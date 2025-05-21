Kyle Larson Foundation Announces 2nd Annual Auction to Benefit Urban Youth Racing School

Doubles up with Team Chevy Drivers across NASCAR and INDYCAR to benefit Urban Youth Racing School

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (May 21, 2025) – While NASCAR Cup Series Champion Kyle Larson is attempting “The Double” this weekend, traveling between Indianapolis and Charlotte to race for 1,100 miles in one day, his charitable foundation is working on a double of its own – this time with Team Chevy drivers across both NASCAR and INDYCAR. The Kyle Larson Foundation announced today that it will once again partner with Chevrolet and Pristine Auction, and with the generous donation of race shields from 48 Team Chevy drivers from the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and INDYCAR, will raise funds for the Philadelphia-based Urban Youth Racing School. Each shield will be autographed by both Larson and the respective Team Chevy driver.

“Last year’s visor auction was such a success, and we are excited to do it again and to include the INDYCAR teams this year,” NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson stated. “A big thank you to my partners at Pristine Auction, Chevrolet, and all the drivers participating in this program to help support my friends at the Urban Youth Racing School.”

Chevrolet has been a proud supporter of the Urban Youth Racing School for 25 years, with the Kyle Larson Foundation joining as a patron since its 2021 inception. Established in 1998 by Anthony and Michelle Martin, the program is committed to teaching students about STEM through motorsports and providing them a positive environment.

The online auction will begin on Friday, May 23, at 12 p.m. ET on the Pristine Auction website (prstn.co/klf-visor) and it will run through Tuesday, May 27, at 10 p.m. ET. The starting bid for all visors is $25. Once purchased, the visors will be shipped to winning bidders approximately four weeks after the auction ends, along with a Certificate of Authenticity issued from Pristine Auction.



TEAM CHEVY DRIVERS PARTICIPATING

NASCAR Cup Series

AJ AllmendingerAlex Bowman

Anthony Alfredo

Austin Dillon

Carson Hocevar

Chase Elliott

Daniel Suarez

Justin HaleyKyle Busch

Kyle Larson

Michael McDowell

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Ross Chastain

Shane van Gisbergen

Ty Dillon

William Byron NASCAR Xfinity Series

Austin Hill

Blaine Perkins

Brennan Poole

Carson Kvapil

Christian Eckes

Connor Zilisch

Daniel Dye

Jeb Burton

Jeremy Clements

Jesse Love

Josh Williams

Justin Allgaier

Katherine Legge

Matt DiBenedetto

Nick Sanchez

Parker Retzlaff

Ryan Ellis

Sammy Smith INDYCAR Series

Alexander Rossi (shoes)

Christian Lundgaard

Christian Rasmussen

Conor DalyEd CarpenterJack Harvey

Josef Newgarden

Kyle LarsonNolan Siegel

Pato O’WardRyan Hunter-Reay

Santino Ferrucci (gloves)

Scott McLaughlin

Will Power

Tony Kanaan – Team Principle (hat)

About the Kyle Larson Foundation

The Kyle Larson Foundation is dedicated to bringing people together and providing support to hands-on charitable organizations that benefit today’s youth, families and communities in need. Learn more at kylelarsonfoundation.org.

About the Urban Youth Driving School

The mission of UYSA Center of Excellence is to provide urban youth with exposure to an educational initiative that will engage them in STEM in a more holistic way by teaching them how to think critically and independently through preparing them to embrace the depths of all academic subjects for obtaining the skills necessary for successful STEM careers. The Urban Youth Racing School offers a 10-week program for urban students ages 8-18, with the goal to teach science, technology, engineering, and mathematics via the magic of motorsports and prepare students for a fast-paced career in the competitive world of professional racing. Learn more at uyrs.com.