it to me earlier in the race, and didn’t learn his lesson. I’ve raced him so clean throughout my years to continue to get used up by him. He tried to do it to the 7 (Carson Hocevar) last week, and he comes back and does the same thing. I’ve got no words to be honest with you.”

BRENT CREWS, No. 1 JBL Toyota Tundra TRD Pro, TRICON Garage

Finishing Position: 22nd

Can you talk about your day overall?

“It was good. I got practice, no qualifying. I felt like we had a really good truck. Ran in the top-seven or eight all day. I felt like we were on track for a fifth or sixth place finish, and ultimately kind of got used up there going into (turns) one and two by the 99 (Ben Rhodes), but learning a lot, grateful to be here. Thankful to everyone for getting me here – Toyota GAZOO Racing, JBL, Mobil 1 – everyone who put this car here. I can’t thank my guys enough.”

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for nearly 70 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs nearly 64,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 49 million cars and trucks at our 14 manufacturing plants. In spring 2025, Toyota’s plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 31 electrified options.

For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
Young’s Motorsports North Wilkesboro May Team Preview
Next article
Ford Performance Notes and Quotes – Chandler Smith Drives F-150 To Its Second Win of 2025

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Video thumbnail
Smith wins the Window World 250 at North Wilkesboro Speedway
01:20
Video thumbnail
Chandler Smith dodges final lap skirmish for wild Truck victory at North Wilkesboro
02:40
Video thumbnail
Cup and Truck Series Photo Collage at Kansas Speedway by Ron Olds
02:04
Video thumbnail
Schedule and Highlights for All Star Race at North Wilkesboro
01:39

Latest articles

Alex Palou tops Day 1 of 2025 Indy 500 Qualifying

Andrew Kim -
The reigning three-time IndyCar Series champion from Barcelona, Spain, posted a four-lap average-qualifying speed of 233.043 mph, which was enough to be the fastest in the first day of qualifications for the 2025 Indy 500.
Read more

‘Bad Brad,’ Bell Ring Up All-Star Heat Race Victories

Official Release -
Brad Keselowski’s hopes of a breakthrough NASCAR All-Star Race victory were high after winning the pole on Friday, but a dominant Heat Race win on Saturday made Keselowski even more confident.
Read more

CHEVROLET NCS AT NORTH WILKESBORO: Heat Race Two Quotes

Official Release -
Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet “I thought our No. 9 Amazon Prime Video Chevrolet was pretty good. I think it was worth fixing it."
Read more

Toyota GAZOO Racing – NCS Heat Race Winner North Wilkesboro Post-Race Report – 05.17.25

Official Release -
Christopher Bell won the second heat race on Saturday evening and the Joe Gibbs Racing No. 20 Mobil 1 Toyota Camry XSE
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category