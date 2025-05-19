GMG Racing and Kyle Washington Win Third GT America Race of the Season Sunday at Sebring

Flag-to-Flag Victory from the Pole for Kyle Washington on Sunday in the No. 32 GMG Racing Porsche 911 GT3 R Bolsters 2025 GT America Powered by AWS Championship Bid

Washington and Tom Sargent Fight to Fourth-Place Finish Sunday in GT World Challenge America Powered by AWS Race at Sebring in the No. 32 GMG Racing Porsche 911 GT3 R

SEBRING, Florida (May 18, 2025) – GMG Racing and longtime team driver Kyle Washington continued to roll in GT America powered by AWS series competition this weekend at Sebring International Raceway with a flag-to-flag victory from the pole Sunday in the No. 32 GMG Racing Porsche 911 GT3 R.

Leading the field from the drop of the green Sunday morning after setting the fastest race lap in a third-place run in Saturday’s first GT America sprint of the Sebring weekend, Washington controlled the 40-minute race from the start. He was never seriously challenged for the lead and crossed the finish line with a comfortable 7.591-second margin of victory.

“I am so impressed and of course incredibly pleased with Kyle’s performance today and all season,” said GMG Racing Founder and Principal James Sofronas. “Even our competitors and friends in the paddock are taking notice, and this is the result of several years of progress and hard work in the GMG Racing driver development system. Kyle has been working hard, the team has been working hard, and it shows. He has never driven or raced better, and I don’t think we have even come close to seeing the limit of this progress. We are looking forward to and ready for the second half of the season.”

Sebring was the halfway point of the 16-race GT America season, which is contested on eight doubleheader weekends. Washington has appeared on the podium in the last seven of the eight races to date, a streak that started with his first career victory on Sunday in the season-opening race weekend at Sonoma Raceway. He and the No. 32 team gained 10 points on the championship leader this weekend and leave Sebring just two points shy of first place in the season standings.

“We are in a good place at halfway, but you know, it’s one race at a time, one day at a time,” Washington said. “The GMG Racing car I had Sunday was probably the best car I have ever driven. It was phenomenal. Just phenomenal. The boys work hard, they gave me a big winner with that Porsche, and that made me a winner on the track.”

In addition to the Sunday GT America victory and third-place result at Sebring, Washington’s second race win of the year in the opening round last month at Circuit of The Americas (COTA) followed a pair of second-place showings at the Grand Prix of Long Beach. He also followed up the COTA win with a second-place finish in that weekend’s Sunday finale.

The Sebring weekend was run in extremely hot and – in the case of the twin 90-minute GT World Challenge powered by AWS races – harried conditions. Washington and co-driver Tom Sargent drove a second No. 32 GMG Racing Porsche 911 GT3 R in both the Saturday and Sunday GT World Challenge rounds and overcame a mix of competitor contact hits and off-course excursions for a weekend-best result of fourth on Sunday in the Pro-Am class.

“Saturday, I made a mistake and tried to race in GT America with the air conditioning off,” Washington said. “I definitely got a little overheated, so on Sunday I said ‘let’s be a little more methodical. Keep the AC cranked and don’t try and drive like a gorilla!’ I was definitely a little more precise and my performance wasn’t hampered by the heat.”

The 2025 SRO America racing season now enters its traditional summer break with competition resuming two months from now at VIRginia International Raceway (VIR), July 18 – 20.

About GMG Racing: Founded in 2001, GMG Racing quickly established itself as North America’s premier performance tuning facility. What began as a small 1,200 sq. ft. shop, maintaining two race cars, has grown into a state-of-the-art performance tuning, racing and service facility relocated last year to The Thermal Club and a 28,000 sq. ft. trackside motorsports facility. The staff, attention to detail and passion are what make GMG the choice of professionals and enthusiasts worldwide. GMG, in its early years, was located directly across the street from Porsche Motorsport North America (PMNA). This close proximity allowed GMG to build a strong relationship with the legendary racing brand which has helped the company support its customers to the highest level possible. We have since won several Championships, not only with Porsche, but with Audi, Lamborghini, Aston Martin and McLaren. From club racing to Sebring, Daytona, Spa, Montreal, COTA and The Thermal Club, GMG can take you as far as you want to go. More information can be found at www.gmgracing.com.