NASCAR Cup PR

CHEVROLET INDYCAR AT THE INDIANAPOLIS 500: NOLAN SIEGEL AVAILABILITY

By Official Release
4 Minute Read

NTT INDYCAR SERIES News Conference
Thursday May 22, 2025
Indianapolis, Indiana, USA
Nolan Siegel – Arrow McLaren
Starts 24th

THE MODERATOR: The weather looks good. Nolan, for you, same story? The difference of the balance, the feel in the car between qualifying and the race?

NOLAN SIEGEL: I definitely feel the same as Kyle where qualifying was, I think, tough for everyone. It was a bit weird, I would say, how strong we felt on Monday relative to kind of the opposite on Saturday, which I guess is a good thing, but it’s been a bit confusing for us.

We’ve, I feel like, been really strong at some points and then weaker at other points. And qualifying day we weren’t as good as we thought we were going to be, and Monday we came back, and the car is fast and we’re really competitive in traffic.

Hopefully that stays that way, but it’s been very up and down. It’s been interesting. It’s been interesting.

Q. Nolan, for you as well, and we’ll just call you Kirk too. Your thoughts? First 500. As we mentioned, there’s a bunch of veterans in and around you. Is your mindset, great, I’m going to go in front of them right away? Or is it do I play it safe, learn from them, and then attack? What’s the mindset?

NOLAN SIEGEL: It depends how it plays out. No, I feel — starting where I am, I feel a lot better that I’m starting around great people that are also going to be moving their way forward. Yeah, I couldn’t ask for better people to be around.

If I can slot in behind Helio and follow him through the pack, then that’s going to be a great learning experience for me. Obviously he knows how to get around here.

Yeah, it’s definitely — starting where I am, it’s not where I would want to be starting, but it’s kind of the best-case scenario being where I am. So we’ll see. I’m going to do what I can. I’m going to try to be smart for the first part, but I think you can’t just sit around in INDYCAR. There’s no INDYCAR race where you sit around and wait, things just come to you. You kind of have to go get it.

I’ll try to move my way forward and be smart about it at the same time.

Q. Nolan, take me back to Sunday. You were watching Jacob Abel and trying to make the field, and it was the situation that you were in a year before. I’m sure you were relieved you weren’t in the cockpit at that time. Did it bring back some emotions? Did you have any opportunity to talk to Jabel and discuss, hey, I know the exact feeling, and maybe you and him might be the only two in the last two years that have felt that?

NOLAN SIEGEL: I have spoken to Jacob, and I stood out on pit lane with Jack Harvey, who was there with me through it all last year. It’s just hard. Someone has to go home, but no matter what, there’s no one in the field that you want to see go home. It’s just hard.

I know exactly what Jacob was going through. I have a lot of respect for Jacob. We’ve raced against each other for a long time, known each other for a long time, all through the Road to Indy.

Yeah, it definitely brought back some memories from last year. While I was happy to not be doing that on Sunday, it was hard not to feel for him and feel for the whole team. Like everyone there has put in so much work to be here in the first place, and to see a group of people go home with nothing, it’s hard.

Q. Nolan, your famous quote last year was “I wasn’t going to go home because I lifted.” Is there a part of you that is amazed at the path your life has taken over the past 12 and 13 months since that day?

NOLAN SIEGEL: Yeah, definitely. I feel very, very lucky to be here. While I feel settled and obviously I’ve been in the same spot for long enough now for it to kind of feel normal, it is cool being here and looking back one year and thinking about all that’s happened.

I feel very grateful to be in the position that I’m in, and a lot of great things have happened in the past year. I just want to make the most of all the opportunities that I’ve been given. That’s my goal here.

﻿Yeah, grateful to have another shot at this race obviously, and it’s been my goal for a long time to be full-time in INDYCAR, and to do it with a team like Arrow McLaren is really special. Yeah, I just want to make the most of that amazing opportunity.

About General Motors

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is driving the future of transportation, leveraging advanced technology to build safer, smarter, and lower emission cars, trucks, and SUVs. GM’s Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC brands offer a broad portfolio of innovative gasoline-powered vehicles and the industry’s widest range of EVs, as we move to an all-electric future. Learn more at GM.com.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
Coca-Cola Consolidated Partners with 23XI Racing
Next article
Hendrick Motorsports Media Advance: Charlotte

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Video thumbnail
Charlotte Coca-Cola 600 Weekend Schedule and Highlights
01:24
Video thumbnail
NCS and NCTS Photo Collage at North Wilkesboro Speedway by John Knittel
02:04
Video thumbnail
Bell wins the NASCAR All Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway
01:38
Video thumbnail
Christopher Bell muscles to first All Star victory at North Wilkesboro
02:49

Latest articles

NAPA NAMED TITLE SPONSOR OF NHRA MIDWEST NATIONALS AT WORLD WIDE TECHNOLOGY RACEWAY

Official Release -
World Wide Technology Raceway and NHRA officials announced today that NAPA has been named the title sponsor of the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series’ annual race in St. Louis as part of an exciting new multi-year agreement.
Read more

CHEVROLET IN INDYCAR AT THE INDIANAPOLIS 500: DAVID MALUKAS AVAILABILITY

Official Release -
THE MODERATOR: David, how much are you looking forward getting back in the car for Sunday?
Read more

CHEVROLET IN INDYCAR AT THE INDIANAPOLIS 500: CHRISTIAN LUNDGAARD AVAILABILITY

Official Release -
THE MODERATOR: Christian, what about you guys, what do you expect the conditions to do to your car?
Read more

CHEVROLET IN INDYCAR AT THE INDIANAPOLIS 500: SCOTT MCLAUGHLIN AVAILABILITY

Official Release -
Q. Scott, we haven't heard much from you since your crash on Sunday, whole bunch of stuff happened with your team, you lost your strategist. How are you feeling? Where are you at in all of this?
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category